The balance of power has suddenly tilted towards the Eastern Conference, where the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins are the two likely favourites, and that leaves the rest of the conference chasing those teams.

At the same time, there aren’t too many teams that are clearly out of the playoff hunt, which means that there aren’t necessarily a lot of sellers this far ahead of the trade deadline.

Included in this Trade Deadline Playbook is a look at each team’s pending free agents, players with no-trade clauses, top prospects in the system and more.

*Contract and no-trade status via Cap Friendly.

BOSTON BRUINS

UFA in 2017: C Dominic Moore, D John-Michael Liles

RFA in 2017: RW David Pastrnak, RW Ryan Spooner, C Austin Czarnik, LW Tim Schaller, D Joe Morrow

Others of Interest: RW Jimmy Hayes, D Adam McQuaid, D Kevan Miller, D Brandon Carlo

No-Trade Clauses: C David Kreci, C Patrice Bergeron, LW Brad Marchand (modified), RW David Backes, LW Matt Beleskey (modified), D Zdeno Chara, G Tuukka Rask

Top Prospects: D Charlie McAvoy, D Jakub Zboril, LW Jake DeBrusk, RW Zach Senyshyn, C Trent Frederic, G Malcolm Subban, C Alexander Khokhlachev, C Danton Heinen, D Jeremy Lauzon, C Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, LW Anders Bjork, D Matt Grzelcyk, C Ryan Fitzgerald, C Ryan Donato, RW Peter Cehlarik

The Plan: The Bruins have been disappointing, sure, and it cost Claude Julien his job as head coach. They are on the playoff bubble at the moment, and have missed the postseason in the past two seasons already. If they fall off the pace, they could sell some pieces, but they are likely to get some better percentages down the stretch so it would seem more likely that Boston makes some effort to improve, at least a little, to make a playoff push.

BUFFALO SABRES

UFA in 2017: RW Brian Gionta, D Dmitry Kulikov, D Cody Franson, D Taylor Fedun, G Anders Nilsson

RFA in 2017: LW Marcus Foligno, C/RW Zemgus Girgensons, C Johan Larsson

Others of Interest: LW Tyler Ennis

No-Trade Clauses: RW Kyle Okposo, LW Matt Moulson (modified), RW Brian Gionta (modified), D Josh Gorges (modified)

Top Prospects:

RW Alexander Nylander, D Brendan Guhle, RW Cliff Pu, C Rasmus Asplund, RW Justin Bailey, RW Nick Baptiste, RW Hudson Fasching, G Linus Ullmark, G Cal Petersen, LW William Carrier, D Casey Fitzgerald, C Eric Cornel, D Will Borgen, RW Vaclav Karabacek, C Giorgio Estephan

The Plan: Improved play in 2017 does have the Sabres nibbling on the edges of the playoff hunt. They’re still not in a reasonable position to start making short-term additions, and if they decide that they are selling, pending free agent defencemen Dmitry Kulikov and Cody Franson should have some appeal in the marketplace.

CAROLINA HURRICANES

UFA in 2017: LW Bryan Bickell, LW Viktor Stalberg, C Jay McClement, C Derek Ryan, D Ron Hainsey, D Matt Tennyson

RFA in 2017: C Teuvo Teravainen, LW Brock McGinn, RW Ty Rattie, RW Andrej Nestrasil, D Klas Dahlbeck

No-Trade Clauses: C Jordan Staal, D Ron Hainsey (modified), G Cam Ward (modified)

Others of Interest: RW Lee Stempniak, D Ryan Murphy

Top Prospects: RW Julien Gauthier, D Jake Bean, D Haydn Fleury, C Lucas Wallmark, LW Janne Kuokkanen, LW Phil Di Giuseppe, C Nicolas Roy, D Roland McKeown, RW Valentin Zykov, G Alex Nedeljkovic, LW Aleksi Saarela, D Trevor Carrick, LW Sergei Tolchinsky, LW Warren Foegele, C Hudson Elynuik

