Toronto FC clinched a MLS playoff berth Saturday night, thanks to the Montreal Impact loss at the hands of the New England Revolution.

TFC defeated the San Jose Earthquakes earlier on Saturday, giving them 59 points on the season. That mark is tops in the MLS.

First-place Toronto is unbeaten at home this season with an 11-0-3 record, and are nine points up on second-place New York City FC in the Eastern Conference.

This marks the third time in franchise history, as well as consecutively, that TFC has qualified for the postseason.

The team has already surpassed its franchise single-season win total with six games remaining in the regular season.

Last season, the Reds reached the MLS Cup Final but were ultimately defeated by the Seattle Sounders; in 2015, Toronto was eliminated by the Impact in the first knockout round.