6h ago
TSN.ca NFL trade deadline blog: Benjamin to Bills
TSN.ca Staff
Ahead of the National Football League's trade deadline, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with the latest rumblings about what could happen for before the clock strikes 4pm et.
--
4:28pm - Thomas Davis doesn't appear to be happy to lose Benjamin.\
--
4:24pm - Benjamin is under contract for another year and it's third and seventh-round picks heading to the Panthers. This looks like good value for the Bills.
4:14pm - Holy hell. An actual big trade. Kelvin Benjamin is headed to the Bills.
--
4:00pm - And the deadline has come and gone with not a lot of anything...
--
3:54pm - Hey, a trade! Corner Rashad Robinson is heading to the Jets.
--
3:20pm - Well, put a Halloween nail in the Jarvis Landry trade coffin. Adam Schefter says it's not happening.
--
2:30pm - Not a trade, but the Baltimore Ravens could get an injection of grit when they return from their bye - Danny Woodhead has been activated from IR.
--
2:05pm - The Chicago Bears could look to leverage an aggressive market for offensive lineman into a haul for former Green Bay Packers guard Josh Sitton.
--
1:50pm - Could Josh Gordon's NFL return be on the horizon? Adam Schefter reports that it's possible.
--
1:21pm - Wait, hang on. Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray says he might be traded, according to Ed Werder. So there's that.
--
1:20pm - Soooooooo....these trades we were hoping for....maaaaaaaybe they aren't gonna happen. You can take Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant off the list of players heading out the door now, too.
--
1:05pm - If you're waiting for the Buffalo Bills to make a move, don't hold your breath. Vic Carucci reports that Brandon Beane says the team does not intend to make any moves ahead of 4pm.
--
12:06pm - CBS reporter/Baltimore Orioles yeller-atter Jason La Canfora reports that Washington is calling around about landing a wide receiver.
Barring that, maybe Kirk Cousins could throw to Terrelle Pryor.
--
11:58am - Speaking of no suspensions...Fletcher Cox will not be suspended for his hit on Joe Haden, either.
--
11:41am - Non-trade news: The NFL says that Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for nearly decapitating Joe Flacco.
--
11:35am - Not a trade, but potential player movement. With Andrew Luck looking like he's not playing any time soon, the Indianapolis Colts are working out...Josh Johnson, who last threw an NFL pass in 2011. Dead serious.
--
11:33am - So the team to watch today appears to still be the Dolphins. With Ajayi gone, Jarvis Landry could be next...at least he thinks so.
--
11:30am - I know what you're thinking: "An NFL trade deadline blog? Why? Nothing ever happens." Well, normally, you'd be right, but the latest 24 hours shows us that this is an atypical deadline. With Duane Brown having been dealt to the Seattle Seahawks and Jimmy Garoppolo traded to the San Francisco 49ers last night and the Jay Ajayi trade to the Philadelphia Eagles this morning, it looks like there is going to be actual movement this year, so settle in.