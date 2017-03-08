MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 107-91 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points, and Ricky Rubio had 15 points, 12 assists and six rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were well-rested after having their game against Portland on Monday postponed because of condensation on the court. The Wolves held Los Angeles to 42 per cent shooting and scored 23 points off of 17 turnovers.

DeAndre Jordan had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Blake Griffin scored 16 points for the Clippers. Chris Paul had 10 assists, but scored just seven points on 3-for-9 shooting. Los Angeles was outrebounded 50-36, and outscored 62-40 in the paint and 20-2 in transition.