Ahead of the National Football League's trade deadline, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with the latest rumblings about what could happen for before the clock strikes 4pm et.

--

4:28pm - Thomas Davis doesn't appear to be happy to lose Benjamin.\

Bruh...............😔 — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) October 31, 2017

--

4:24pm - Benjamin is under contract for another year and it's third and seventh-round picks heading to the Panthers. This looks like good value for the Bills.

Panthers traded WR Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo for 3rd and 7th round picks, per source. Benjamin rejoins HC Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

4:14pm - Holy hell. An actual big trade. Kelvin Benjamin is headed to the Bills.

Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin traded to Buffalo, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

--

4:00pm - And the deadline has come and gone with not a lot of anything...

--

3:54pm - Hey, a trade! Corner Rashad Robinson is heading to the Jets.

Source: The #Jets are trading for #49ers CB Rashard Robinson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017

--

3:20pm - Well, put a Halloween nail in the Jarvis Landry trade coffin. Adam Schefter says it's not happening.

“Zero chance” Dolphins trade WR Jarvis Landry today, per league source. Not happening. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

--

2:30pm - Not a trade, but the Baltimore Ravens could get an injection of grit when they return from their bye - Danny Woodhead has been activated from IR.

RB Danny Woodhead has returned to practice from IR. pic.twitter.com/KopJyZ5jYo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 31, 2017

--

2:05pm - The Chicago Bears could look to leverage an aggressive market for offensive lineman into a haul for former Green Bay Packers guard Josh Sitton.

With OL depth at a premium, teams are calling the #Bears interested in trading for veteran G Josh Sitton, sources say. 2 hours to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017

--

1:50pm - Could Josh Gordon's NFL return be on the horizon? Adam Schefter reports that it's possible.

Browns WR Josh Gordon spotted in NYC today and league source confirmed he will meet with NFL on Tues. Browns could look to trade his rights. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

--

1:21pm - Wait, hang on. Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray says he might be traded, according to Ed Werder. So there's that.

#Titans RB DeMarco Murray has "heard rumblings" he could be traded. Led NFL in rushing for #Cowboys in 2014. Zeke suspended. Hmmm. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) October 31, 2017

--

1:20pm - Soooooooo....these trades we were hoping for....maaaaaaaybe they aren't gonna happen. You can take Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant off the list of players heading out the door now, too.

Report: Steelers have indicated to Martavis Bryant that he’s part of the game plan moving forward https://t.co/ecEUUVQl2B — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 31, 2017

--

1:05pm - If you're waiting for the Buffalo Bills to make a move, don't hold your breath. Vic Carucci reports that Brandon Beane says the team does not intend to make any moves ahead of 4pm.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane said no moves by the team are expected before today’s NFL trade deadline at 4p. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) October 31, 2017

--

12:06pm - CBS reporter/Baltimore Orioles yeller-atter Jason La Canfora reports that Washington is calling around about landing a wide receiver.

The Skins are calling around trying to land a wide receiver before the deadline — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 31, 2017

Barring that, maybe Kirk Cousins could throw to Terrelle Pryor.

--

11:58am - Speaking of no suspensions...Fletcher Cox will not be suspended for his hit on Joe Haden, either.

No suspension for Fletcher Cox https://t.co/rbF8DncMk7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 31, 2017

--

11:41am - Non-trade news: The NFL says that Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for nearly decapitating Joe Flacco.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart says LB Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for his hit on Joe Flacco. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 31, 2017

--

11:35am - Not a trade, but potential player movement. With Andrew Luck looking like he's not playing any time soon, the Indianapolis Colts are working out...Josh Johnson, who last threw an NFL pass in 2011. Dead serious.

With concerns about Andrew Luck, Colts working out former Giants QB Josh Johnson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

--

11:33am - So the team to watch today appears to still be the Dolphins. With Ajayi gone, Jarvis Landry could be next...at least he thinks so.

--

11:30am - I know what you're thinking: "An NFL trade deadline blog? Why? Nothing ever happens." Well, normally, you'd be right, but the latest 24 hours shows us that this is an atypical deadline. With Duane Brown having been dealt to the Seattle Seahawks and Jimmy Garoppolo traded to the San Francisco 49ers last night and the Jay Ajayi trade to the Philadelphia Eagles this morning, it looks like there is going to be actual movement this year, so settle in.