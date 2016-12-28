During the NFL regular season the TSN 4-Downs ‘Hail Mary Starts of the Week’ will be based around off the radar players with upside in their weekend matchup. The player must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues, making them more likely to be available on your league’s waiver wire.

Contemplating whether to slot in stud starters who may be taking the final game off or receiving limited reps to rest up for the playoffs is always a tough decision when Week 17 rolls around.

Maybe this is the fantasy league championship weekend or perhaps you’re trying to figure out how to best navigate the DFS tournament scene on the final day of the regular season. Either way, TSN 4-Downs delivers a Happy Holidays edition of ‘Hail Mary Starts’.

Running Back: Darren McFadden - Dallas Cowboys

This is your time to shine Darren McFadden!

There is no way rock star rookie Ezekiel Elliott will take on a full workload Sunday in Philadelphia when the Cowboys have already clinched the division and home field advantage. In addition, left-tackle Tyron Smith is out with a knee injury and I’m sure Jerry Jones is not looking to put his midriff exposing Bell Cow behind a banged up offensive line.

McFadden rushed for over 1,000 yards last year in Dallas, but naturally took a seat on the bench once ‘’Zeke The Freak’’ came to town. At least the 29-year-old will be fresh as he’s only received a total of 17 handoffs all of 2016.

The 2008 fourth overall draft pick is predictably available in 95% of TSN/ESPN pools, which makes him an excellent option for owners with RB question marks.

His team may be on cruise control, but McFadden will be raring to go as the veteran tries to prove that he still belongs in the NFL.

Wide Receiver: Eli Rogers - Pittsburgh Steelers

An interesting combination of recent chemistry with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a banged up, playoff bound squad, has made Eli Rogers the hottest WR on the waiver wire.

The Steelers locked up the AFC North, giving them every reason to not risk the health of Pro Bowler Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell versus Cleveland on New Year’s Day. Other targets for Big Ben in Sammie Coates and tight end Ladarius Green are questionable with injuries.

Roethlisberger needs to throw to someone against a Browns club that’s been surprisingly decent against wide receivers in their 1-14 campaign.

However, Rogers isn’t just a random body. The undrafted Miami, FL native is averaging 79.5 yards and a touchdown over his past two outings, inhaling nine of 11 passes.

Being clutch when the Steelers are in need is a good way for a young wideout to see his opportunities increase. Rogers is a bargain buy in daily tournaments and is an enticing flex option for league play where he is generally owned in less than 14%.

Good luck!

