Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

EDMONTON — It seemed tempting all right. Perhaps if the right question with proper context, someone on the B.C Lions who was feeling rich might have said what they really felt after their 37-26 loss to the Edmonton Eskimos Friday.

The truth was evident on a couple of other fronts, however. It clearly seemed to some of them that the Toronto command centre appeared to have an extremely challenging night, as one challenge after another ended up favouring the 5-0 Eskimos.

Yet the realists on the Lions knew something too. They knew that a team which loses one of its best defensive backs, T.J. Lee, to a dislocated elbow early, one that gave up way too many deep pass completions and special teams runbacks, plus one that was completely manhandled on both sides of the line of scrimmage had no business pulling off an upset.

They may have been livid when a challenge for pass interference on Loucheiz Purifoy to start the fourth quarter went against them, which ended up providing Edmonton the margin of difference. They thought for sure if Purifoy was flagged, then a subsequent pass reception by Bryan Burnham would have been ruled pass interference and a first down on appeal.

But they were wrong. Even though the Eskimos were down to Odell Willis as their third-string kickoff ace, the Lions didn't have nearly enough, especially after such a tepid start.

“Too many mistakes,” tailback Jeremiah Johnson said. “With those calls it is demoralizing knowing it's not pass interference and for them to call it anyway. We have to stay resilient. Don't put the game in the refs hands.”

On this night it wasn't the refs on the field but the ones in Toronto which didn't see eye to eye with the Lions. The toughest call was the one ruled illegal contact on Purifoy when the Eskimos continued to push on third down, having lost kicker Sean Whyte to a hip flexor. The resulting Edmonton touchdown gave the Esks a 29-20 lead after the Lions had scored 14 unanswered points to erase an early 17-3 deficit.

“I thought I'd made the perfect play; what kind of defence do you got to play?” asked Purifoy “No knocking the ref and they beat us fair and square. I guess I got to work my craft more. It's their league.”

B.C players weren't speaking their mind but it was different in the broadcast booth during the heat of battle.

“They must be drinking J.B back (in Toronto),” said Bob Marjanovich, making his TSN 1040 play-by-play debut.

On the Eskimos next possession, Craig Roh sacked Mike Reilly on second down and the Lions defence appeared as it was going to get off the field, only for the Lions defensive lineman to get called for an illegal block.

“The calls were ridiculous especially the one where they say I face masked (Reilly),” Roh said. “It seemed like the calling was one-sided. That doesn't mean we don't need to make huge improvements on defence. Edmonton played better. It's just those calls. I’m besides myself.”

And when the microphone was put away, many on the Lions had much worse things to say.

Truth is, however, Edmonton scored way too easily for the Lions to have a chance, needing just five plays to score its first two touchdowns, and grinding B.C despite the loss to injury of tailback Travon Van for two late scores on drives totalling 29 plays.

“It hardly felt like we were even on the field in the fourth quarter,” said quarterback Travis Lulay, who threw two interceptions in the first half and had the ball for just 3:50 in the fourth quarter. “It's a winning effort by their football team.”

Also true.

A few other thoughts

It’s been a bit of a running gag to those following the Lions over the years when Wally Buono refuses to engage in speculation regarding possible roster moves because, he says, moves have a way of being made without a tough decision.

It’s happening again with Chris Williams. No sooner than Nick Moore had his 220-yard game against Hamilton when Buono was being asked if he would be benched when Williams was ready. Buono said the plan is to play three import receivers this year and no amount of talent will alter the Lions ratio.

It almost appears as if the Lions again might not be forced to remove Moore when Williams makes his anticipated season debut next week at B.C. Place Stadium in the first of two games against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Buono added rookie Maurice Morgan to the roster Friday in the event Emmanuel Arceneaux wasn't effective in the face of some recurring injury issues. Arceneaux led his team with six receptions and a touchdown but clearly was battling through a heavily-bandaged knee.

The additional receiving roster spot looks as if it was created to get Williams activated more easily next week with the only possible loss, regardless of Arceneaux’s health, is a rookie.

Still on the roster front, it’s now time to start watching the movements of the newly-relocated Los Angeles Chargers, who open up training camp Sunday in Costa Mesa, Cal., Former Lions draft pick Brett Boyko will again try to make it with the NFL club, but the

Lions remain convinced they’ll get a chance to finally sign him in the next couple of weeks.

Buono gave himself some salary cap wiggle room when he recently released Swayze Waters but the next couple of weeks could be about signing and opportunity. Not only did the Lions want to free up some cash to sign Boyko, whose likely addition at tackle would have a stabilizing effect on the offensive line, but also possibly for Adam Bighill.

Bighill began training camp Thursday with the New Orleans Saints and rates a good shot to make the NFL club but it’s no guarantee, at least not like the one he has with the Lions in the form of a 2017 contract. Remember, that’s the deal announced but the Lions in the winter, which drew a rebuke from the CFL in the form of a $2,500 fine.

Timing, however, is key potentially, depending on if either player is released and at what point. Other ex-Lions in NFL camps are Alex Bazzie, Richie Leone and Bo Lokombo. B.C appears to be not as interested in potentially bringing back Bazzie. Leone is a keeper with the Arizona Cardinals on the strength of a large signing bonus. Lokombo would draw sizeable interest from the Eskimos, who remain committed to playing Canadians at his position in spite of numerous injuries.

There may have been a playoff-like atmosphere brought to Friday’s game by the Eskimos stemming from the midweek comments of coach Jason Maas but there was a more subdued sense on the other sideline, and it was partly measured by the status of two longtime support staffers.

On the Eskimos bench, longtime equipment manager Dwayne Mandrusiak was honoured at halftime for his 46 years of service to the organization and his 1000th game Friday. B.C., on the other hand, was dealing with the absence of counterpart Ken (Kato) Kasuya, who represents the conscience of his team.

A Lions staffer since he was hired some 37 years ago as a ball-boy at age 13, Kato was in hospital Friday in Vancouver undergoing surgery to deal with complications resulting from an ongoing battle with diabetes, leaving him in the thoughts of many on the field and in the organization. Mandrusiak paid tribute to his Lions counterpart during his halftime remarks.