The Plan: Despite subpar goaltending, they aren’t far out of the playoff picture, so the Hurricanes ought to keep pushing to see if they can sneak into the postseason. If they aren’t close enough by the time the deadline rolls around, veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey would be a steady addition for many teams.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

UFA in 2017: RW Sam Gagner

RFA in 2017: C Alexander Wennberg, RW Josh Anderson, C Lukas Sedlak

No-Trade Clauses: C Brandon Dubinsky, RW Nick Foligno, RW David Clarkson, LW Scott Hartnell

Others of Interest: LW Matt Calvert, C William Karlsson, D Jack Johnson, D Markus Nutivaara, G Joonas Korpisalo

Top Prospects: LW Pierre-Luc Dubois, LW Sonny Milano, D Gabriel Carlsson, RW Oliver Bjorkstrand, G Anton Forsberg, RW Vitaly Abramov, D Dean Kukan, D Scott Harrington, RW Daniel Zaar, LW Calvin Thurkauf, LW Paul Bittner, D Ryan Collins, RW Keegan Kolesar, RW Kole Sherwood, D Dillon Heatherington

The Plan: One of the major surprises this season, the Blue Jackets have stumbled since their 16-game winning streak, yet they are solidly in playoff position. Just making the playoffs a win for the franchise, but if they want to do something in the daunting Metropolitan Division in the playoffs, then they would probably need to add some quality defensive players, both up front and on the blueline, in order to compete with the division’s high-powered offences.

Veteran winger Thomas Vanek could be on the move and offers offensive upside.

DETROIT RED WINGS

UFA in 2017: LW Thomas Vanek, LW Drew Miller, LW Steve Ott, D Brendan Smith

RFA in 2017: LW Tomas Tatar, RW Tomas Jurco, LW Andreas Athanasiou, D Xavier Ouellet, D Nick Jensen

No-Trade Clauses: C Frans Nielsen, RW Justin Abdelkader, C Darren Helm, D Mike Green, D Niklas Kronwall, D Jonathan Ericsson (modified), G Jimmy Howard (modified)

Others of Interest: RW Gustav Nyquist, C Riley Sheahan

Top Prospects: LW Evgeny Svechnikov, D Joe Hicketts, D Dennis Cholowski, D Vili Saarijarvi, LW Tyler Bertuzzi, D Filip Hronek, D Robbie Russo, RW Givani Smith, C Tomas Nosek, C Dominic Turgeon, D Daniel Renouf, LW Axel Holmstrom, LW Dylan Sadowy, RW Martin Frk, D Jordan Sambrook

The Plan: It wouldn’t be impossible for the Red Wings to sneak into the playoffs, keeping their streak alive, but the most likely scenario is that they are going to be on the outside looking in. If they come to that decision, Thomas Vanek has been very productive this season and would likely have some value for teams needing a little more finish around the net.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UFA in 2017: RW Jaromir Jagr, LW Shawn Thornton, D Jakub Kindl, G Reto Berra

RFA in 2017: LW Greg McKegg, C Michael Sgarbossa, D Mark Pysyk, D Alex Petrovic, D Dylan McIlrath

No-Trade Clauses: LW Jussi Jokinen (modified), D Keith Yandle, D Jason Demers (modified), G Roberto Luongo

Others of Interest: C Vincent Trocheck, D Steven Kampfer

Top Prospects: C Henrik Borgstrom, C Denis Malgin, LW Adam Mascherin, D Ian McCoshen, C Jayce Hawryluk, D Michael Downing, D MacKenzie Weegar, LW Dryden Hunt, D Linus Hultstrom, D Thomas Schemitsch, C Juho Lammikko, C Jonathan Ang, D Josh Brown, RW Maxim Mamin, LW Kyle Rau

The Plan: For all the turmoil that the franchise has gone through this season, they are still on the playoff bubble and are as healthy as they have been all year. They may not be prepared to load up at the deadline as they did last season, but they don’t seem likely to be sellers either.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

