1h ago
TSN.ca NBA Trade Deadline Blog
TSN.ca Staff
Follow along with TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline blog for all the news and rumours leading up to today's 3pm et deadline.
--
11:57am - Speaking of the Celtics, maybe Bogut won't be bought out after all. Aldridge says that he could be traded to Boston.
--
11:55am - The Celtics might have company in their pursuit of PG-13. The Wizards have emerged as a suitor, according to Steve Kyler.
--
11:52am - Don't go buying your Bogut Sixers jersey just yet...or do, I mean, I'm not going to tell you what to do with your own money. Brian Windhorst believes that the big Aussie will likely be bought out.
--
11:51am - TRADE UPDATE: Andrew Bogut is also heading to Philly.
--
11:48am - TRADE ALERT: There it is. Noel goes to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first.
--
11:44am - Wojbomb? WOJBOMB. We have a trade. Nerlens Noel is on his way to the Mavs.
--
11:43am - But wait...there's more. Woj says the Nets pick - maybe the first overall selection this year - has entered the conversation.
--
11:37am - The Godfather has spoken - Woj says the Celtics and Pacers are still talking George, but that Nets pick still hasn't concretely entered discussions.
--
11:33am - We're still gonna talk about Melo to the Cavs? Okay, then.
--
11:31am - An interesting point by Chris Fedor and what essentially explains why we're not seeing the floodgates open just yet: Too many players available and the asking prices are too exorbitant. It'll be fascinating to see who blinks first.
--
11:26am - While most of the talk with the Suns is surrounding P.J. Tucker, Brandon Knight is another player being dangled and the expected return, says Amick, is modest.
--
11:21am - Could Shabazz Muhammad be the other piece to make the rumoured Rubio-for-Rose swap happen? Even if he isn't, David Aldridge reports that he could be moved today, anyway.
--
11:20am - Since the deals aren't coming in fast and furious just yet, the folks at SI have a fun way to keep you busy.
--
11:17am - Festus Ezeli, who was a cap casualty in Oakland when the Dubs signed KD, could find himself dealt away from Portland today (that rhymes...I'm sorry), says Stein.
--
11:10am - If the Bulls are to make a move, Oklahoma City could be a logical trade partner, reports Royce Young.
--
11:08am - The Raps' pursuit of Chandler would be costly, says Josh Lewenberg, and ultimately, it might price them out of a match with the Nuggets.
--
11:07am - Let's check in on Derrick Rose. He says he's ready for anything, but not anticipating a trade, according to Ian Begley.
--
11:03am - The Kings might not be done. Arron Afflalo could be moved today, reports Chris Haynes. If moved, Afflalo would join his seventh NBA team.
--
10:56am - Along with Gibson, Stein reports the Bulls are pushing for moves for Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic. There were earlier discussion with the Sixers about Mirotic.
--
10:49am - The Bulls, who've put the "fun" in "dysfunctional" this season, are looking to move Taj Gibson again. They reportedly had a deal worked out for Gibson and Tony Snell to head to the Raptors in the summer, but that fell apart when they signed Dywane Wade. Jeff Zillgitt reports the team is looking for - surprise! - a first rounder for the 31-year-old big man.
--
10:47am - The Timberwolves will be another fascinating team to watch today with Rubio the most likely player to move, but Jon Krawczynski (not Jim Halpert) reports the team intends to make a run at a playoff spot this season.
Assuming that they do move Rubio, their main aim will be an upgrade at point guard.
--
10:45am - It's highly unlikely we'll see anything as big as Boogie to NOLA today (unless Danny Ainge is willing to part with the Nets' pick), so let's take a look at how Cousins is adjusting to life away from the Kings.
--
10:40am - Speaking of Reggie Jackson, Chris Mannix reports the Pistons' demand for the point guard is a combo of a first, an expiring deal and a young player. Whether that is attainable or not remains to be seen.
10:35am - The Raptors have been attached to former Rap P.J. Tucker for most of the week, but Marc Stein reports the team could also be in on Wilson Chandler. The Nuggets could figure to be a busy team today.
--
10:32 - Paul George is from just outside of LA. The Lakers are looking to revamp the organization after the firing of Mitch Kupchak and the promotion of Magic Johnson. Could they actually land PG-13?
--
10:31am - With Elfrid Payton struggling and benched in favour of D.J. Augustin, the Magic could look to make an upgrade at the 1, but Sam Amick says that the team isn't engaged on the readily available pair of Ricky Rubio or Reggie Jackson.
--
10:30am - Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline day blog. Will the Raptors add another piece? Will the Celtics find a superstar? Will somebody actually trade for Swaggy P? Find out all these answers and more as we head towards 3pm et.