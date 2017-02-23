Follow along with TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline blog for all the news and rumours leading up to today's 3pm et deadline.

11:57am - Speaking of the Celtics, maybe Bogut won't be bought out after all. Aldridge says that he could be traded to Boston.

Philly likely re-routing Andrew Bogut, just acquired from Dallas w/Justin Anderson & pick for Nerlens Noel. Boston possibility, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

11:55am - The Celtics might have company in their pursuit of PG-13. The Wizards have emerged as a suitor, according to Steve Kyler.

Sources close to the situation peg the Wizards as a team in the hunt for a PG as the deadline gets closer. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) February 23, 2017

11:52am - Don't go buying your Bogut Sixers jersey just yet...or do, I mean, I'm not going to tell you what to do with your own money. Brian Windhorst believes that the big Aussie will likely be bought out.

Andrew Bogut a prime buyout candidate after being dealt to Philadelphia — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 23, 2017

11:51am - TRADE UPDATE: Andrew Bogut is also heading to Philly.

Dallas center Andrew Bogut will go to the 76ers in the Noel trade too, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

11:48am - TRADE ALERT: There it is. Noel goes to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first.

Philadelphia is sending Nerlens Noel to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

11:44am - Wojbomb? WOJBOMB. We have a trade. Nerlens Noel is on his way to the Mavs.

Philadelphia is in advanced talks to send Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

11:43am - But wait...there's more. Woj says the Nets pick - maybe the first overall selection this year - has entered the conversation.

Update on Boston, Indy: Boston hasn't met Indiana's asking price on Paul George, but Nets pick has entered conversation now, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

11:37am - The Godfather has spoken - Woj says the Celtics and Pacers are still talking George, but that Nets pick still hasn't concretely entered discussions.

Sources: Boston, Indy had preliminary talk on Paul George, but there won't be real dialogue until/unless C's introduce Nets pick into deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

11:33am - We're still gonna talk about Melo to the Cavs? Okay, then.

Could Carmelo help Cavs knock off Warriors? Max Kellerman doesn't think there is enough time for Carmelo Anthony to gel with the Cavaliers before the playoffs if he were to join Cleveland.

11:31am - An interesting point by Chris Fedor and what essentially explains why we're not seeing the floodgates open just yet: Too many players available and the asking prices are too exorbitant. It'll be fascinating to see who blinks first.

Early read on trade deadline: Many teams with available players, ones that would spark interest, have set the price high. Maybe too high — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 23, 2017

11:26am - While most of the talk with the Suns is surrounding P.J. Tucker, Brandon Knight is another player being dangled and the expected return, says Amick, is modest.

Follow on the Brandon Knight front: I'm told the present-day asking price from the Suns is an expiring contract and a high second rounder — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

11:21am - Could Shabazz Muhammad be the other piece to make the rumoured Rubio-for-Rose swap happen? Even if he isn't, David Aldridge reports that he could be moved today, anyway.

Hearing Wolves are determined to move Shabazz Muhammad today, looking for a pick. Don't know if he would be in potential Rubio-Rose deal. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

11:20am - Since the deals aren't coming in fast and furious just yet, the folks at SI have a fun way to keep you busy.

Can we interest you in a little NBA trade deadline bingo? pic.twitter.com/V6MbNZwy0q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2017

11:17am - Festus Ezeli, who was a cap casualty in Oakland when the Dubs signed KD, could find himself dealt away from Portland today (that rhymes...I'm sorry), says Stein.

Portland continues to peddle Festus Ezeli's cap-friendly contract in an attempt to swing one more deal before today's 3 p.m. trade buzzer. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

11:10am - If the Bulls are to make a move, Oklahoma City could be a logical trade partner, reports Royce Young.

Piggybacking off @ESPNSteinLine and the Thunder's interest in Taj Gibson: Another Bull known to interest OKC is Doug McDermott, sources say. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 23, 2017

11:08am - The Raps' pursuit of Chandler would be costly, says Josh Lewenberg, and ultimately, it might price them out of a match with the Nuggets.

Raptors would have to send out at least $7.5M in salary to get Chandler. Would cost Sullinger + Poeltl OR Bebe OR 2 of their other prospects — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 23, 2017

11:07am - Let's check in on Derrick Rose. He says he's ready for anything, but not anticipating a trade, according to Ian Begley.

Derrick Rose says he's prepared for anything that happens at the deadline but isn't thinking about possibly being traded. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 23, 2017

11:03am - The Kings might not be done. Arron Afflalo could be moved today, reports Chris Haynes. If moved, Afflalo would join his seventh NBA team.

League executives anticipate Sacramento will move Arron Afflalo prior to today's trade deadline. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

10:56am - Along with Gibson, Stein reports the Bulls are pushing for moves for Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic. There were earlier discussion with the Sixers about Mirotic.

Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and especially Nikola Mirotic ... Chicago Bulls all in play today on Deadline Day according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

10:49am - The Bulls, who've put the "fun" in "dysfunctional" this season, are looking to move Taj Gibson again. They reportedly had a deal worked out for Gibson and Tony Snell to head to the Raptors in the summer, but that fell apart when they signed Dywane Wade. Jeff Zillgitt reports the team is looking for - surprise! - a first rounder for the 31-year-old big man.

From the get-go, Bulls have wanted a first-rounder for forward Taj Gibson, I've been told. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 23, 2017

10:47am - The Timberwolves will be another fascinating team to watch today with Rubio the most likely player to move, but Jon Krawczynski (not Jim Halpert) reports the team intends to make a run at a playoff spot this season.

1/ The Wolves are operating w/priority of pushing for playoffs. So that is coloring any trade talks they have. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) February 23, 2017

Assuming that they do move Rubio, their main aim will be an upgrade at point guard.

2/ So the Wolves are looking to receive pieces back that they think can help THIS YEAR. Thats what makes getting a deal done different — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) February 23, 2017

10:45am - It's highly unlikely we'll see anything as big as Boogie to NOLA today (unless Danny Ainge is willing to part with the Nets' pick), so let's take a look at how Cousins is adjusting to life away from the Kings.

New Orleans is super excited for Boogie There's no doubt how the Pelicans feel about the team's new superstar DeMarcus Cousins.

10:40am - Speaking of Reggie Jackson, Chris Mannix reports the Pistons' demand for the point guard is a combo of a first, an expiring deal and a young player. Whether that is attainable or not remains to be seen.

Detroit has been aggressive in shopping Reggie Jackson, sources told @TheVertical. Looking for a first round pick, young player, expiring. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 23, 2017

10:35am - The Raptors have been attached to former Rap P.J. Tucker for most of the week, but Marc Stein reports the team could also be in on Wilson Chandler. The Nuggets could figure to be a busy team today.

In addition to P.J. Tucker, Toronto has also pursued Wilson Chandler, league sources say. Denver, like Phoenix, wants a first-rounder back. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

10:32 - Paul George is from just outside of LA. The Lakers are looking to revamp the organization after the firing of Mitch Kupchak and the promotion of Magic Johnson. Could they actually land PG-13?

How can the Lakers make a trade for George happen? Tom Penn breaks down what it would take for the Lakers to acquire Paul George from the Pacers.

10:31am - With Elfrid Payton struggling and benched in favour of D.J. Augustin, the Magic could look to make an upgrade at the 1, but Sam Amick says that the team isn't engaged on the readily available pair of Ricky Rubio or Reggie Jackson.

The Magic, I'm told, have nothing going on both the Reggie Jackson and Ricky Rubio fronts. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

