3:30pm - And with that, we're signing off. My apologies if word of a LeBron trade comes in and I've left you unprepared. Thanks for joining us.
3:24pm - One permutation of the Jimmy Butler-to-Boston talks would have ended up with Jahlil Okafor in Chicago, reports Mike Wise.
3:21pm - As Bobby Marks notes, the Raps will have both Ibaka and Tucker's Bird rights which will help at least somewhat assuage cap concerns if the team intends to re-sign them.
3:18pm - Clarification from Woj on the picks the Raps are sending to the Suns - it's 2017 and 2018 second-round picks.
3:15pm - Add Terrence Jones's name to the list of waived players, reports Justin Verrier.
3:14pm - It seems that 2Pat is going to miss Sullinger.
3:07pm - (NO)TRADE ALERT: The Boston Celtics have not made a trade.
3:03pm - RIP to the Rubio-for-Rose deal. That would have been fun to watch.
3:01pm - TRADE ALERT: The Raptors have acquired P.J. Tucker from the Suns
Jared Sullinger and two future second-round picks are headed to the desert.
3:00pm - THE WINDOW HAS CLOSED - But as always, deals still trickle in.
2:59pm - The Sixers might not be finished with Okafor still potentially on the move, says Woj.
2:58pm - Bebe is having some fun with his name rumoured on the block.
2:57pm - TRADE ALERT: Mike Scott is headed to the Suns.
2:56pm - Deron Williams hasn't been traded, but he has apparently been waived.
2:55pm - Cameron Payne, how's your afternoon going?
2:51pm - TRADE ALERT: The Rockets have traded Canada's Tyler Ennis to the Lakers, reports Woj.
Marcelo Huertas will go the other way and then be waived.
2:49pm - TRADE ALERT: The Thunder/Bulls deal is done. McDermott, Gibson and a 2018 second for Joffrey Lauverge and Anthony Morrow.
Hang on. Windhorst is reporting that it's Payne and not Morrow.
2:47pm - GEORGE STAYS PUT: Woj says PG13 will not be traded today.
2:45pm - TRADE ALERT: Roy Hibbert is heading to the Nuggets.
The return from the Bucks will be a "heavily-protected" second-round pick as the Bucks are familiar with Roy Hibbert.
2:44pm - The OKC/Bulls deal is closing in on completion - Gibson and McDermott for Payne.
2:41pm - Is Deron Williams on the move? Rick Carlisle is certainly hinting at that.
2:38pm - Aside from trading George, remember that the Pacers were also interested in finding help for him. They're still in a playoff spot. Amick says that Afflalo is a name they're looking at right now as the deadline nears.
2:32pm - Zillgitt says we're probably not getting that Jimmy Butler blockbuster.
2:30pm - TRADE ALERT: Holy crap, it's a trade...but it's not a big one. The Rockets have sent K.J. McDaniels to the Nets.
Why do this? That's $3 million in cap space should the Rockets want to add a bought-out player.
2:29pm - Sam Amick lays it out as to why George might not be moved - he only wants to be a Laker.
2:27pm - Bryan Colangelo's attempts to find a trade partner for Bogut have been fruitless, Stein says.
2:21pm - Say what you will about the Sixers, but they're fascinating to watch because nobody understands them. Woj says that they attempted to trade for Avery Bradley as a partner for Ben Simmons. As expected, the Celtics aren't moving him.
2:15pm - A reminder from K.C. Johnson that Gibson is a free agent and the Bulls got nothing for Paul Gasol a season ago.
2:13pm - Masai is on the phone, folks! Masai is on the phone!
2:12pm - Vincent Goodwill believes the OKC/CHI deal will centre around McDermott for Payne.
2:11pm - Denver as a player for George? Stein says they made a "monster" offer, but nothing came of it.
2:09pm - Frank Isola says the Thunder/Bulls trade is getting closer.
2:08pm - Even if the Celts don't make that home-run deal for a Butler or George, Alex Kennedy has been told by a rival GM that they could still be active.
2:07pm - Ricky Rubio is going about his day like he isn't being traded.
2:03pm - Stein says that Thunder/Bulls matchup might not be dead.
