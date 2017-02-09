The Western Conference appears to be a little more open than it has been in previous seasons, which makes for interesting times leading up to the trade deadline.

Certainly, the Minnesota Wild have been a dominant team and have to be considered top contenders, as do last year’s finalists, the San Jose Sharks. Beyond them, though, there are a number of teams – Chicago, Anaheim, Nashville, Los Angeles, Edmonton – that could work their way higher up the contender ladder.

At least in the Western Conference there are some teams – the Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks – that are poised to sell, a list which will get longer as teams start to fall of the playoff pace.

Included in this Trade Deadline Playbook is a look at each team’s pending free agents, to see who could be in play, players with no-trade clauses, to see who might choose to stay put, top prospects in the system, to see what’s on the horizon and more.

*Contract and no-trade status via Cap Friendly.

The Ducks could move a defenceman. What about Shea Theodore?

ANAHEIM DUCKS

UFA in 2017: C Nate Thompson, LW Ryan Garbutt, D Korbinian Holzer, G Jonathan Bernier, G Jhonas Enroth

RFA in 2017: LW Joseph Cramarossa, RW Logan Shaw

No-Trade Clauses: RW Corey Perry, C Ryan Getzlaf, C Ryan Kesler, RW Andrew Cogliano (modified), C Antoine Vermette, D Kevin Bieksa

Others of Interest: LW Nick Ritchie, RW Ondrej Kase, D Sami Vatanen, D Clayton Stoner, D Shea Thedore

Top Prospects: C Sam Steel, D Jacob Larsson, D Brandon Montour, LW Max Jones, C Julius Nattinen, RW Nick Sorensen, D Marcus Pettersson, RW Deven Sideroff, C Troy Terry, D Josh Mahura, C Kalle Kossila, LW Nicolas Kerdiles, LW Kevin Roy, D Keaton Thompson, G Kevin Boyle

The Plan: The Ducks are a solid enough playoff team, though their possession game could use some work, but they are one of the most interesting teams leading up to the deadline because they seem to have a surplus of defencemen (with more coming through the pipeline) and could use some of that depth to improve their forward talent.

Martin Hanzal will draw interest from many teams.

ARIZONA COYOTES

UFA in 2017: RW Shane Doan, C Martin Hanzal, RW Radim Vrbata, C Ryan White, D Michael Stone

RFA in 2017: C Alexander Burmistrov, C Peter Holland, RW Anthony Duclair

No-Trade Clauses: RW Shane Doan, C Martin Hanzal (modified), D Alex Goligoski (modified), G Mike Smith

Others of Interest: D Luke Schenn, D Kevin Connauton

Top Prospects: C Dylan Strome, C Clayton Keller, RW Christian Fischer, D Anthony DeAngelo, D Kyle Wood, C Laurent Dauphin, RW Nick Merkley, C Ryan MacInnis, C Maxim Letunov, G Adin Hill, D Kyle Copabianco, LW Michael Bunting, RW Conor Garland, C Lane Pederson, C Tyler Gaudet

The Plan: One of the obvious sellers this season, the Coyotes will have to keep adding prospects and picks as they try to overhaul the sytem. They have quality prospects already, but if they could get some in exchange for the likes of centre Martin Hanzal and defenceman Michael Stone then it would be well worth it for the team’s long-term development.

CALGARY FLAMES

UFA in 2017: RW Kris Versteeg, LW Brandon Bollig, D Dennis Wideman, D Deryk Engelland, G Brian Elliott, G Chad Johnson

RFA in 2017: C Sam Bennett, LW Micheal Ferland, RW Alex Chiasson, RW Garnet Hathaway, D Jyrkki Jokipakka, D Brett Kulak

No-Trade Clauses: RW Troy Brouwer, RW Michael Frolik (modified), C Matt Stajan (modified), RW Kris Versteeg (modified), Mark Giordano, D Dennis Wideman

Others of Interest: LW Lance Bouma

Top Prospects: D Oliver Kylington, G Tyler Parsons, C Mark Jankowski, D Rasmus Andersson, D Adam Fox, LW Hunter Shinkaruk, LW Emile Poirier, G Jon Gillies, LW Morgan Klimchuk, LW Andrew Mangiapane, D Tyler Wotherspoon, RW Daniel Pribyl, D Kenney Morrison, G David Rittich, RW Hunter Smith

The Plan: With the Flames still in the playoff hunt, they aren’t necessarily looking at dramatic changes, but if they happen fall any further off the pace, the Flames do have a number of veterans that could be shopped before the deadline. Given the club’s significant payroll, though, they would likely prefer to push this group into the playoffs.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

UFA in 2017: LW Andrew Desjardins, RW Jordin Tootoo, D Brian Campbell, D Michal Rozsival, G Scott Darling