UFA in 2017: RW Alexander Radulov, C David Desharnais, RW Brian Flynn, D Andrei Markov

RFA in 2017: C Alex Galchenyuk, LW Jacob De La Rose, RW Sven Andrighetto, D Nathan Beaulieu, D Nikita Nesterov

No-Trade Clauses: D Andrei Markov (modified), D Jeff Petry, D Alexei Emelin (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Daniel Carr, D Greg Pateryn, D Mark Barberio

Top Prospects: D Mikhail Sergachev, C Michael McCarron, D Noah Juulsen, RW Nikita Scherbak, LW Charles Hudon, C Daniel Audette, LW Martin Reway, G Charlie Lindgren, D Brett Lernout, C William Bitten, D Victor Mete, D Ryan Johnston, D Tom Parisi, G Michael McNiven, C Matt Bradley

The Plan: The Habs have been rather mediocre after starting the season 13-1-1, but they are in good position in the Atlantic Division, and have to operate as though they are in their window as contenders. They could use a boost of firepower up front and will need Carey Price to be better than the merely above average that he’s been thus far, but the Habs ought to be buyers leading to up to the deadline.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

UFA in 2017: RW P.A. Parenteau, LW Luke Gazdic, D Kyle Quincey, G Keith Kinkaid

RFA in 2017: C Jacob Josefson, RW Sergei Kalinin, RW Beau Bennett, RW Stefan Noesen, D Damon Severson, D Seth Helgeson, D Yohann Auvitu

No-Trade Clauses: C Travis Zajac, LW Mike Cammalleri, D Andy Greene, G Cory Schneider

Others of Interest: RW Devante Smith-Pelly, D John Moore

Top Prospects: C Michael McLeod, D Steve Santini, C John Quenneville, C Blake Speers, LW Joseph Blandisi, RW Joey Anderson, RW Nathan Bastian, C Brandon Gignac, G Mackenzie Blackwood, RW Nick Lappin, LW Blake Pietila, D Joshua Jacobs, D Colton White, D Reece Scarlett, LW Blake Coleman

The Plan: It’s unlikely that the Devils are going to be playoff contenders, but if goaltender Cory Schneider is at his best, they might be able to sneak into contention. Because their underlying numbers do not offer a promising forecast, though, it wouldn’t make any sense to sacrifice any of the future for short-term improvement.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

UFA in 2017: RW Stephen Gionta, D Dennis Seidenberg

RFA in 2017: D Calvin de Haan, D Adam Pelech

No-Trade Clauses: C John Tavares (modified), LW Andrew Ladd, D Johnny Boychuk

Others of Interest: LW Josh Bailey, C Brock Nelson, LW Shane Prince, C Alan Quine, G Jaroslav Halak

Top Prospects: C Mathew Barzal, D Ryan Pulock, LW Michael Dal Colle, G Ilya Sorokin, RW Josh Ho-Sang, LW Kieffer Bellows, D Mitchell Vande Sompel, D Parker Wotherspoon, D Devon Toews, LW Otto Koivula, G Linus Soderstrom, G Jean-Francois Berube, D Ryan Pilon, D David Quenneville, D Scott Mayfield

The Plan: Not so long ago, the Islanders’ season appeared to be dead in the water, but they have been better under new head coach Doug Weight and that puts them back into the playoff picture. They could add some help up front, and they would probably like to find a taker for veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who is currently in the AHL.

NEW YORK RANGERS

UFA in 2017: LW Tanner Glass

RFA in 2017: C Mika Zibanejad, C Brandon Pirri, RW Jesper Fast, LW Matt Puempel, C Oscar Lindberg, D Adam Clendening

No-Trade Clauses: LW Rick Nash, D Marc Staal, D Dan Girardi, D Ryan McDonagh (modified), G Henrik Lundqvist

Others of Interest: C Kevin Hayes, D Kevin Klein, D Nick Holden

Top Prospects: G Igor Shesterkin, D Ryan Graves, LW Ryan Gropp, D Sergey Zborovskiy, RW Nicklas Jensen, C Adam Tambellini, D Sean Day, LW Cristoval Nieves, D Michael Paliotta, G Magnus Hellberg, C Brad Morrison, G Brandon Halverson, LW Tim Gettinger, C Gabriel Fontaine, G Tyler Wall

The Plan: Unusually, the Rangers have been a low-scoring team that leaned heavily on goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, but this year Lundqvist has struggled behind a high-scoring team. However, the Rangers are formidable and could be something if Lundqvist gets on track so, to that end, they could very well seek some defensive help for a playoff run.

