A fight between two strawweight contenders has been added to the already stacked UFC 218 card as Tecia Torres will face Michelle Waterson.

Torres has won two fights in a row entering the contest as she beat Bec Rawlings and Juliana Lima in fights this year. The only loss on her 9-1 overall MMA record came at the hands of Rose Namajunas in April of 2016.

Waterson’s last bout was a loss to Namajunas in April, the fight that earned the victor her title shot against strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Prior to that setback, Waterson earned victories over Paige VanZant and Angela Magana.

The fight joins a strong line up of fights on the December 2nd card at Little Caesars Arena, headlined by the featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou, Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis are also all on the card.