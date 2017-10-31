Ahead of the National Football League's trade deadline, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with the latest rumblings about what could happen for before the clock strikes 4pm et.

12:06pm - CBS reporter/Baltimore Orioles yeller-atter Jason La Canfora reports that Washington is calling around about landing a wide receiver.

Barring that, maybe Kirk Cousins could throw to Terrelle Pryor.

11:58am - Speaking of no suspensions...Fletcher Cox will not be suspended for his hit on Joe Haden, either.

11:41am - Non-trade news: The NFL says that Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for nearly decapitating Joe Flacco.

11:35am - Not a trade, but potential player movement. With Andrew Luck looking like he's not playing any time soon, the Indianapolis Colts are working out...Josh Johnson, who last threw an NFL pass in 2011. Dead serious.

11:33am - So the team to watch today appears to still be the Dolphins. With Ajayi gone, Jarvis Landry could be next...at least he thinks so.

11:30am - I know what you're thinking: "An NFL trade deadline blog? Why? Nothing ever happens." Well, normally, you'd be right, but the latest 24 hours shows us that this is an atypical deadline. With Duane Brown having been dealt to the Seattle Seahawks and Jimmy Garoppolo traded to the San Francisco 49ers last night and the Jay Ajayi trade to the Philadelphia Eagles this morning, it looks like there is going to be actual movement this year, so settle in.