Team SoloMid capped off one of its finest international performances to date with a sweep of Unicorns of Love while the LPL contingent shocked the world and the LCK to win their respective inaugural Rift Rivals tournaments.

TSM was near perfect throughout the first edition of the rivalry event and, aside from a loss to UoL in the group stage, showed why they are the premier organization in North America.

After going 5-1 throughout the group stage, TSM exacted their revenge on UoL in the grand finals to give North America bragging rights over European at least until the League of Legends World Championship beginning in September.

It took a 30-minute opener, 29-minute middle frame and 35-minute finale to give TSM the title.



In the other tournament, the teams from China pulled off the upset of Korea's representatives in four matches.

EDward Gaming took the opening matchup over Samsung Galaxy, Team WE rode the momentum to a second victory over defending world champions SK Telecom T1 and Royal Never Give Up clinched the series with a win over MVP in the fourth game.

KT Rolster secured the LCK's only win in the final series with a triumph over OMG.

