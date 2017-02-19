Team SoloMid closed the gap at the top of the North American League Championship Spring Split standings by handing Cloud9 its first loss of the season on Saturday.

TSM (7-2) moved within a game of league-leaders with a 2-1 series win.

Cloud9 controlled the early game in the opening round and picked up first blood at the four-minute mark. TSM would not be discouraged and patiently pushed back until striking with a 3-0 team fight that saw them take the lead in both kills and gold. The snowballing continued into the late game with mid laner Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg dominating on Orianna. His 8/0/2 KDA that included a penta kill led TSM to a 1-0 series lead in 32 minutes.



The previously undefeated squad looked flat to open the second match but would find there footing to even the series. C9 was trailing in most aspects of the game before capitalizing on an over-extending TSM to earn an ace just before the 30 minutes. It was the beginning of the end as C9 would secure the round in a shade over 40 minutes.

The momentum continued into the decisive round as C9 took the an early lead. But much like the first two matches, the early lead would not be a sign of things to come as TSM stormed back into the match and aced their opponents in a 5-for-1 team fight 22 minutes into the match. Top laner Kevin "Hauntzer" Yarnell led the way for TSM with a 4/1/10 KDA on Shen to secure the series victory in 39 minutes.

