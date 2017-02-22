Dennis Wideman served as a healthy scratch on Tuesday night as Michael Stone made his debut for the Calgary Flames.

Wideman, playing in the final season of a five-year deal, $26.25 million deal, watched as Stone paired with Matt Bartkowski, who was signed by the Flames last week.

With the veteran falling out the lineup and playing on an expiring deal, Eric Francis of the Calgary Herald asked general manager Brad Treliving if he had approached Wideman about waiving his no-movement clause.

Treliving told Francis he didn't want to discuss the subject.

Francis believes the Flames have shopped Wideman - in the present and the past - but no team is interested in taking on his $5.25 million cap hit.

With the Flames fighting for the final wild-card position, which they currently hold, Francis argues the team is likely done making moves as the team remains in a rebuilding mindset and rental prices remain sky-high.

Stone and Bartkowski combined to be plus-1 on Tuesday night with Stone adding an assist in the 6-5 overtime win over the Nashville Predators.

The Flames visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old defenceman owns three goals and 16 points in 52 games this season.

He scored two goals and added 17 assists in 51 games last season. He missed 19 games due to a suspension for abuse of an official.