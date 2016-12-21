During the NFL regular season the TSN 4-Downs ‘Hail Mary Starts of the Week’ will be based around off the radar players with upside in their weekend matchup. The player must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues, making them more likely to be available on your league’s waiver wire.

Fantasy league finals are here folks. The grind of this NFL campaign is coming to an end in league play as battles for the ultimate prize commence. If you’ve gotten to the championship round chances are your roster is in pretty good shape. This is no time for sweeping changes, but there’s always room for some fine tuning.

For those owners bitter about being eliminated, remember there are still daily tournament options to win some cash and get your fantasy football fix. Either way, TSN 4-Downs has you covered with these Hail Mary starts.

Justin Forsett: Running Back – Denver Broncos

Oh the merry-go-round that has been the Broncos backfield in 2016. Non-household names like Kapri Bibbs and Devontae Booker failed to impress over the past few weeks, which left the door open for journeyman Justin Forsett.

The difference between Forsett and the aforementioned backs is that the veteran RB is a former 1,000-plus yard rusher. He also has a history with the Denver head coach when Gary Kubiak was the offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

Combining trust and an increasing workload over his last two outings makes the 31-year-old an intriguing flex play.

Granted, being on the road in Kansas City against a Chiefs club that’s allowed the 14th fewest fantasy points to running backs is not an ideal opponent; however, the forecast is calling for the weather to be wet and cold. That makes for a perfect ground-and-pound environment, especially with Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian’s recent struggles.

At the very least Forsett will get an opportunity to make an impact. He’s owned in only 20% of TSN/ESPN pools, and at this time of the season it’s a rarity to have access to an experienced starting rusher.

Ryan Griffin: Tight End – Houston Texans

The benching of Brock Osweiler and elevation of Tom Savage to top quarterback this past Sunday has created an interesting opportunity at Houston’s tight end position. Backup Ryan Griffin received starter reps as C.J. Fiedorowicz was sidelined with a concussion versus Jacksonville and is questionable to play Christmas Eve.

Stars aligned for Griffin as he became Savage’s favourite target, hauling in all eight of the passes thrown his way for 85-yards and 16.50 points in PPR.

This Texans 2013 sixth-round pick certainly possesses the measurables you would want in a prototype TE at 6’6” and 265lbs. He also gets a plus match-up when Houston hosts a Bengals defense that’s given up the second most fantasy points to tight ends this year.

The risk is that Fiedorowicz could be cleared from concussion protocol for Saturday, which would naturally cut into Griffin’s value. Keep an eye on the situation as the New Hampshire native is available in over 95% of TSN/ESPN leagues and is a cheap buy for daily tournaments.

Be careful if adding him as there are two NFLers named Ryan Griffin…and you don’t want the one that is Tampa Bay’s backup QB!

Good Luck!