OTTAWA SENATORS

UFA in 2017: RW Tommy Wingels, RW Chris Neil, C Chris Kelly, LW Tom Pyatt, G Mike Condon

RFA in 2017: C Jean-Gabriel Pageau, RW Curtis Lazar, LW Ryan Dzingel, D Fredrik Claesson

No-Trade Clauses: RW Bobby Ryan (modified), Clarke MacArthur (modified), C Derick Brassard (modified), RW Chris Neil, D Dion Phaneuf (modified), D Marc Methot (modified)

Others of Interest: D Cody Ceci, D Mark Borowiecki, D Chris Wideman, G Andrew Hammond

Top Prospects: D Thomas Chabot, C Logan Brown, C Colin White, C Filip Chlapik, C Jonathan Dahlen, LW Francis Perron, D Mikael Wikstrand, LW Nick Paul, D Andreas Englund, D Christian Wolanin, D Max Lajoie, LW Filip Ahl, G Marcus Hogberg, C Max McCormick, D Christian Jaros

The Plan: Ottawa has been a bit of a surprise, particularly considering that goaltender Craig Anderson has been away from the team for a good chunk of the season. But, given that they currently sit in a playoff spot, it will come as no surprise if the Senators take some shots at improvement, both up front and on the blueline. The challenge will be to improve this season’s chances without sacrificing a top prospect like defenceman Thomas Chabot.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

UFA in 2017: C Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, LW Chris Vande Velde, C Boyd Gordon, D Mark Streit, D Michael Del Zotto, D Nick Schultz, G Steve Mason, G Michal Neuvirth

RFA in 2017: LW Roman Lyubimov, C Nick Cousins, D Shayne Gostisbehere

No-Trade Clauses: C Claude Giroux, RW Wayne Simmonds (modified), D Mark Streit (modified)

Others of Interest: RW Matt Read, RW Dale Weise, LW Michael Raffl, D Brandon Manning

Top Prospects: D Travis Sanheim, C German Rubtsov, G Anthony Stolarz, D Philippe Myers, LW Oskar Lindblom, G Carter Hart, D Samuel Morin, RW Wade Allison, RW Nicolas Aube-Kubel, LW Taylor Leier, LW Scott Laughton, D Robert Hagg, D Mark Friedman, LW Danick Martel, C Radel Fazleev

The Plan: Slumping since mid-December, the Flyers are still in a playoff spot, and they are a middling possession team with a good power play, but need defensive and goaltending stability if they are going to make a legitimate push down the stretch. Would they deal for help or just hope that Steve Mason or Michal Neuvirth get it together.



PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

UFA in 2017: LW Chris Kunitz, C Nick Bonino, C Matt Cullen, D Trevor Daley

RFA in 2017: LW Conor Sheary, D Justin Schultz, D Brian Dumoulin

No-Trade Clauses: C Evgeni Malkin, C Sidney Crosby, RW Phil Kessel (modified), RW Patric Hornqvist (modified), LW Chris Kunitz (modified), D Kris Letang (modified), D Trevor Daley (modified), G Marc-Andre Fleury (modified)

Others of Interest: RW Eric Fehr, RW Tom Kuhnhackl, LW Scott Wilson

Top Prospects: C Jake Guentzel, RW Daniel Sprong, C Oskar Sundqvist, D Derrick Pouliot, C Dominik Simon, G Tristan Jarry, C Teddy Blueger, G Filip Gustavsson, C Jean-Sebastien Dea, D Stuart Percy, D Ethan Prow, D Lukas Bengtsson, RW Sam Lafferty, C Blaine Byron, D Jeff Taylor

The Plan: Last year’s Stanley Cup champs have the horses to make another run this year and they have many assets, in the form of young, inexpensive players, that they could deal, if necessary. The biggest move may involve veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who has been overtaken by Matt Murray for the starting job, but that’s also a deal that could come in the offseason.