Like what was suggested earlier, it's Gibson and McDermott drawing interest.
2:00pm - ONE HOUR REMAINS
1:56pm - If you're frantically refreshing your browser and don't see anything new, the site's not down. It's just really quiet.
1:44pm - We knew that Kyle and DeMar weren't scheduled for practice, but there's no Bebe or Bruno Caboclo, either. Is there something brewing with the Raps?
1:42pm - Do we have a second trade? Andre Roberson has been seen hugging Thunder teammates. Maybe he's just affectionate?
1:35pm - Brian Lewis caught up with Brook Lopez who remains in the dark over whether or not he'll be moved.
It's worth remembering that the Nets were seeking two firsts for Lopez, but that was before Boogie got dealt and cratered everybody's value.
1:33pm - Eddie Sefko says the Mavs are likely footing the bill for Bogut's contract wherever he ends up this season.
1:26pm - Trade candidate Derrick Rose says he's unhappy with the Knicks offence and that he's getting his points "off random baskets."
In my experience, I find that a vast majority of NBA players get their points from baskets, too.
1:25pm - Sorry, everybody. Sam Amick has to come along and be a spoilsport. He's saying there's no progress yet between Indy and the Celtics.
1:24pm - Aldridge with more clarification on Boston/George - if that Brooklyn pick is there, this could actually happen.
1:22pm - Not a trade, but another potential no face in NOLA. The Pelicans are working out veteran point guard Jarrett Jack, says Stein.
1:20pm - Tim Bontemps with a pretty good explanation of where we're at right now - if teams asking for a first in exchange for an expiring come down to a second, we could see movement.
1:15pm - Uh, this isn't actually going to happen, is it? Windhorst says the Pacers are looking to clear some roster space for something else...
1:14pm - Jimmy Butler isn't going to give anybody anything to speculate on because he's on the court at Bulls practice.
1:11pm - Aldridge doesn't expect veteran Deron Williams to ask for a buyout if he doesn't get his trade back to the Utah Jazz.
1:09pm - An SB Nation Wizards blog is tough, but fair in its assessment of a potential Washington move for Swaggy P.
1:06pm - Darren Collison is a name bandied about quite a bit in the last few days, but Charles Gardner doesn't think the Bucks are interested.
Collison, FYI, is an impending free agent.
12:58pm - If it seems like we're dwelling on the Sixers/Mavs trade, well then, point me in the direction of another completed trade. That's what I thought. Anyway, Zach Lowe details the intricacies of the Sixers' return. If they don't get Dallas's top-18 protected pick this summer, that pick turns into 2017 and 2018 second-round selections.
12:51pm - Back to Bogut - Woj confirms that he wants out of Philly as desperately as we all assumed.
12:48pm - File this one under "Not Going to Happen." Jason Jones reports the Pistons are open to moving both Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a deal for...Paul George. Next.
12:46pm - As the trade was confirmed, Joel Embiid bids adieu to Nerlens Noel.
12:41pm - If Paul George is traded today, it'll be while he's enjoying a thirst quencher for that deep down body thirst. He's filming a Gatorade commercial right now.
12:37pm - So we still might get Rubio for Rose. Stein says talks are still ongoing.
12:35pm - One person who isn't expecting big changes to the Pistons is Stan Van Gundy.
12:33pm - Sean Deveney says the Suns are patiently waiting for offers on Tucker. This is essentially going to be the MO for the rest of the NBA for the next two and a half hours.
12:28pm - How close is Danny Ainge to making a move right now? Apparently not at all, says Adam Himmelsbach.
12:25pm - Another look at the day's only trade so far.
12:17pm - And in case you're wondering if Bogut would actually stay in Philly, he'd welcome it with open arms. Haha, no. No. He wants out right away.
12:10pm - But should it come to a buyout for Bogut, the Cavs could be ready to pounce, says Haynes.
12:07pm - Stein joins the chorus of people believing Bogut will be traded before he's bought out.
11:57am - Speaking of the Celtics, maybe Bogut won't be bought out after all. Aldridge says that he could be traded to Boston.
11:55am - The Celtics might have company in their pursuit of PG-13. The Wizards have emerged as a suitor, according to Steve Kyler.
