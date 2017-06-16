Columnist image
Expect the unexpected, Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said.

Well, Habs forward Alex Galchenyuk potentially being on the move may not be that unexpected anymore, not after the Canadiens acquired another young winger who can also play the pivot in Jonathan Drouin on Thursday.

Drouin, 22, wore No. 72 on his red Canadiens sweater at his introductory Bell Centre press conference, but No. 27 could be available if Galchenyuk is on the move.

Galchenyuk, 23, joins TSN’s Trade Bait board at No. 8. Drouin was No. 25 on TSN Hockey’s board at the time of his deal.

Galchenyuk’s name has circulated through the rumour mill for months now, but the acquisition of Drouin may increase the likelihood he is moved – to either fill the hole at centre or the one Bergevin created on defence with Mikhail Sergachev now gone to Tampa Bay.

Bergevin said Thursday that the Habs were “comfortable” with Sergachev planned inside their top-six rotation for next season. Montreal’s defence was already thin. With a bevy of talented defencemen available in this abnormal off-season because of the looming expansion draft, this is the time to make a move.

Drouin’s trade means fellow Tampa Bay restricted free agent Tyler Johnson falls off the board now, while Alex Killorn drops toward the very bottom. Killorn is now unlikely to be traded, but it’s still a possibility because the Lightning only have room to protect one more forward, either Killorn or Vladislav Namestnikov, for the expansion draft.

Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf, Rangers forward Derek Stepan and Chicago centre Artem Anisimov are the other prominent names to now join the board.

A league-wide trade freeze kicks in at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, halting all trading except deals made with the Vegas Golden Knights.

That means the clock is ticking.

Here is TSN Hockey’s updated Top 40 Trade Bait list:

1. Sami Vatanen, ANA
Pos. D  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.875M  
GP: 71  G: 3  PTS: 24  Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None  

2. Jonas Brodin, MIN
Pos. D  Age: 23  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.167M  
GP: 68  G: 3  PTS: 25  Past 2016-17: 4 years Clause: None 

3. Jordan Eberle, EDM
Pos. RW  Age: 27  2017-18 Cap Hit: $6M  
GP: 82  G: 20  PTS: 51  Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None 

4. Matt Duchene, COL
Pos. C  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: $6M  
GP: 77  G: 18  PTS: 41  Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

5. Matt Dumba, MIN
Pos. D  Age: 22  2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.55M  
GP: 76  G: 11  PTS: 34  Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None  

6. Travis Hamonic, NYI
Pos. D  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.857M  
GP: 49  G: 3  PTS: 14  Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None 

7. Tyson Barrie, COL
Pos. D  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.5M  
GP: 74  G: 7  PTS: 38  Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None 

8. Alex Galchenyuk, MTL
Pos. LW  Age: 23  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 61  G: 17  PTS: 44  Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

9. Evander Kane, BUF 
Pos. LW  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.25M  
GP: 70  G: 28  PTS: 43  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None 

10. Mike Smith, ARI
Pos. G  Age: 35  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.667M  
GP: 55  GAA: 2.92  SV%: .914  Past 2016-17: 2 years  Clause: NTC

11. Derek Stepan, NYR
Pos. C  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: $6.5M  
GP: 81  G: 17  PTS: 55  Past 2016-17: 4 years  Clause: N/A  

12. Marcus Kruger, CHI
Pos. C  Age: 27  2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.083M  
GP: 70  G: 5  PTS: 17  Past 2016-17: 2 years  Clause: None  

13. Ilya Kovalchuk, NJD
Pos. LW  Age: 34  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP (KHL): 60  G: 32  PTS: 78  Past 2016-17: N/A Clause: N/A

14. Boone Jenner, CBJ
Pos. C  Age: 23  2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.9M  
GP: 82  G: 18  PTS: 34  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None 

15. Chris Tanev, VAN
Pos. D  Age: 27  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.45M  
GP: 53  G: 2  PTS: 10  Past 2016-17: 3 years  Clause: None 