Will the Lightning find a market for goaltender Ben Bishop?

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

UFA in 2017: C Brian Boyle, D Luke Witkowski, G Ben Bishop

RFA in 2017: C Tyler Johnson, LW Ondrej Palat, RW Jonathan Drouin, LW Michael Bournival, RW Gabriel Dumont, D Andrej Sustr

No-Trade Clauses: C Steven Stamkos, RW Ryan Callahan, C Valtteri Filppula (modified), D Jason Garrison, D Braydon Coburn, D Anton Stralman, D Victor Hedman, G Ben Bishop

Others of Interest: RW Erik Condra

Top Prospects: C Brett Howden, LW Nikita Gusev, RW Taylor Raddysh, C Mitchell Stephens, C Anthony Cirelli, G Connor Ingram, LW Dennis Yan, D Slater Koekkoek, RW Mathieu Joseph, LW Adam Erne, D Dominik Masin, D Matthew Spencer, D Libor Hajek, LW Tanner Richard, D Jake Dotchin

The Plan: In a stunning development, the Lightning have fallen away from playoff contention. They’re close enough that they could get back into contention with a winning streak, but the way the season has been going, it will come as no surprise if the Lightning are in position to deal pending unrestricted free agents Ben Bishop and Brian Boyle.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

UFA in 2017: C Ben Smith, D Roman Polak, D Matt Hunwick, G Curtis McElhinney

RFA in 2017: LW Zach Hyman, RW Connor Brown, D Nikita Zaitsev, D Frank Corrado

No-Trade Clauses: LW James van Riemsdyk (modified), C Tyler Bozak (modified)

Others of Interest: RW Leo Komarov, RW Nikita Soshnikov, LW Josh Leivo, D Martin Marincin, D Connor Carrick

Top Prospects: RW Kasperi Kapanen, RW Jeremy Bracco, D Andrew Nielsen, D Travis Dermott, LW Brendan Leipsic, LW Kerby Rychel, RW Seth Griffith, RW Andreas Johnson, G Garret Sparks, G Joseph Woll, D Rinat Valiev, RW Tobias Lindberg, LW Trevor Moore, RW Yegor Korshikov, RW Martins Dzierkals

The Plan: Toronto’s influx of rookies has turned them into a playoff-calibre team perhaps a little sooner than expected, but the team has a sound foundation. Ideally, they might be able to find an upgrade on the blueline, but patience is still a virtue for a team built around young talent, so they aren’t likely to do anything that sacrifices long-term development for a rental this year because they can address those defensive issues in the summer.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

UFA in 2017: LW Jason Chimera, C Mike Richards, D Taylor Chorney

RFA in 2017: LW/C Marcus Johansson, RW Tom Wilson, C Michael Latta, D Dmitry Orlov

No-Trade Clauses: LW Alex Ovechkin (limited), C Nicklas Backstrom, LW Brooks Laich (limited), LW Jason Chimera (limited), D Matt Niskanen (modified)

Others of Interest: D Nate Schmidt, G Philipp Grubauer

Top Prospects: RW Jakub Vrana, G Ilya Samsonov, D Madison Bowey, D Connor Carrick, RW Riley Barber, D Jonas Siegenthaler, RW Stanislav Galiev, C Chandler Stephenson, LW Zach Sanford, D Christian Djoos, C Thomas DiPauli

The Plan: The Capitals are steam-rolling the league right about now, which has them in a Stanley Cup-or-bust mode. They also don’t have any glaring needs, so they may only need some minor tweaks to improve their overall depth.

