Team SoloMid capped off one of its finest international performances to date with a sweep of Unicorns of Love to win the inaugural Rift Rivals tournament.

TSM was near perfect throughout the first edition of the rivalry event and, aside from a loss to UoL in the group stage, showed why they are the premier organization in North America.

After going 5-1 throughout the group stage, TSM exacted their revenge on UoL in the grand finals to give North America bragging rights over European at least until the League of Legends World Championship beginning in September.

It took a 30-minute opener, 29-minute middle frame and 35-minute finale to give TSM the title.

