High-performance athletes routinely sacrifice time, money and effort for their craft, but sometimes, the price is even greater.

Here’s a look at athletes who lost their lives doing what they loved:

--

Tom Pate (October 21, 1975): A member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ 1971 National Title-winning team, the native of Omaha was a promising rookie linebacker for the Calgary Stampeders during the 1975 Canadian Football League season. Late in the fourth quarter in a game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Pate incurred an aneurysm. The 23-year-old Pate struck his head on the turf at McMahon Stadium. Attempts to revive Pate were all for naught. Pate died in a local hospital days later, having never regained consciousness. It had only been Pate’s 14th professional football game. The follow year, the CFLPA renamed its trophy given out for sportsmanship after Pate, calling it the Tom Pate Memorial Award.

--

Bill Masterton (January 13, 1968): Winnipeg’s Bill Masterton was competing in his rookie National Hockey League season as member of the Minnesota North Stars at the age of 29. During a home game with the Oakland Seals, Masterton started a rush up into the Oakland zone. Masterton passed the puck as the Seals’ defensive pairing of Ron Harris and Larry Cahan checked Masterton. Masterton fell backwards and struck his head on the ice. Not wearing a helmet, the impact was immediate and blood began to pour from Masterton’s head. Two days later in hospital, Masterton died. A 2011 investigation by the Toronto Star found that Masterton had been complaining of headaches prior to the game and likely had already been concussed. In honour of Masterton, the NHL hands out the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game of hockey.

--

Terry Fox (June 28, 1981): While in Thunder Bay, Ontario on September 2nd, 1980, Terry Fox announces cancer has spread to his lungs and he will end his Marathon of Hope after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres run across Canada that began in St. John’s on April 12 and continued through all manner of terrible weather. The previous day, Fox had to stop his run after being overcome by coughing and decided to head to a local medical facility. By that time, he had raised $1.7 million for cancer research. A day after entering hospital with a bout of pneumonia, Fox died on June 28, 1981 at the age of 22. The Terry Fox Run began in his honour that September and has become an annual event worldwide. Since its advent, the run has become the largest single-day cancer research fundraiser in the world and, as of 2015, has raised over $600 million for cancer research initiatives.

--

Gilles Villeneuve (May 8, 1982): Canada’s first ever Formula One driver, Villeneuve, a native of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, was on the track for qualifying at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. After attempting to beat the best time of Ferrari teammate Didier Piroli, who infuriated Villeneuve weeks earlier by stealing a win from him at the San Marino Grand Prix, Villeneuve headed back to the pit. With March’s Jochen Mass on the track ahead of him, Villeneuve attempted to pass on the right unaware that Mass was also moving right to give Villeneuve the racing line. Villeneuve sped into the back of Mass’s car, causing his car to flip over several times and throw him from the vehicle. Villeneuve’s speed at the time of the collision was an estimated 140 miles per hour. Villeneuve was rushed to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead later that night with a fatal facture of the neck.

--

Greg Moore (October 31, 1999): At 24, New Westminster, BC’s Greg Moore was Canadian racing’s latest wunderkind, already having five wins under his belt in his three years on the CART circuit. Moore signed a deal to jump to CART powerhouse Penske for the 2000 season. Moore headed to his final race for Player’s Forsythe at the California Speedway in Fontana, California. During lap nine of the season’s final race, Moore lost control of his vehicle on a turn and spun out with the car flipping over and plowing into a wall. The force crushed Moore between his car and the wall. Moore was airlifted to a local hospital where he was reported dead.

--

Sarah Burke (January 10, 2012): A superpipe pioneer and a five-time Winter X Games gold medalist, Sarah Burke was out for a training run at Park City Mountain Resort Eagle in Park City, Utah. The 29-year-old Barrie, Ontario native underwent an awkward landing on the halfpipe ramp in doing a trick that onlookers said was relatively routine. Shortly after her fall, Burke went into cardiac arrest following a tear in her vertebral artery. Nine days later, Burke succumbed to her injuries in hospital. She was honoured with a Canada Post stamp in 2014.