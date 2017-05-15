MONTRÉAL (May 15, 2017) – Montréal’s TSN 690 and the Montreal Alouettes today announced a new multi-year broadcast rights agreement that sees TSN 690 remain the exclusive English-language home of all Alouettes games. The announcement was made live during The Morning Show with Conor McKenna, Shaun Starr, and Rick Moffat, alongside Montreal Alouettes President and CEO Patrick Boivin. Throughout the upcoming Alouettes season, TSN 690 delivers exclusive live coverage of every game, featuring extensive pre-game and post-game news and analysis.

“The Montreal Alouettes are beginning an exciting new era of their history and TSN 690 is thrilled to continue to deliver extensive coverage of the team to their passionate fan base,” said Chris Bury, Program Director, TSN 690. “We’re also delighted to welcome a Grey Cup winner in Davis Sanchez to the broadcast booth, who will draw on experiences from his long CFL career to provide in-depth analysis.”

“The Alouettes are extremely happy to continue this relationship with TSN 690, as the organization begins a new and promising era,” declared Alouettes President and CEO Patrick Boivin. “With a weekly show entirely dedicated to the Alouettes, weekly interviews with our players, coaches and management, as well as the broadcast of all our games, TSN 690 remains the go-to Anglophone station for Alouettes fans.”

Returning to the booth to provide play-by-play commentary is Rick Moffat, a veteran TSN 690 broadcaster and the voice of the Alouettes. He is joined by former CFL cornerback and three-time GREY CUP champion Davis Sanchez, who delivers analysis throughout the season. Montréalers can set their dial to AM 690, listen online at TSN.ca/Montreal, and tune in via the TSN GO and iHeartRadio apps for live game broadcasts.

Complementing TSN 690’s complete live radio coverage of the Montreal Alouettes, as well as pre-game and post-game coverage, the station provides a slate of weekly programs and interviews focusing on the Montreal Alouettes, who kick off the franchise’s next evolution this season with a new-look roster, management team, and coaching staff:

Mondays @ 7 p.m. ET: THE ALS THIS WEEK, a weekly show hosted by Sean Campbell and Mitch Gallo featuring news reports, player profiles, and more

THE ALS THIS WEEK, a weekly show hosted by Sean Campbell and Mitch Gallo featuring news reports, player profiles, and more Tuesdays @ 7:05 a.m. ET: THE MORNING SHOW, hosted by Conor McKenna, Shaun Starr, and Rick Moffat, weekly interview with Alouettes head coach Jacques Chapdelaine

THE MORNING SHOW, hosted by Conor McKenna, Shaun Starr, and Rick Moffat, weekly interview with Alouettes head coach Jacques Chapdelaine Wednesdays @ 4:05 p.m. ET: MELNICK IN THE AFTERNOON, hosted by Mitch Melnick, who sits down with Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed for weekly updates on the team

Radio coverage of the Alouettes on TSN 690 complements TSN’s complete broadcast coverage of the CFL as the league’s official broadcaster. CFL on TSN’s acclaimed team of football experts deliver breaking news and in-depth analysis on the league throughout the season.