RFA in 2017: LW Richard Panik, C Tanner Kero, C Dennis Rasmussen, D Michal Kempny

No-Trade Clauses: RW Patrick Kane, C Jonathan Toews, RW Marian Hossa, C Artem Anisimov, D Brent Seabrook, D Duncan Keith, D Niklas Hjalmarsson (modified), D Brian Campbell, G Corey Crawford (modified)

Others of Interest: C Marcus Kruger, C/RW Nick Schmaltz, RW Vinnie Hinostroza, D Gustav Forsling, D Trevor van Riemsdyk

Top Prospects: RW Alex DeBrincat, D Carl Dahlstrom, LW Tyler Motte, RW John Hayden, D Ville Pokka, D Chad Krys, LW Graham Knott, LW Dylan Sikura, D Dennis Gilbert, RW Mark McNeill, RW Radovan Bondra, D Joni Tuulola, D Luc Snuggerud, C Nathan Noel, C Alexandre Fortin

The Plan: Expectations are always high for the Blackhawks, but they don’t have the same kind of dominant backbone that they have had during their past championship seasons. If they could add scoring help, that would make sense, but the biggest challenge for the Blackhawks is being able to make significant additions even though they don’t have a lot of room to manoeuvre under the salary cap.

Are the Avalanche ready to move Matt Duchene?

COLORADO AVALANCHE

UFA in 2017: RW Jarome Iginla, C John Mitchell, RW Rene Bourque, LW Andreas Martinsen, D Fedor Tyutin, D Cody Goloubef

RFA in 2017: LW Mikhail Grigorenko, RW Matt Nieto, D Eric Gelinas, D Nikita Zadorov, D Patrick Wiercioch

No-Trade Clauses: RW Jarome Iginla, C Carl Soderberg, D Erik Johnson (modified), D Francois Beauchemin

Others of Interest: C Matt Duchene, LW Gabriel Landeskog, RW Joe Colborne, LW Blake Comeau

Top Prospects: LW A.J. Greer, C J.T. Compher, D Chris Bigras, D Will Butcher, LW Cameron Morrison, RW Jean-Christophe Beaudin, G Spencer Martin, RW Rocco Grimaldi, D Nicolas Meloche, D Sergei Boikov, D Anton Lindholm, D Andrei Mironov, D Josh Anderson, C Felix Girard, LW Julien Nantel

The Plan: Given how miserably their season has gone, the Avalanche are obvious sellers, yet don’t have great assets to move, unless they dig into a serious rebuilding effort by moving out core forwards like Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog, both of whom have been rumoured to be available for the right price. Upgrading the defence is the first priority, but accumulating assets of all kinds is necessary for a team that is in a bad spot right now.

DALLAS STARS

UFA in 2017: LW Patrick Sharp, RW Alex Hemsky, RW Jiri Hudler, RW Patrick Eaves, LW Lauri Korpikoski, RW Adam Cracknell, D Johnny Oduya, D Jordie Benn

RFA in 2017: RW Brett Ritchie, C Radek Faksa, C Mattias Janmark, LW Curtis McKenzie, D Jamie Oleksiak, D Patrik Nemeth, D Esa Lindell

No-Trade Clauses: C Jason Spezza (modified), LW Patrick Sharp (modified), LW Jamie Benn, D Dan Hamhuis (modified), D Johnny Oduya (modified), G Kari Lehtonen (modified), Antti Niemi

Others of Interest: C Cody Eakin, RW Valeri Nichushkin, D Stephen Johns

Top Prospects: D Julius Honka, RW Denis Gurianov, LW Jason Dickinson, LW Riley Tufte, D Mattias Backman, D Ludwig Bystrom, D Niklas Hansson, D Ondrej Vala, LW Remi Elie, D Nick Ebert, D Chris Martenet, LW Cole Ully, C Gemel Smith, C Fredrik Karlstrom, LW Roope Hintz

The Plan: Unless the Stars pull their season together in a hurry, they could be more likely to be sellers this year, which is disheartening given their talent, but defensive and goaltending holes will need to be addressed. If they do resort to selling, the Stars have some veterans that should have value, and if the team does sell, then they could focus on playing young defencemen down the stretch to see what the team has in-house. If they close the gap on a playoff spot, might they find a way to add a goaltender? Dare to dream.

