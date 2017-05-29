Trout placed on DL, could face surgery on left thumb

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout will be out "for more than a couple of weeks" with a torn ligament in his left thumb, according to general manager Billy Eppler.

Surgery is an option and if the 25-year-old is forced to go under the knife, he'll miss five to eight weeks, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Trout will head to the disabled list for the first time in his career.

#Angels CF Mike Trout has torn ligament in L thumb. Surgery an option. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 29, 2017

Billy Eppler said Mike Trout will be out "for more than a couple of weeks." — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 29, 2017

If Trout has surgery would be out 5-8 weeks or so. #Angels — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 29, 2017

Fox Sports' Jon Morosi says missing three to four weeks is the best-case scenario for the centre fielder.

Mike Trout will miss 3 to 4 weeks even under the best-case scenario, source confirms. @MLB @MLBNetwork https://t.co/gY02mToMAZ — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 30, 2017

Trout hurt his thumb trying to steal second base in a game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The New Jersey native is having another MVP-caliber year, hitting .337 with 16 home runs, 36 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .461. He's also stolen 10 bases on 11 attempts.

Trout won his second career MVP award in 2016 and was named an All-Star for a fifth consecutive season.

LA holds a 26-27 record this season, good enough for second in the American League West.