ANAHEIM, Calif. — After a brief absence with a hamstring issue, Mike Trout undoubtedly has his legs under him.

Trout homered for the fourth consecutive game, helping the Los Angeles Angels top the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Monday night.

The Angels scored each of their runs via the long ball. Kole Calhoun hit a three-run homer to right in the fifth inning, and Trout followed with a drive to left. Martin Maldonado homered in the seventh inning.

Trout missed five games with the hamstring issue, then went hitless in his return. His homer streak started the next day.

Even Trout's teammates, who have been watching him do his thing for years, continued to be amazed by the two-time AL MVP.

"Unbelievable. What, first game didn't get a hit, and now he's back to Mike Trout," Calhoun said. "The guy, every day, he's going to amaze you with something."

It was the first set of back-to-back homers this season for Los Angeles. Trout became the first Angel to hit a home run in four consecutive days since Mark Trumbo in May 2012.

"I think he's comfortable in the box," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "It took him a couple of at-bats to get in a flow. Mike's swinging it."

Angels right-hander Jesse Chavez (3-5) pitched seven-plus innings and Bud Norris got four outs for his eighth save. The White Sox put runners on first and second with two out in the ninth, but Kevan Smith struck out looking to end the game.

Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer for Chicago, and Tyler Saladino had an RBI triple. Mike Pelfrey (0-4) allowed four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Leury Garcia hit a leadoff single in the fourth for Chicago's first baserunner. After Melky Cabrera lined out, Abreu hit a drive to right-centre for his sixth homer.

Saladino's big hit made it 3-0 in the fifth, but the Angels responded in the bottom half. It was Calhoun's fifth homer of the season and No. 12 for Trout.

"It's unbelievable," Chavez said of Trout. "I mess with the guys all the time, 'You guys have been spoiled.' I'm relishing every moment of it, watching him go in every day and do his work and the way he prepares and the way he goes about his business. It's bar none, hands down, the best I've seen."

ANOTHER SHOT

Right-hander Gregorio Infante pitched in the majors for the first time since Oct. 1, 2010. The White Sox purchased his contract from Triple-A Charlotte, and infielder Cody Asche was optioned to Charlotte.

The 29-year-old Infante made 10 appearances with the White Sox in 2010, his only major league season, and returns again, seven years later. Infante pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the White Sox.

"I'm sure he's pretty excited, like anything, when you've been away a little bit," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I'm sure he's been working very hard trying to do what he wanted to do to be able to get here. We saw him in the spring, and he did a nice job for us. He's been here, he's experienced. Hopefully he'll feel comfortable with all his teammates."

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: C Geovany Soto was moved to the 60-day DL after it was determined he will have arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Tuesday in Chicago. The surgery will be done to remove debridement with loose body removal in his right elbow. ... RHP James Shields (right lat strain) is expected to start a throwing program Tuesday.

Angels: RHP Huston Street (right lat strain) is expected to throw to hitters this week in Arizona. ... RHP Mike Morin (neck tightness) is expected to throw to hitters Tuesday. ... RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder inflammation) had a doctor visit on Monday but results weren't yet available. ... INF Yunel Escobar (left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and INF Jefrey Marte was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Derek Holland (3-3, 2.43 ERA) allowed three home runs in his last start Thursday against the Twins. He had given up just three home runs all season. Holland has pitched five quality starts in his last seven outings. His 2.43 ERA is 10th-lowest in the majors.

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez (3-3, 4.20 ERA) has a 12.00 ERA in the first inning since being moved into the starting rotation. Yet, he is tied for the most wins (three) of any pitcher on staff. He allowed five runs in seven innings in his last start Thursday against Detroit, a 7-1 loss.

___

