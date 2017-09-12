Toronto FC has promoted Corey Wray to assistant general manager, team operations and strategy.

The 32-year-old Wray, who previously served as the MLS club's director of team operations, will focus on player recruitment and athlete relations. He will also continue to work on player contracts, player movement and budget for Toronto FC II and Toronto FC III.

"Corey has experienced a lot during his time with the club and has grown into a promising young executive," said Tim Bezbatchenko, Toronto FC's GM and senior vice-president, soccer operations.

Wray, a native of Mississauga, Ont., originally joined the franchise as an intern during the club's inaugural 2007 season. He spent one season working in the game operations department before moving into team operations in January 2008.