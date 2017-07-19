TORONTO (July 19, 2017) – CTV and TSN are Canada’s home for the culmination of golf’s oldest major as the networks air live coverage of the weekend rounds from the 146thOPEN CHAMPIONSHIP – one of the 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN. Live from the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, Canada’s Sports Leader’s coverage begins Saturday, July 22 at 4:30 a.m. ET on TSN, and continues with the final round Sunday, July 23 at 4 a.m. ET. CTV joins live coverage for both rounds at 7 a.m. ET (see below or visit TSN.ca for a complete broadcast schedule).

Broadcast coverage is complemented with a comprehensive slate of content on TSN Digital platforms, which includes bonus live streaming and on-demand viewing of featured groups and dedicated holes available to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app, as well as highlights, recaps, and more available on TSN.ca. French-language coverage of the OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP is available on RDS.

SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca prime fans for the competition with a series of essays from TSN golf analyst Bob Weeks, including a look at the impact of adverse weather conditions on the tournament in THE OPEN ELEMENTS. Weeks also details the unexpected mistakes and successes the tournament is known for in EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED, and spotlights Rory McIlroy’s form as he competes for his first major championship win in three years, in WHERE’S RORY? Onsite at Royal Birkdale, Weeks also follows the key storylines throughout the tournament, filing daily reports for SPORTSCENTRE and contributing video analysis, reports, and columns for TSN.ca.

The star-studded field at this year’s OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP includes defending champion Henrik Stenson, U.S. OPEN champion Brooks Koepka, THE MASTERS champion Sergio Garcia, and world #1-ranked player Dustin Johnson. Also competing for the Claret Jug are Canada’s Adam Hadwin and Austin Connelly, as well as previous tournament champions Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.

CTV and TSN’s exclusive live coverage of the final rounds of the OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP has attracted a slate of premier sponsors including Acura, Assante, CI Financial, Freedom 55 Financial, Kioti, and Rolex.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, TSN heads to the famed Glen Abbey Golf Course in Oakville to deliver live coverage of the first two rounds of the RBC CANADIAN OPEN, beginning Thursday, July 27 at 7 a.m. ET on TSN.