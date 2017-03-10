TSN announced today the network has added coverage of Showtime boxing, including Showtime Championship Boxing and ShoBox: The New Generation telecasts.

TSN’s coverage begins Friday (March 10) with Shields Vs. Szabados, a live ShoBox: The New Generation telecast, at 10 p.m. ET on TSN4 and is available to subscribers for live streaming via the TSN GO app. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields (1-0) competes in her second professional bout, taking on Hungary's Szilvia Szabados (15-8, 6 KOs) in a six-round middleweight matchup.

The following Tuesday, March 14, coverage of ShoBox: The New Generation: Shields Vs. Szabados will be available for on-demand viewing on The Movie Network via The Movie Network OnDemand and the TMN GO app.

Additional Showtime Championship Boxing and ShoBox: The New Generation matches on TSN, RDS, and The Movie Network will be announced in the coming weeks.