16. Dion Phaneuf, OTT
Pos. D  Age: 32  2017-18 Cap Hit: $7M  
GP: 81  G: 9  PTS: 30  Past 2016-17: 4 years  Clause: NTC 

17. Calvin de Haan, NYI
Pos. D  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 82  G: 5  PTS: 25  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A  

18. Calle Jarnkrok, NSH
Pos. C  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: $2M  
GP: 81  G: 15  PTS: 31  Past 2016-17: 5 years  Clause: None 

19. Philipp Grubauer, WSH
Pos. G:  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 24  GAA: 2.04  SV%: .926  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A  

20. Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT
Pos. G  Age: 32  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.75M  
GP: 38  GAA: 3.02  SV%: .909  Past 2016-17: 2 years  Clause: NTC 

21. Antti Raanta, NYR
Pos. G:  Age: 28  2017-18 Cap Hit: $1M  
GP: 30  GAA: 2.26  SV%: .922  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None  

22. Andrew Copp, WPG
Pos. C  Age: 22  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 64  G: 9  PTS: 17  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A 

23. Joel Armia, WPG
Pos. RW  Age: 24  2017-18 Cap Hit: $925K  
GP: 57  G: 10  PTS: 19  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None  

24. Robin Lehner, BUF
Pos. G:  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 59  GAA: 2.68  SV%: .920  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A  

25. Andrej Sustr, TBL
Pos. D  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 80  G: 3  PTS: 14  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A  

26. William Karlsson, CBJ
Pos. C  Age: 24  2017-18 Cap Hit: $1M  
GP: 81  G: 6  PTS: 25  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None 

27. Mark Pysyk, FLA
Pos. D  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 80  G: 3  PTS: 14  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A 

28. Brenden Dillon, SJS
Pos. D  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.27M  
GP: 81  G: 2  PTS: 10  Past 2016-17: 3 years  Clause: None 

29. Ryan Pulock, NYI
Pos. D  Age: 22  2017-18 Cap Hit: $863K  
GP: 1  G: 0  PTS: 0  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None 

30. Dustin Brown, LAK
Pos. RW  Age: 32  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.875M  
GP: 80  G: 14  PTS: 36  Past 2016-17: 5 years  Clause: NTC  

31. Cody Eakin, DAL
Pos. C  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.85M  
GP: 60  G: 3  PTS: 12  Past 2016-17: 3 years  Clause: None  

32. Colton Sissons, NSH
Pos. C  Age: 23  2017-18 Cap Hit: $625K  
GP: 58  G: 8  PTS: 10  Past 2016-17: 2 years  Clause: None 

33. Nathan Beaulieu, MTL
Pos. D  Age: 24  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 74  G: 4  PTS: 28  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A 

34. Brayden Schenn, PHI
Pos. C  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.125M  
GP: 79  G: 25  PTS: 55  Past 2016-17: 3 years  Clause: None  

35. Jimmy Hayes, BOS
Pos. RW  Age: 27  2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.3M  
GP: 58  G: 2  PTS: 5  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None 

36. Jori Lehtera, STL
Pos. C  Age: 29  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.7M  
GP: 64  G: 7  PTS: 22  Past 2016-17: 2 years  Clause: None

37. Anthony Duclair, ARI
Pos. LW  Age: 21  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 58  G: 5  PTS: 15  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A 

38. Artem Anisimov, CHI
Pos. C  Age: 29  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.55M  
GP: 64  G: 22  PTS: 45  Past 2016-17: 4 years  Clause: NMC 

39. Alex Killorn, TBL
Pos. LW   Age: 27  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.45M  
GP: 81  G: 19  PTS: 36  Past 2016-17: 6 years Clause: NTC 

40. Nathan MacKinnon, COL
Pos. C  Age: 21  2017-18 Cap Hit: $6.3M  
GP: 82  G: 16  PTS: 53  Past 2016-17: 6 years  Clause: None 

 

 