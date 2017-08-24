Welcome to TSN.ca's coverage of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League draw live from Monaco. 32 teams will learn their fates and their groups with Matchday 1 kicking off on September 12 and the final to be played on May 26, 2018 at Kiev's Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex. The groups below will update with every team drawn.

--

1:05pm - And that's all, folks. Thanks for following along.

--

1:04pm - Ronaldo claims the men's award.

--

1:02pm - The women's and men's Player of the Year Award will be handed out next. Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens receives the women's award.

--

FULL GROUPS:

A - Benfica, United, Basel and CSKA

B - Bayern, PSG, Anderlecht and Celtic

C - Chelsea, Atletico, Roma and Qarabag

D - Juve, Barca, Olympiacos and Sporting

E - Spartak, Sevilla, Liverpool and Maribor

F - Shakhtar, City, Napoli and Feyenoord

G - Monaco, Porto, Besiktas and Leipzig

H - Real, Dortmund, Spurs and APOEL

--

12:52pm - Maribor joins Group E, meaning that APOEL is slotted into Group H

--

12:51pm - CSKA automatically heads into Group A

--

12:50pm - Celtic slides into Group B

--

12:49pm - Sporting is headed into Group D

--

12:48pm - Feyenoord is placed in Group F

--

12:47pm - Qarabag joins Group C

--

12:45pm - Pot 4 will conclude the draw, starting with Leipzig in Group G

--

12:44pm - Cristiano Ronaldo is named Champions League Forward of the Year.

--

12:42pm - Olympiacos automatically joins Group D, while Napoli goes into Group F

--

12:41pm - Roma heads into Group C

--

12:40pm - Spurs joins Group H

--

12:39pm - Liverpool is in Group E

--

12:38pm - Besiktas heads into Group G

--

12:38pm - Basel joins Group A

--

12:36pm - Pot 3 begins with Anderlecht going into Group B

--

12:35pm - Luka Modric is named Champions League Midfielder of the Year.

--

12:34pm - Dortmund is also an automatic placement, into Group H, meaning Barcelona joins Juve in Group D

--

12:33pm - Sevilla automatically goes into Group E

--

12:32pm - Manchester City joins Group F

--

12:31pm - PSG goes into Group B

--

12:30pm - Manchester United joins Group A

--

12:29pm - Atletico is placed in Group C

--

12:27pm - Pot 2 is up and it starts with Porto heading into Group G with Monaco in a rematch of the 2004 final.

--

12:26pm - Speaking of Real, Sergio Ramos is named Champions League Defender of the Year.

--

12:25pm - The champions, Real Madrid, are in Group H, which means runners-up, Juventus, are in Group D

--

12:24pm - Shakhtar Donetsk joins Group F

--

12:23pm - Monaco heads into Group G

--

12:22pm - Bayern Munich is in Group B

--

12:21pm - Benfica is placed into Group A

--

12:19pm - Chelsea heads into Group C

--

12:18pm - Spartak Moscow goes into Group E

--

12:17pm - Another important note: Russian and Ukrainian teams cannot be drawn together.

--

12:14pm - They have tricked us. They're still gonna draw this out some more. I'm not sure how I fell for this.

--

12:13pm - THE DRAW BEGINS - Finally! Pot 1 will be drawn first.

--

12:12pm - This award looks better than the one Totti just got. Buffon says he's still "hungry and foolish" and still wants to play. Seriously, who doesn't love this guy?

--

12:11pm - The Champions League Goaltender of the Season Award has been given to - no surprise - Juve icon Gigi Buffon.

--

12:10pm - Former Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has been introduced as a representative of the final's host country, Ukraine.

--

12:07pm - The award looks remarkably like a Nintendo cartridge.

--

12:05pm - The first award to be handed out is the President's Award to be presented by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. The recepient will be the incomparable Francesco Totti.

--

12:02pm - Don't forget that in addition to the groups being drawn, UEFA will be handing out a number of awards for the 2016-2017 season.

--

11:46am - The other big news of the day is, of course, Zlatan's return to Manchester United. The Swedish legend will don the #10 shirt vacated by Wayne Rooney as his #9 has been claimed by Romelu Lukaku.

--

11:44am - Not news from this draw, but it's big news, anyway - A number of sources are reporting Barca is close to completing a deal with Dortmund for France international Ousmane Dembele.

More details: Dembele signs for @FCBarcelona_cat for five years but won't be official just yet (soon) — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 24, 2017

--

11:42am - Players and dignitaries are still streaming into the building. The legendary Gigi Buffon is representing last year's runners-up, Juventus.

--

Before the draw even takes place, we have the pots from which the eight groups will be drawn. Remember that two clubs from the same federation cannot be drawn together, so for example, you will not see Juventus and Napoli in the same group. The pots are as follows:

POT 1: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Benfica, Monaco, Spartak Moscow and Shakhtar Donetsk

POT 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Porto and Manchester United

POT 3: Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur, Basel, Olympiakos, Anderlecht, Roma, Liverpool and Besiktas

POT 4: Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Qarabag, Sporting, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor and Leipzig

--



GROUP A TEAM COUNTRY Benfica Portugal Manchester United England Basel Switzerland CSKA Moscow Russia

--



GROUP B TEAM COUNTRY Bayern Munich Germany PSG France Anderlecht Belgium Celtic Scotland

--



GROUP C TEAM COUNTRY Chelsea England Atletico Madrid Spain Roma Italy Qarabag Azerbaijan

--



GROUP D TEAM COUNTRY Juventus Italy Barcelona Spain Olympiacos Greece Sporting Portugal

--



GROUP E TEAM COUNTRY Spartak Moscow Russia Sevilla Spain Liverpool England Maribor Slovenia

--



GROUP F TEAM COUNTRY Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine Manchester City England Napoli Italy Feyenoord Netherlands

--



GROUP G TEAM COUNTRY Monaco France Porto Portugal Besiktas Turkey Leipzig Germany

--



GROUP H TEAM COUNTRY Real Madrid Spain Borussia Dortmund Germany Tottenham Hotspur England APOEL Cyprus



--