Follow along with TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline blog for all the news and rumours leading up to today's 3pm et deadline.

2:03pm - Stein says that Thunder/Bulls matchup might not be dead.

With an hour to go before the trade deadline, ESPN sources tell @royceyoung and me that the Bulls and Thunder remain in active trade talks — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Like what was suggested earlier, it's Gibson and McDermott drawing interest.

ESPN sources say OKC has interest in Doug McDermott as well as Taj Gibson. Sources say the Bulls, meanwhile, have interest in Cameron Payne. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

2:00pm - ONE HOUR REMAINS

1:56pm - If you're frantically refreshing your browser and don't see anything new, the site's not down. It's just really quiet.

1:44pm - We knew that Kyle and DeMar weren't scheduled for practice, but there's no Bebe or Bruno Caboclo, either. Is there something brewing with the Raps?

11 bodies in the gym after Raptors practice. DeRozan and Lowry are excused absentees, no Bruno and Bebe. Speculate away! — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 23, 2017

1:42pm - Do we have a second trade? Andre Roberson has been seen hugging Thunder teammates. Maybe he's just affectionate?

Andre Roberson just walked out of the office and started hugging people... — Thunder Digest (@Thunder_Digest) February 23, 2017

1:35pm - Brian Lewis caught up with Brook Lopez who remains in the dark over whether or not he'll be moved.

Brook Lopez on if GM Sean Marks assured him he wouldn't be traded: "I saw him earlier today. I haven't heard anything." #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 23, 2017

It's worth remembering that the Nets were seeking two firsts for Lopez, but that was before Boogie got dealt and cratered everybody's value.

1:33pm - Eddie Sefko says the Mavs are likely footing the bill for Bogut's contract wherever he ends up this season.

Hearing Andrew Bogut will be bought out by Sixers and it wouldn't surprise me if Mavericks are picking up the rest of his salary, or most. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) February 23, 2017

1:26pm - Trade candidate Derrick Rose says he's unhappy with the Knicks offence and that he's getting his points "off random baskets."

Derrick Rose unhappy with the Knicks' offense: "I get all my points off random baskets." https://t.co/lEvdKtGbhw pic.twitter.com/jUTue6d6O2 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 23, 2017

In my experience, I find that a vast majority of NBA players get their points from baskets, too.

1:25pm - Sorry, everybody. Sam Amick has to come along and be a spoilsport. He's saying there's no progress yet between Indy and the Celtics.

The word from Celtics side with 98 minutes to go: no progress on Paul George talks with Indy. Still time though... — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

1:24pm - Aldridge with more clarification on Boston/George - if that Brooklyn pick is there, this could actually happen.

Re: Paul George/Celtics: it’s all about that 2017 first (Nets) that Boston controls. If it’s in play, this could happen. If not, it won’t. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

1:22pm - Not a trade, but another potential no face in NOLA. The Pelicans are working out veteran point guard Jarrett Jack, says Stein.

The Pelicans, league sources say, will audition Jarrett Jack as they continue to pursue backcourt upgrades after acquiring DeMarcus Cousins — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

1:20pm - Tim Bontemps with a pretty good explanation of where we're at right now - if teams asking for a first in exchange for an expiring come down to a second, we could see movement.

Lot of teams with guys on expiring contracts are seeking 1st rounders in exchange. If/when those talks change to 2nds, more deals can happen — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 23, 2017

1:15pm - Uh, this isn't actually going to happen, is it? Windhorst says the Pacers are looking to clear some roster space for something else...

Pacers involved in talks with teams potentially to clear roster spots, sources say. Teams suspect might be related to Celtics talks — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 23, 2017

1:14pm - Jimmy Butler isn't going to give anybody anything to speculate on because he's on the court at Bulls practice.

Jimmy Butler has indeed returned from his team-sponsored extra day of All-Star break and is on floor for Bulls practice. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 23, 2017

1:11pm - Aldridge doesn't expect veteran Deron Williams to ask for a buyout if he doesn't get his trade back to the Utah Jazz.

