The results are in and Toronto FC will be well represented at the MLS All-Star Game next month.

Both Sebastian Giovinco and Michael Bradley will be in the starting lineup for the MLS as they take the pitch on Aug. 2 against Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid. It is the third MLS All-Star selection for each player.

Sebastian Giovinco

Since he arrived with Toronto FC in 2015, Giovinco has been one of the top players in the league. He is first on Toronto in goals (9) this season on his way to leading the team to a tie with the Chicago Fire for the best record in the Eastern Conference at 11-3-5. The 2015 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is enjoying his third consecutive year being named an All-Star starter.

After two successful stints with Juventus, Giovinco was signed by Toronto in January of 2015. In his short time with the Reds, he already sits atop the franchise’s all-time goals list.

Giovinco was the winner of the EA SPORTS™ “More Than A Vote” Challenge used to choose the final spot on the roster. Fans determined the winner by scoring goals with players in EA SPORTS FIFA 17, with each goal equaling one vote. He beat out teammate Jozy Altidore, Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Nemanja Nikolić (Chicago Fire) and David Villa (New York City FC) to earn the nod with 1.1 million goals scored.

Giovinco most recently had two goals in a 3-1 win over Orlando City SC Wednesday night. Last week, the 30-year-old forward had two goals in the Canadian Championship final to give the Reds a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact.

Michael Bradley

In 2014, Toronto FC was a struggling seven-year-old franchise that was yet to have a winning season. In January of that year, the Reds got a makeover – high-profile names Jermain Defoe and Michael Bradley were brought in over the span of two days, creating an immediate culture shift in Toronto's soccer scene.

The first season with the big guns didn’t go as planned. Toronto finished at 11-15-8, failing to make the playoffs. Defoe only lasted one season with Toronto, but Bradley has since become one of the faces of the franchise, helping lead the club to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Over three-plus years with the Reds, Bradley has eight goals and 16 assists.

The 29-year-old has served as a strong presence at midfield and in the locker-room, helping Toronto reach the MLS Cup Final last year.

Outside of Toronto FC, Bradley is the captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team and has played in two World Cups – one in 2010 and the other in 2014.

Rounding out the roster

The hometown Chicago Fire will also be well-represented, with MLS goal-leader Nemanja Nikolic and Bastian Schweinsteiger in the starting lineup. American Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids) will start in net for the MLS. Check out the rest of the starting lineup below.

MLS All-Star Game Starters Tim Howard Goalkeeper Colorado Rapids USA Greg Garza Defender Atlanta United USA Graham Zusi Defender Sporting Kansas City USA DaMarcus Beasley Defender Houston Dynamo USA Michael Bradley Midfielder Toronto FC USA Bastian Schweinsteiger Midfielder Chicago Fire Germany Miguel Almiron Midfielder Atlanta United Paraguay Kaka Midfielder Orlando City SC Brazil Sebastian Giovinco Forward Toronto FC Italy David Villa Forward New York City FC Spain Nemanja Nikolic Forward Chicago Fire Hungary/Serbia

The remainder of the 24-man All-Star Game roster will be announced in mid-July. Eleven members will be selected by MLS head coach Veljko Paunović of the Fire, while the remaining two will be commissioner’s picks.

The game itself will get underway on Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. It will be broadcast live across the TSN network and on TSN GO.