– Canadians can nominate a local recreation project at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com for a chance to win –



– Partnering for a ninth consecutive year, Kraft Heinz, TSN, and RDS will award $250,000 to the grand prize winner for a recreational facility upgrade; three second-prize winners each receive $20,000 in play-based infrastructure upgrades –



– TSN’s James Duthie returns as the Kraft Heinz Project Play Program Ambassador –

TORONTO (July 13, 2017) – No matter your sport or activity, the places Canadians play bring our vibrant communities to life. Kraft Heinz Project Play, together with TSN and RDS, are once again rallying Canadians to take an active part in forming their communities and creating better places to live and play. The Kraft Heinz Project Play campaign invites Canadians coast-to-coast-to-coast to nominate a community play-based facility – new or existing – at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com for a chance to win. Nominations are open now, and the grand prize winner will receive $250,000 towards a recreational facility upgrade, with three second-prize winners each receiving $20,000 in play-based infrastructure upgrades.

“At Kraft Heinz we believe that vibrant and active communities start with investing in the places we play. We have witnessed the excitement and positive impact that investment in play infrastructure has made in Canada over 8 years and are proud to support these initiatives,” said Joanna Milroy, Director, Portfolio Marketing, Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz Project Play is partnering with Bell Media’s TSN and RDS, marking the ninth consecutive year of their partnership. TSN and RDS will amplify Kraft Heinz Project Play by integrating the program across their industry-leading platforms such as live programming, on TSN.ca and RDS.ca, and across TSN’s and RDS’s official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

TSN’s James Duthie once again joins Kraft Heinz Project Play as a Program Ambassador. Through his passion for sport, Duthie encourages Canadians to build better places to play in their communities through a broad slate of featured content debuting at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com, and across TSN’s social media accounts in the coming weeks.

“It’s an honour to return as Program Ambassador with the Kraft Heinz Project Play team,” said James Duthie. “The investments and upgrades these facilities receive through Kraft Heinz Project Play have a real impact on sporting communities across Canada. Last year’s winning community, Nakkertok Nordique cross-country ski club in Cantley, Québec, has extended their ski season with the addition of a new snow making system. I can’t wait to see the massive impact Kraft Heinz Project Play will make this year.”

Kraft Heinz Project Play is an evolution of the Kraft Celebration Tour and has awarded $2.3 million to 73 communities across Canada. In total Kraft Heinz has supported 166 communities, contributing $6 million to Canadian play-based infrastructure projects.



Nominate Your Community Today!

Nominations are open now through August 18, and Canadians can nominate the places, spaces, and projects that keep our communities playing, active, and united at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com.

The top four Kraft Heinz Project Play finalists will be announced September 4 on TSN and RDS. Canadians can then vote for their favourite community project at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com, beginning Friday, September 8 at 12 noon ET through to Saturday, September 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Kraft Heinz Project Play grand prize winner will be announced on September 16 on TSN and RDS, winning a quarter of a million dollars ($250,000) for a recreation facility upgrade. Three second-prize winners will each receive $20,000.

Canadians are invited to learn more, share their stories, and encourage others to nominate their own towns and cities on Facebook and Twitter using #PLACETOPLAY.