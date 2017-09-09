Travis' season all but over and Sanchez might not be far behind

Phillips: This was a lost season for Sanchez, but it doesn’t impact his potential

With 20 games to go in the regular season, an end to a painful year for the Toronto Blue Jays is on the horizon.

Injuries to key players has been a theme all season long, and nothing has changed in September.

Over the past few weeks, both manager John Gibbons and general manager Ross Atkins have talked about getting key players like Devon Travis and Aaron Sanchez back on the field in some capacity in order to send them off into the winter in a good frame of mind, rather than with the uncertainty of finishing the season on the disabled list.

Those efforts are not going well.

Gibbons updated a trio of rehab programs ahead of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, and most of the news was not encouraging.

2B Devon Travis

Injury: Right knee surgery

On DL since: June 6

Travis’ injury was essentially the beginning of the end for the Blue Jays.

Prior to going down with another cartilage injury to the same knee he had surgery on last November, the 26-year-old had been slashing .352/.363/.611 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 29 games, keying the offence from the leadoff spot during the month of May, the only good stretch of baseball the Jays have put together this season.

Travis originally hoped to make it back before the season was over, a completely realistic proposition at the time.

But Gibbons revealed a couple weeks ago that Travis had suffered a minor setback while ramping up his rehab program in Dunedin, and that pause, combined with time ticking down in terms of regular season games, has rendered a return almost impossible.

“I wouldn’t count on him,” Gibbons said, all but confirming Travis’ season is over.

On the bright side, Travis is in a much better position than he was last winter, and barring another setback, he should be more than ready to go for spring training.

Atkins also mentioned recently that there are currently no plans to move Travis off the keystone in order to attempt to keep him healthy.

SP Aaron Sanchez

Injury: Blister on right middle finger

On DL since: July 22

While Travis’ absence has been devastating for the offence, losing Sanchez for all but 36 innings this season has been hard for the rotation to overcome.

Sanchez is now on his fourth DL stint due to a troublesome blister that started in spring training — truthfully, it started a long time ago, as Sanchez has revealed through the process that he’s had to manage blister issues for years — and keeps cropping up every single time he tries to throw a baseball with any sort of effort.

The Blue Jays were desperately hoping to get Sanchez back on a major-league mound this month, even if it was in a bullpen role.

With minor league seasons over, there’s no way to get the 25-year-old righty any legit rehab work, but Gibbons noted they’re “running out of time” and even the bullpen may be out of the question now.

“It's getting to that time of the season where we might be pushing it trying to get him ready to pitch,” Gibbons said.

Sanchez, who saw a specialist in New York this week, has missed 130 days and counting this season.

C Russell Martin

Injury: Left oblique strain

On DL since: Aug. 12

Oblique injuries can be tricky simply because of all the twisting and turning involved with both throwing and swinging a bat, and Martin, who has never dealt with the injury in his career until now, is finding that out.

It's been almost a month since the 34-year-old suffered the injury on a swing Aug. 11, and he hit the DL the very next day.

Martin returned to Toronto from the team’s facilities in Dunedin on Friday, and while Gibbons says his veteran backstop is progressing, it’s another race against time with three weeks to go in the season.

“Russ is progressing,” Gibbons said. “We’ll see in the next few weeks what happens there.”

Martin will turn 35 next February and has suffered through a pair of DL stints this season, but he still produced a reasonable .223/.354/.381 slash line for a 101 wRC+ and 1.8 fWAR, which still has him 13th amongst MLB catchers this season.

Raffy Lopez, Luke Maile and veteran Miguel Montero will continue to split time behind the plate.