Still waiting to hear if Jazz move to bring Deron Williams back to the SLC. If no deal is done, Williams won't ask for a buyout from Mavs. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

1:09pm - An SB Nation Wizards blog is tough, but fair in its assessment of a potential Washington move for Swaggy P.

A quick word on the idea of the Wizards trading for Nick Young:



no — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) February 23, 2017

1:06pm - Darren Collison is a name bandied about quite a bit in the last few days, but Charles Gardner doesn't think the Bucks are interested.

Source indicates Bucks have had no discussions on Kings PG Darren Collison as trade deadline approaches at 2 p.m. CT. — cfgardner (@cf_gardner) February 23, 2017

Collison, FYI, is an impending free agent.

12:58pm - If it seems like we're dwelling on the Sixers/Mavs trade, well then, point me in the direction of another completed trade. That's what I thought. Anyway, Zach Lowe details the intricacies of the Sixers' return. If they don't get Dallas's top-18 protected pick this summer, that pick turns into 2017 and 2018 second-round selections.

Sources: If Sixers do not receive Mavs top-18 protected pick this season, it converts to 2 2nd-round picks: Mavs 2nds in 2017 and 2018. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 23, 2017

--

12:51pm - Back to Bogut - Woj confirms that he wants out of Philly as desperately as we all assumed.

Sources: Barring unlikely landing spot by 3 PM ET, Andrew Bogut, 76ers beginning to engage on buyout talks. Bogut wants to be free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

12:48pm - File this one under "Not Going to Happen." Jason Jones reports the Pistons are open to moving both Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a deal for...Paul George. Next.

Around the league Drummond and KCP can still be had in the right deal, for say a Paul George which Detroit might like, Indy not so much — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) February 23, 2017

12:46pm - As the trade was confirmed, Joel Embiid bids adieu to Nerlens Noel.

Joel Embiid saying goodbye to Nerlens Noel: pic.twitter.com/7iK48eStUj — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) February 23, 2017

12:41pm - If Paul George is traded today, it'll be while he's enjoying a thirst quencher for that deep down body thirst. He's filming a Gatorade commercial right now.

What’s Paul George up to 2.5hrs before the trade deadline?



At a local college gym filming a new Gatorade commercial. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 23, 2017

12:37pm - So we still might get Rubio for Rose. Stein says talks are still ongoing.

The Knicks and Timberwolves remain engaged in trade talks toward a deal headlined by Derrick Rose and Ricky Rubio, league sources tell ESPN. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

12:35pm - One person who isn't expecting big changes to the Pistons is Stan Van Gundy.

More SVG: "We place a high value on our guys. We have. And that’s why we probably will not be able to desperately blow it up here." — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) February 23, 2017

12:33pm - Sean Deveney says the Suns are patiently waiting for offers on Tucker. This is essentially going to be the MO for the rest of the NBA for the next two and a half hours.

Suns patiently waiting on PJ Tucker. Offers on the table, but they're hoping a slow trade day boosts value, gets back a decent 1st rd pick — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) February 23, 2017

12:28pm - How close is Danny Ainge to making a move right now? Apparently not at all, says Adam Himmelsbach.

From a source with knowledge of Celtics' plans, whether anything big is there yet.

"Zero." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 23, 2017

12:25pm - Another look at the day's only trade so far.

Sixers trade Nerlens Noel to Mavericks The Philadelphia 76ers have traded forward Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for center Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a conditional first-round pick, according to ESPN's Marc Stein and multiple reports.

12:17pm - And in case you're wondering if Bogut would actually stay in Philly, he'd welcome it with open arms. Haha, no. No. He wants out right away.

Sixers expressed interest in trading for Andrew Bogut last summer, but he made it clear then he'd request a buyout if sent to Philadelphia. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 23, 2017

12:10pm - But should it come to a buyout for Bogut, the Cavs could be ready to pounce, says Haynes.

