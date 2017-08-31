Major League Baseball's postseason roster deadline (11:59 p.m. ET) is fast approaching and TSN.ca is keeping tabs on all the rumours and rumblings from around the league as teams make one last push to improve their teams before rosters expand.

Phillips headed to Angels?

The Braves and Angels are talking about a Brandon Phillips trade, the three-time All-Star second baseman is deciding if he'll accept the trade.

sources: angels, who already made 1 big deal, are in talks with braves on brandon phillips — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2017

Brandon Phillips deciding whether to accept trade, source tells The Athletic. #Braves talking to #Angels about him, per @JonHeyman. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2017

Angels to add four-time All-Star Upton

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired outfielder Justin Upton from the Detroit Tigers.

Today, the #Angels acquired OF Justin Upton from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for RHP Grayson Long and a PTBNL or cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/62bDMXOaqt — Angels (@Angels) August 31, 2017

Upton can opt out of the remaining four years and $88.5 million he has left on his deal. The Angels sit just one game back of the Minnesota Twins for the second Wild Card spot.

With the Tigers sitting at 58-74, their window for contending in 2017 is essentially closed. "Justin Upton said last week direction of club would play a role in opt-out decision. His trade pretty much sets direction going forward" tweets Jason Beck of MLB.com

Justin Upton said last week direction of club would play a role in opt-out decision. His trade pretty much sets direction going forward. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 31, 2017

Upton, a four-time All-Star, has 28 home runs, 94 RBI and an OPS of .904 over 125 games.

Astros get Maybin from Angels

On the heels of the Upton trade, outfielder Cameron Maybin is now a member of the Houston Astros.

The #Astros have claimed OF Cameron Maybin off of waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.



Welcome to Houston! pic.twitter.com/LGv2lxmIK1 — #AstrosHarvey (@astros) August 31, 2017

Maybin is a free agent after the season.

Upton is a notable improvement in left field over Maybin for the Angels, who had an OPS of .685 in 93 games.

Nicasio claimed by Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have claimed relief pitcher Juan Nicasio from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

#Phillies have claimed RHP Juan Nicasio from the Pittsburgh Pirates.



Brock Stassi has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/eS20s3ZobN — Phillies (@Phillies) August 31, 2017

In 60 innings this year, Nicasio has a 2.85 ERA with 60 strikeouts.

Verlander staying put?

A trade involving Detroit Tigers starter Justin Verlander is "possible, but not probable" according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

tigers continue to talk to teams about verlander. trade said to be "possible, but not probable" — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2017

If he is headed anywhere, it could be to the Houston Astros or the Chicago Cubs. While the Astros are a team that has been connected to Verlander for weeks, Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago said Wednesday that the Cubs have been keeping in touch with the Tigers regarding Verlander. However, a move appears unlikely given the $56 million still left on Verlander's deal, plus a vesting option for 2020 at $22 million.

Cozart to remain with Reds

All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart was claimed by an unknown team and pulled back according to Heyman.

sources: zack cozart was claimed/pulled back & will be staying w/ reds. (2 bad, this 1 contender coulda used him). https://t.co/3nuZqIJW7c — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 30, 2017

This means that Cozart will likely be staying with the Cincinnati Reds until at least the off-season.

So far this season, Cozart is hitting .309 with 17 home runs (a career high) and 48 RBI.

Kratz dealt to Yankees

The New York Yankees made a minor move Thursday, acquiring catcher Erik Kratz from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash considerations.

The @Yankees have acquired minor league C Erik Kratz from the Cleveland @Indians in exchange for cash considerations. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 31, 2017

Kratz has not appeared in the major leagues this season. Kratz was with the Blue Jays in 2014 for 34 games, hitting three home runs and adding 10 RBIs before being dealt to the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees catchers Austin Romine and Gary Sanchez are each appealing suspensions they received from last week's brawl with the Detroit Tigers. Kratz could provide depth should the Yankees need an extra body behind the plate.

Rays likely to keep assets

The Tampa Bay Rays sit at just 67-68 but have been on fire of late, winning seven of their last 10 games to vault themselves back into the Wild Card conversation at 3.5 games back.

Because of this, they will likely not look to sell at Thursday's deadline according to Rosenthal.

Source: Chances of #Rays selling today “unlikely.” Playoff odds 14.5%, per @Fangraphs, but run still possible, head-to-head matchups remain. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2017

Per Fangraphs, the Rays have a 14.5 per cent chance at the postseason. As Rosenthal notes, a number of head-to-head matchups remain, keeping the possibility open for a late surge in September.

Stanton deal "not realistic"

A Giancarlo Stanton trade seems hard to fathom given the $295 million left on his mammoth 10-year deal, but it's even more unlikely to happen before the winter.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, a Stanton trade is "not realistic" now, but may be by the start of the 2018 season. He notes that the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers have all checked in on Stanton.

The 27-year-old went through waivers in mid-August.

While trades can happen up until the last day of the regular season, the deadline for a player to be on the active postseason roster is 11:59 p.m. ET.