Mike Trout picked up a double against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning to record the 1,000th hit of his career..

Trout, who turned 26 on Monday, is in his sixth season in the MLB.

The Angels’ superstar is having another stellar season despite missing almost two months with a thumb injury. Coming into play Monday, Trout is slashing .343/.463/.703 with 22 home runs and 51 RBI.

Trout is one of just six players to win multiple MVP Awards before turning 26. The other five are in the Hall of Fame.

The Angels sit just three games back of the wild card spot in the American League.