Cleveland has been monitoring Andrew Bogut all season as a potential buyout target. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

12:07pm - Stein joins the chorus of people believing Bogut will be traded before he's bought out.

The Sixers will spend the next three hours trying to find a trade home for Andrew Bogut before contemplating a buyout, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

11:57am - Speaking of the Celtics, maybe Bogut won't be bought out after all. Aldridge says that he could be traded to Boston.

Philly likely re-routing Andrew Bogut, just acquired from Dallas w/Justin Anderson & pick for Nerlens Noel. Boston possibility, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

--

11:55am - The Celtics might have company in their pursuit of PG-13. The Wizards have emerged as a suitor, according to Steve Kyler.

Sources close to the situation peg the Wizards as a team in the hunt for a PG as the deadline gets closer. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) February 23, 2017

11:52am - Don't go buying your Bogut Sixers jersey just yet...or do, I mean, I'm not going to tell you what to do with your own money. Brian Windhorst believes that the big Aussie will likely be bought out.

Andrew Bogut a prime buyout candidate after being dealt to Philadelphia — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 23, 2017

11:51am - TRADE UPDATE: Andrew Bogut is also heading to Philly.

Dallas center Andrew Bogut will go to the 76ers in the Noel trade too, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

11:48am - TRADE ALERT: There it is. Noel goes to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first.

Philadelphia is sending Nerlens Noel to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

11:44am - Wojbomb? WOJBOMB. We have a trade. Nerlens Noel is on his way to the Mavs.

Philadelphia is in advanced talks to send Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

11:43am - But wait...there's more. Woj says the Nets pick - maybe the first overall selection this year - has entered the conversation.

Update on Boston, Indy: Boston hasn't met Indiana's asking price on Paul George, but Nets pick has entered conversation now, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

11:37am - The Godfather has spoken - Woj says the Celtics and Pacers are still talking George, but that Nets pick still hasn't concretely entered discussions.

Sources: Boston, Indy had preliminary talk on Paul George, but there won't be real dialogue until/unless C's introduce Nets pick into deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

11:33am - We're still gonna talk about Melo to the Cavs? Okay, then.

Could Carmelo help Cavs knock off Warriors? Max Kellerman doesn't think there is enough time for Carmelo Anthony to gel with the Cavaliers before the playoffs if he were to join Cleveland.

11:31am - An interesting point by Chris Fedor and what essentially explains why we're not seeing the floodgates open just yet: Too many players available and the asking prices are too exorbitant. It'll be fascinating to see who blinks first.

Early read on trade deadline: Many teams with available players, ones that would spark interest, have set the price high. Maybe too high — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 23, 2017

11:26am - While most of the talk with the Suns is surrounding P.J. Tucker, Brandon Knight is another player being dangled and the expected return, says Amick, is modest.

Follow on the Brandon Knight front: I'm told the present-day asking price from the Suns is an expiring contract and a high second rounder — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

11:21am - Could Shabazz Muhammad be the other piece to make the rumoured Rubio-for-Rose swap happen? Even if he isn't, David Aldridge reports that he could be moved today, anyway.

Hearing Wolves are determined to move Shabazz Muhammad today, looking for a pick. Don't know if he would be in potential Rubio-Rose deal. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

11:20am - Since the deals aren't coming in fast and furious just yet, the folks at SI have a fun way to keep you busy.

Can we interest you in a little NBA trade deadline bingo? pic.twitter.com/V6MbNZwy0q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2017

11:17am - Festus Ezeli, who was a cap casualty in Oakland when the Dubs signed KD, could find himself dealt away from Portland today (that rhymes...I'm sorry), says Stein.

Portland continues to peddle Festus Ezeli's cap-friendly contract in an attempt to swing one more deal before today's 3 p.m. trade buzzer. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

11:10am - If the Bulls are to make a move, Oklahoma City could be a logical trade partner, reports Royce Young.