EDMONTON OILERS

UFA in 2017: LW Matt Hendricks, D Kris Russell, D Eric Gryba, G Jonas Gustavsson

RFA in 2017: RW Zack Kassian, C Anton Lander, RW/C Leon Draisaitl, RW Iiro Pakarinen, RW Tyler Pitlick

No-Trade Clauses: LW Milan Lucic, D Andrej Sekera

Others of Interest: RW Jordan Eberle, LW Benoit Pouliot, LW Anton Slepyshev, C Drake Caggiula, D Brandon Davidson

Top Prospects: RW Jesse Puljujarvi, LW Tyler Benson, D Griffin Reinhart, D Caleb Jones, LW Jujhar Khaira, D Ethan Bear, C Bogdan Yakimov, G Laurent Brossoit, D Ziyat Paigin, D David Musil, G Nick Ellis, G Dylan Wells, RW Tyler Vesel, D Dillon Simpson, D Joey LaLeggia

The Plan: Looking like a playoff team for the first time in more than a decade, the Oilers could still use help on the blueline, but they are also in decent position at the moment, so they don’t necessarily have to make a major move. At the same time, if they could pull a big-ticket item like Kevin Shattenkirk at a reasonable price, then that could make the Oilers a more formidable playoff opponent.

LOS ANGELES KINGS

UFA in 2017: LW Dwight King, RW Teddy Purcell, RW Devin Setoguchi, D Tom Gilbert, G Peter Budaj

RFA in 2017: RW Tyler Toffoli, LW Tanner Pearson, C Nick Shore, LW Andy Andreoff, D Kevin Gravel

No-Trade Clauses: C Anze Kopitar, RW Dustin Brown (modified), G Jonathan Quick (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Kyle Clifford, RW Jordan Nolan, C Nic Dowd, D Alec Martinez, D Jake Muzzin, D Brayden McNabb

Top Prospects: LW Adrian Kempe, D Kale Clague, LW Nikolay Prokhorkin, D Paul LaDue, RW Mike Amadio, D Erik Cernak, LW Austin Wagner, D Alex Lintuniemi, LW Michael Mersch, RW Justin Auger, D Jacob Moverare, RW Johnny Brodzinski, C Alexander Dergachyov, D Kurtis MacDermid, LW Mikey Eyssimont

The Plan: The Kings haven’t been as dominant as they have been in previous years, but they are a strong possession team and have managed to stay in the playoff picture with Peter Budaj taking on a heavy workload in net with Jonathan Quick injured. If Quick gets healthy, and the Kings add a scorer or two, they might still be able to make some noise.

MINNESOTA WILD

UFA in 2017: D Nate Prosser, G Darcy Kuemper

RFA in 2017: RW Mikael Granlund, RW Nino Niederreiter, C Erik Haula, RW Jordan Schroeder, D Christian Folin

No-Trade Clauses: LW Zach Parise, C Mikko Koivu, RW Jason Pominville (modified), C Eric Staal (modified), D Ryan Suter, G Devan Dubnyk (modified)

Others of Interest: C Tyler Graovac, D Marco Scandella, D Jonas Brodin

Top Prospects: LW Kirill Kaprizov, C Joel Eriksson-Ek, RW Alex Tuch, C Luke Kunin, LW Jordan Greenway, D Mike Reilly, D Gustav Olofsson, D Louis Belpedio, LW Mario Lucia, G Kaapo Kahkonen, RW Teemu Pulkkinen, G Steve Michalek, RW Kurtis Gabriel, RW Christoph Bertschy, RW Sam Anas

The Plan: The top team in the Western Conference, the Wild have a solid roster, with a lot of quality depth. However, since they are looking like serious contenders, they are probably in the buyer’s market and have assets, like young defencemen and various prospects, that could bring the Wild more proven commodities for a playoff push.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

UFA in 2017: C Mike Fisher, C Mike Ribeiro, C Vernon Fiddler, D Yannick Weber

RFA in 2017: C Ryan Johansen, LW Viktor Arvidsson, LW Austin Watson

No-Trade Clauses: RW James Neal (modified), C Mike Fisher, G Pekka Rinne (modified)

Others of Interest: RW Craig Smith, LW Colin Wilson

Top Prospects: C Vladislav Kamenev, D Dante Fabbro, LW Kevin Fiala, D Samuel Girard, LW Pontus Aberg, D Frederic Allard, D Jack Dougherty, C Yakov Trenin, D Alexandre Carrier, D Trevor Murphy, C Anthony Richard, LW Justin Kirkland, C Rem Pitlick, C Patrick Harper, C Frederick Gaudreau

The Plan: After a mediocre start to the season, the Predators have been performing well lately and that makes them an interesting playoff team, as well as possible buyers before the deadline. GM David Poile has been able to swing some major deals in recent years, so he could be in play for any of the top forwards that might be on the market. Inexpensive defensive depth would also be a worthwhile consideration.