11:52am - Don't go buying your Bogut Sixers jersey just yet...or do, I mean, I'm not going to tell you what to do with your own money. Brian Windhorst believes that the big Aussie will likely be bought out.
11:51am - TRADE UPDATE: Andrew Bogut is also heading to Philly.
11:48am - TRADE ALERT: There it is. Noel goes to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first.
11:44am - Wojbomb? WOJBOMB. We have a trade. Nerlens Noel is on his way to the Mavs.
11:43am - But wait...there's more. Woj says the Nets pick - maybe the first overall selection this year - has entered the conversation.
11:37am - The Godfather has spoken - Woj says the Celtics and Pacers are still talking George, but that Nets pick still hasn't concretely entered discussions.
11:33am - We're still gonna talk about Melo to the Cavs? Okay, then.
11:31am - An interesting point by Chris Fedor and what essentially explains why we're not seeing the floodgates open just yet: Too many players available and the asking prices are too exorbitant. It'll be fascinating to see who blinks first.
11:26am - While most of the talk with the Suns is surrounding P.J. Tucker, Brandon Knight is another player being dangled and the expected return, says Amick, is modest.
11:21am - Could Shabazz Muhammad be the other piece to make the rumoured Rubio-for-Rose swap happen? Even if he isn't, David Aldridge reports that he could be moved today, anyway.
11:20am - Since the deals aren't coming in fast and furious just yet, the folks at SI have a fun way to keep you busy.
11:17am - Festus Ezeli, who was a cap casualty in Oakland when the Dubs signed KD, could find himself dealt away from Portland today (that rhymes...I'm sorry), says Stein.
11:10am - If the Bulls are to make a move, Oklahoma City could be a logical trade partner, reports Royce Young.
11:08am - The Raps' pursuit of Chandler would be costly, says Josh Lewenberg, and ultimately, it might price them out of a match with the Nuggets.
11:07am - Let's check in on Derrick Rose. He says he's ready for anything, but not anticipating a trade, according to Ian Begley.
11:03am - The Kings might not be done. Arron Afflalo could be moved today, reports Chris Haynes. If moved, Afflalo would join his seventh NBA team.
10:56am - Along with Gibson, Stein reports the Bulls are pushing for moves for Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic. There were earlier discussion with the Sixers about Mirotic.
10:49am - The Bulls, who've put the "fun" in "dysfunctional" this season, are looking to move Taj Gibson again. They reportedly had a deal worked out for Gibson and Tony Snell to head to the Raptors in the summer, but that fell apart when they signed Dywane Wade. Jeff Zillgitt reports the team is looking for - surprise! - a first rounder for the 31-year-old big man.
10:47am - The Timberwolves will be another fascinating team to watch today with Rubio the most likely player to move, but Jon Krawczynski (not Jim Halpert) reports the team intends to make a run at a playoff spot this season.
Assuming that they do move Rubio, their main aim will be an upgrade at point guard.
10:45am - It's highly unlikely we'll see anything as big as Boogie to NOLA today (unless Danny Ainge is willing to part with the Nets' pick), so let's take a look at how Cousins is adjusting to life away from the Kings.
10:40am - Speaking of Reggie Jackson, Chris Mannix reports the Pistons' demand for the point guard is a combo of a first, an expiring deal and a young player. Whether that is attainable or not remains to be seen.
10:35am - The Raptors have been attached to former Rap P.J. Tucker for most of the week, but Marc Stein reports the team could also be in on Wilson Chandler. The Nuggets could figure to be a busy team today.
10:32 - Paul George is from just outside of LA. The Lakers are looking to revamp the organization after the firing of Mitch Kupchak and the promotion of Magic Johnson. Could they actually land PG-13?
10:31am - With Elfrid Payton struggling and benched in favour of D.J. Augustin, the Magic could look to make an upgrade at the 1, but Sam Amick says that the team isn't engaged on the readily available pair of Ricky Rubio or Reggie Jackson.
10:30am - Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline day blog. Will the Raptors add another piece? Will the Celtics find a superstar? Will somebody actually trade for Swaggy P? Find out all these answers and more as we head towards 3pm et.