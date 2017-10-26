Toronto FC posed for its team photo Thursday, with the Voyageurs Cup and Supporters Shield proudly displayed in front.

The battle for a third trophy, the MLS Cup, starts for real early next week against the New York Red Bulls.

The sixth-seeded Red Bulls upset third-seeded Chicago 4-0 on the road Wednesday, securing the Eastern Conference semifinal with top-seeded Toronto. The two-game series will start Monday or Tuesday at Red Bull Arena before switching to BMO Field on Nov. 5.

The two teams tied 1-1 at Red Bull Arena in May, with Toronto winning 4-2 at home in September.

Toronto fullback Justin Morrow, who scored a hat trick in the September meeting, said the matchup will be tough with the Red Bulls bringing a lot of energy to their game.

Coach Greg Vanney said the series will likely come down to who makes the fewest mistakes.