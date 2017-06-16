Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Expect the unexpected, Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said.

Well, Habs forward Alex Galchenyuk potentially being on the move may not be that unexpected anymore, not after the Canadiens acquired another young winger who can also play the pivot in Jonathan Drouin on Thursday.

Drouin, 22, wore No. 72 on his red Canadiens sweater at his introductory Bell Centre press conference, but No. 27 could be available if Galchenyuk is on the move.

Galchenyuk, 23, joins TSN’s Trade Bait board at No. 8. Drouin was No. 25 on TSN Hockey’s board at the time of his deal.

Galchenyuk’s name has circulated through the rumour mill for months now, but the acquisition of Drouin may increase the likelihood he is moved – to either fill the hole at centre or the one Bergevin created on defence with Mikhail Sergachev now gone to Tampa Bay.

Bergevin said Thursday that the Habs were “comfortable” with Sergachev planned inside their top-six rotation for next season. Montreal’s defence was already thin. With a bevy of talented defencemen available in this abnormal off-season because of the looming expansion draft, this is the time to make a move.

Drouin’s trade means fellow Tampa Bay restricted free agent Tyler Johnson falls off the board now, while Alex Killorn drops toward the very bottom. Killorn is now unlikely to be traded, but it’s still a possibility because the Lightning only have room to protect one more forward, either Killorn or Vladislav Namestnikov, for the expansion draft.

Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf, Rangers forward Derek Stepan and Chicago centre Artem Anisimov are the other prominent names to now join the board.

A league-wide trade freeze kicks in at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, halting all trading except deals made with the Vegas Golden Knights.

That means the clock is ticking.

Here is TSN Hockey’s updated Top 40 Trade Bait list:

1. Sami Vatanen, ANA

Pos. D Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.875M

GP: 71 G: 3 PTS: 24 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

2. Jonas Brodin, MIN

Pos. D Age: 23 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.167M

GP: 68 G: 3 PTS: 25 Past 2016-17: 4 years Clause: None

3. Jordan Eberle, EDM

Pos. RW Age: 27 2017-18 Cap Hit: $6M

GP: 82 G: 20 PTS: 51 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

4. Matt Duchene, COL

Pos. C Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: $6M

GP: 77 G: 18 PTS: 41 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

5. Matt Dumba, MIN

Pos. D Age: 22 2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.55M

GP: 76 G: 11 PTS: 34 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

6. Travis Hamonic, NYI

Pos. D Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.857M

GP: 49 G: 3 PTS: 14 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

7. Tyson Barrie, COL

Pos. D Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.5M

GP: 74 G: 7 PTS: 38 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

8. Alex Galchenyuk, MTL

Pos. LW Age: 23 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 61 G: 17 PTS: 44 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

9. Evander Kane, BUF

Pos. LW Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.25M

GP: 70 G: 28 PTS: 43 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

10. Mike Smith, ARI

Pos. G Age: 35 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.667M

GP: 55 GAA: 2.92 SV%: .914 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: NTC

11. Derek Stepan, NYR

Pos. C Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: $6.5M

GP: 81 G: 17 PTS: 55 Past 2016-17: 4 years Clause: N/A

12. Marcus Kruger, CHI

Pos. C Age: 27 2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.083M

GP: 70 G: 5 PTS: 17 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

13. Ilya Kovalchuk, NJD

Pos. LW Age: 34 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP (KHL): 60 G: 32 PTS: 78 Past 2016-17: N/A Clause: N/A

14. Boone Jenner, CBJ

Pos. C Age: 23 2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.9M

GP: 82 G: 18 PTS: 34 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

15. Chris Tanev, VAN

Pos. D Age: 27 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.45M

GP: 53 G: 2 PTS: 10 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

16. Dion Phaneuf, OTT

Pos. D Age: 32 2017-18 Cap Hit: $7M

GP: 81 G: 9 PTS: 30 Past 2016-17: 4 years Clause: NTC

17. Calvin de Haan, NYI

Pos. D Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 82 G: 5 PTS: 25 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

18. Calle Jarnkrok, NSH

Pos. C Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: $2M

GP: 81 G: 15 PTS: 31 Past 2016-17: 5 years Clause: None

19. Philipp Grubauer, WSH

Pos. G: Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 24 GAA: 2.04 SV%: .926 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

20. Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT

Pos. G Age: 32 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.75M

GP: 38 GAA: 3.02 SV%: .909 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: NTC

21. Antti Raanta, NYR

Pos. G: Age: 28 2017-18 Cap Hit: $1M

GP: 30 GAA: 2.26 SV%: .922 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

22. Andrew Copp, WPG

Pos. C Age: 22 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 64 G: 9 PTS: 17 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

23. Joel Armia, WPG

Pos. RW Age: 24 2017-18 Cap Hit: $925K

GP: 57 G: 10 PTS: 19 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

24. Robin Lehner, BUF

Pos. G: Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 59 GAA: 2.68 SV%: .920 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

25. Andrej Sustr, TBL

Pos. D Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 80 G: 3 PTS: 14 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

26. William Karlsson, CBJ

Pos. C Age: 24 2017-18 Cap Hit: $1M

GP: 81 G: 6 PTS: 25 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

27. Mark Pysyk, FLA

Pos. D Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 80 G: 3 PTS: 14 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

28. Brenden Dillon, SJS

Pos. D Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.27M

GP: 81 G: 2 PTS: 10 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

29. Ryan Pulock, NYI

Pos. D Age: 22 2017-18 Cap Hit: $863K

GP: 1 G: 0 PTS: 0 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

30. Dustin Brown, LAK

Pos. RW Age: 32 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.875M

GP: 80 G: 14 PTS: 36 Past 2016-17: 5 years Clause: NTC

31. Cody Eakin, DAL

Pos. C Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.85M

GP: 60 G: 3 PTS: 12 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

32. Colton Sissons, NSH

Pos. C Age: 23 2017-18 Cap Hit: $625K

GP: 58 G: 8 PTS: 10 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

33. Nathan Beaulieu, MTL

Pos. D Age: 24 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 74 G: 4 PTS: 28 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

34. Brayden Schenn, PHI

Pos. C Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.125M

GP: 79 G: 25 PTS: 55 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

35. Jimmy Hayes, BOS

Pos. RW Age: 27 2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.3M

GP: 58 G: 2 PTS: 5 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

36. Jori Lehtera, STL

Pos. C Age: 29 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.7M

GP: 64 G: 7 PTS: 22 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

37. Anthony Duclair, ARI

Pos. LW Age: 21 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 58 G: 5 PTS: 15 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

38. Artem Anisimov, CHI

Pos. C Age: 29 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.55M

GP: 64 G: 22 PTS: 45 Past 2016-17: 4 years Clause: NMC

39. Alex Killorn, TBL

Pos. LW Age: 27 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.45M

GP: 81 G: 19 PTS: 36 Past 2016-17: 6 years Clause: NTC

40. Nathan MacKinnon, COL

Pos. C Age: 21 2017-18 Cap Hit: $6.3M

GP: 82 G: 16 PTS: 53 Past 2016-17: 6 years Clause: None