51m ago
Blackhawks acquire D Oduya from Stars
TSN.ca Staff
According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Dallas Stars have traded defenceman Johnny Oduya to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Mark McNeill and a conditional fourth round draft pick in 2018. However, if the Blackhawks make it to the Western Conference Final and Oduya plays in 50 per cent or more of the team's games, the pick becomes a third round pick.
Oduya has one goal and seven assists in 37 games with the Stars, his second season with the team.
The 35-year-old signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Stars prior to the 2015-16 season and the team will retain 50 per cent of Oduya's salary in the trade.
The Swede will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
An 11-year NHL veteran, Oduya played his best seasons with the Blackhawks and won Stanley Cups with the team in 2013 and 2015. He has also played with the New Jersey Devils and Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets.
Oduya was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round (221st overall) of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft.
McNeill, 24, has scored six goals and added 22 assists in 58 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs this season. The Edmonton, AB native was drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round (18th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.