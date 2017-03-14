Triple H, who’s wrestled in just one documented match since losing the WWE title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32 in April of 2016 – and that was later that same month – recently announced a return to in-ring competition which brought him to a non-televised event in Toronto on Saturday.

The multi-time WWE champion also wrestled at a house show in Buffalo the previous night, and has one more scheduled bout on Sun. March 26 in White Plains, NY – which, happens to be exactly one week before his anticipated grudge match against Seth Rollins at World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Behind the scenes, of course, the man born Paul Levesque currently holds the title of WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative. And while he maintains an on-screen presence as a senior executive with the company, his actual wrestling appearances are limited to a handful of events per year.

At the shows in Buffalo and Toronto, the performer known as much for his iconic, water-spewing entrances as he is for his signature finisher, The Pedigree, took part in six-man tag matches, teaming up with veteran Samoa Joe and former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens against the fan-favourite trio of Winnipeg’s Chris Jericho, Montreal’s Sami Zayn and Finn Balor, who himself was returning from long layoff.

Balor won the first-ever WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in August, but suffered a torn labrum during the match against Owens and was forced to relinquish the title the following night. He underwent a four-hour surgery the next day and after almost seven months of recovery and rehabilitation, wrestled his first match back on Friday.

“A little rusty, I felt,” Balor said after the show. “But it’s good to dip the toes in. Obviously great response here in Buffalo, and I’m just happy to be back in the ring.”