Piggybacking off @ESPNSteinLine and the Thunder's interest in Taj Gibson: Another Bull known to interest OKC is Doug McDermott, sources say. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 23, 2017

11:08am - The Raps' pursuit of Chandler would be costly, says Josh Lewenberg, and ultimately, it might price them out of a match with the Nuggets.

Raptors would have to send out at least $7.5M in salary to get Chandler. Would cost Sullinger + Poeltl OR Bebe OR 2 of their other prospects — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 23, 2017

11:07am - Let's check in on Derrick Rose. He says he's ready for anything, but not anticipating a trade, according to Ian Begley.

Derrick Rose says he's prepared for anything that happens at the deadline but isn't thinking about possibly being traded. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 23, 2017

11:03am - The Kings might not be done. Arron Afflalo could be moved today, reports Chris Haynes. If moved, Afflalo would join his seventh NBA team.

League executives anticipate Sacramento will move Arron Afflalo prior to today's trade deadline. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

10:56am - Along with Gibson, Stein reports the Bulls are pushing for moves for Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic. There were earlier discussion with the Sixers about Mirotic.

Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and especially Nikola Mirotic ... Chicago Bulls all in play today on Deadline Day according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

10:49am - The Bulls, who've put the "fun" in "dysfunctional" this season, are looking to move Taj Gibson again. They reportedly had a deal worked out for Gibson and Tony Snell to head to the Raptors in the summer, but that fell apart when they signed Dywane Wade. Jeff Zillgitt reports the team is looking for - surprise! - a first rounder for the 31-year-old big man.

From the get-go, Bulls have wanted a first-rounder for forward Taj Gibson, I've been told. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 23, 2017

10:47am - The Timberwolves will be another fascinating team to watch today with Rubio the most likely player to move, but Jon Krawczynski (not Jim Halpert) reports the team intends to make a run at a playoff spot this season.

1/ The Wolves are operating w/priority of pushing for playoffs. So that is coloring any trade talks they have. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) February 23, 2017

Assuming that they do move Rubio, their main aim will be an upgrade at point guard.

2/ So the Wolves are looking to receive pieces back that they think can help THIS YEAR. Thats what makes getting a deal done different — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) February 23, 2017

10:45am - It's highly unlikely we'll see anything as big as Boogie to NOLA today (unless Danny Ainge is willing to part with the Nets' pick), so let's take a look at how Cousins is adjusting to life away from the Kings.

New Orleans is super excited for Boogie There's no doubt how the Pelicans feel about the team's new superstar DeMarcus Cousins.

10:40am - Speaking of Reggie Jackson, Chris Mannix reports the Pistons' demand for the point guard is a combo of a first, an expiring deal and a young player. Whether that is attainable or not remains to be seen.

Detroit has been aggressive in shopping Reggie Jackson, sources told @TheVertical. Looking for a first round pick, young player, expiring. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 23, 2017

10:35am - The Raptors have been attached to former Rap P.J. Tucker for most of the week, but Marc Stein reports the team could also be in on Wilson Chandler. The Nuggets could figure to be a busy team today.

In addition to P.J. Tucker, Toronto has also pursued Wilson Chandler, league sources say. Denver, like Phoenix, wants a first-rounder back. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

10:32 - Paul George is from just outside of LA. The Lakers are looking to revamp the organization after the firing of Mitch Kupchak and the promotion of Magic Johnson. Could they actually land PG-13?

How can the Lakers make a trade for George happen? Tom Penn breaks down what it would take for the Lakers to acquire Paul George from the Pacers.

10:31am - With Elfrid Payton struggling and benched in favour of D.J. Augustin, the Magic could look to make an upgrade at the 1, but Sam Amick says that the team isn't engaged on the readily available pair of Ricky Rubio or Reggie Jackson.

The Magic, I'm told, have nothing going on both the Reggie Jackson and Ricky Rubio fronts. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

10:30am - Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline day blog. Will the Raptors add another piece? Will the Celtics find a superstar? Will somebody actually trade for Swaggy P? Find out all these answers and more as we head towards 3pm et.