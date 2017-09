Casey emphasizing one key factor heading into Raptors' new season

Check out TSN's full broadcast schedule for the Toronto Raptors below.

Pre-season Date Away Time (ET/PT) Network Tuesday, October 3, 2017 Raptors at Clippers (Honolulu) 1am/10pm TSN1/4 Thursday, October 5, 2017 Raptors at Trail Blazers 10pm/7pm TSN2 Tuesday, October 10, 2017 Pistons at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Network Friday, October 13, 2017 Raptors at Bulls 8pm/5pm TSN2

This is the title of the table October Away Time (ET/PT) Network Thursday, October 19, 2017 Bulls at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Monday, October 23, 2017 Raptors at Spurs 8pm/5pm TSN2 Monday, October 30, 2017 Raptors at Trail Blazers 9:30pm/6:30pm TSN Wednesday, November 1, 2017 Raptors at Nuggets 8:30pm/5:30pm TSN Sunday, November 5, 2017 Wizards at Raptors 5:30pm/2:30pm TSN2 Tuesday, November 7, 2017 Bulls at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Tuesday, November 14, 2017 Raptors at Rockets 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN Wednesday, November 22, 2017 Raptors at Knicks 7pm/4pm TSN Saturday, November 25, 2017 Raptors at Hawks 7pm/4pm TSN Friday, December 1, 2017 Pacers at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Friday, December 8, 2017 Raptors at Grizzlies 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN Monday, December 11, 2017 Raptors at Clippers 10pm/7pm TSN2 Wednesday, December 13, 2017 Raptors at Suns 8:30pm/5:30pm TSN Friday, December 15, 2017 Nets at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Sunday, December 17, 2017 Kings at Raptors 3pm/Noon TSN Saturday, December 23, 2017 76ers at Raptors 4:30pm/1:30pm TSN2 Friday, December 29, 2017 Hawks at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN2 Friday, January 5, 2018 Raptors at Bucks 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN2 Tuesday, January 9, 2018 Heat at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Saturday, January 13, 2018 Warriors at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Monday, January 15, 2018 Raptors at 76ers 12:30pm/9:30am TSN Friday, January 19, 2018 Spurs at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Saturday, January 20, 2018 Raptors at Timberwolves 8:30pm/5:30pm TSN Sunday, January 28, 2018 Lakers at Raptors 5:30pm/2:30pm TSN Tuesday, January 30, 2018 Timberwolves at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Sunday, February 4, 2018 Grizzlies at Raptors 11:30am/8:30am TSN Tuesday, February 6, 2018 Celtics at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Sunday, February 11, 2018 Raptors at Hornets 1pm/10am TSN Friday, February 23, 2018 Bucks at Raptors 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Raptors at Magic 7pm/4pm TSN Sunday, March 4, 2018 Hornets at Raptors 6pm/3pm TSN Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Raptors at Pistons 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN Tuesday, March 13, 2018 Raptors at Nets 7pm/4pm TSN Friday, March 16, 2018 Mavericks at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Sunday, March 18, 2018 Thunder at Raptors 12:30pm/9:30am TSN2 Tuesday, March 20, 2018 Raptors at Magic 7pm/4pm TSN2 Sunday, March 25, 2018 Clippers at Raptors 6pm/3pm TSN Tuesday, March 27, 2018 Nuggets at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Tuesday, April 3, 2018 Raptors at Cavaliers 7pm/4pm TSN Wednesday, April 4, 2018 Celtics at Raptors 7pm/4pm TSN Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Raptors at Heat 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN

** BROADCAST SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**