SAN JOSE SHARKS

UFA in 2017: C Joe Thornton, LW Patrick Marleau, C Micheal Haley,

RFA in 2017: LW Melker Karlsson, RW Joonas Donskoi, C Chris Tierney

No-Trade Clauses: C Joe Thornton, LW Patrick Marleau, RW Joe Pavelski (modified), C Logan Couture (modified), RW Joel Ward (modified), D Brent Burns (modified), D Paul Martin (modified), D Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Others of Interest: D Brenden Dillon, D David Schlemko, D Dylan DeMelo

Top Prospects: D Mirco Mueller, RW Nikolay Goldobin, D Jeremy Roy, D Julius Bergman, C Dylan Gambrell, RW Barclay Goodrow, C Dan O’Regan, D Tim Heed, LW Adam Helewka, C Rourke Chartier, D Cavan Fitzgerald, C Noah Gregor, D Michael Brodzinski, RW Nikita Jevpalovs, RW Manuel Wiederer

The Plan: Last year’s finalists are once again playing at a high level, so they figure to be Cup contenders again this year, and they don’t necessarily have to make significant changes to their group. A little tweaking around the edges is likely enough.

Kevin Shattenkirk could be a popular name on the trade market.

ST. LOUIS BLUES

UFA in 2017: C Patrik Berglund, LW Scottie Upshall, D Kevin Shattenkirk,

RFA in 2017: RW Nail Yakupov, LW Magnus Paajarvi, D Colton Parayko

No-Trade Clauses: C Paul Stastny, LW Alexander Steen, LW David Perron (modified), C Patrik Berglund (modified), D Jay Bouwmeester

Others of Interest: C Jori Lehtera, RW Dmitrij Jaskin, D Joel Edmundson

Top Prospects: C Ivan Barbashev, D Jordan Schmaltz, D Vince Dunn, D Jake Walman, C Jordan Kyrou, LW Kenny Agostino, LW Samuel Blais, G Ville Husso, G Jordan Binnington, D Petteri Lindbohm, C Adam Musil, C Tanner Kaspick, C Glenn Gawdin, LW Nolan Stevens, D Niko Mikkola

The Plan: Goaltending has been undermining the Blues’ efforts for most of the season, but after the club decided to replace head coach Ken Hitchcock with Mike Yeo, there is presumably still some hope that the Blues can at least hold onto a playoff spot. They may still do that while dealing Kevin Shattenkirk, a puck-moving top-four defenceman that will have value on the trade market, but unless they have an answer in goal, there won’t be much reason to have high hopes for St. Louis.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

UFA in 2017: LW Alex Burrows, RW Jack Skille, RW Jayson Megna, D Philip Larsen, G Ryan Miller

RFA in 2017: RW Anton Rodin, C Bo Horvat, LW Reid Boucher, C Michael Chaput, D Erik Gudbranson, D Nikita Tryamkin

No-Trade Clauses: LW Daniel Sedin, C Henrik Sedin, RW Loui Eriksson, LW Alex Burrows, C Brandon Sutter, RW Jannik Hansen (modified), D Alexander Edler, G Ryan Miller (modified)

Others of Interest: D Luca Sbisa, D Alex Biega

Top Prospects: D Olli Juolevi, RW Brock Boeser, G Thatcher Demko, D Jordan Subban, RW Jake Virtanen, D Guillaume Brisebois, C Adam Gaudette, D Andrey Pedan, C Dmitry Zhukenov, LW Joe Labate, D Ashton Sautner, D Anton Cederholm, RW William Lockwood, D Carl Neill, RW Alexandre Grenier

The Plan: It’s time for the Canucks, whether they like it or not, to prepare to sell assets and try to build up their prospect pool. Ryan Miller and Alex Burrows are a couple of veterans that could go, if they would like, but the franchise is in a difficult spot as they try to rebuild on the fly around the 36-year-old Sedin Twins, who are still under contract for another season.

WINNIPEG JETS

UFA in 2017: RW Drew Stafford, RW Chris Thorburn, D Paul Postma, G Ondrej Pavelec

RFA in 2017: RW Marko Dano, C Andrew Copp, D Ben Chiarot, G Connor Hellebuyck

No-Trade Clauses: RW Blake Wheeler (modified), C Bryan Little (modified), D Dustin Byfuglien, Tobias Enstrom, Mark Stuart (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Mathieu Perreault, LW Shawn Matthias, G Michael Hutchinson

Top Prospects: LW Kyle Connor, C Jack Roslovic, D Logan Stanley, LW Brendan Lemieux, G Eric Comrie, C Jansen Harkins, C Chase De Leo, C Michael Spacek, D Luke Green, RW Scott Kosmachuk, LW Brandon Tanev, D Jan Kostalek, C Matteo Gennaro, D Tucker Poolman, C Jordan Stallard

The Plan: The Jets have underachieved, at least in part because of goaltending, but if they close the gap on a playoff spot, they might not be prepared to sell a whole lot. However, the Jets also have enough forward depth, for example, that they could move out one or two and still have a team capable of challenging for the postseason.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca