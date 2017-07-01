In honour of Canada's 150th birthday, TSN.ca looks at the iconic moments in Canadian sports history.

Here's a look at memorable times from basketball:

December 1891 – McGill-educated physical education teacher James Naismith, 30, introduces a new game to his pupils at the YMCA in Springfield, Massachusetts. Naismith had two teams of nine attempted to throw a soccer ball into an elevated peach basket. Naismith called the game “basketball.”

1922-1940 – Called the “the finest basketball team that ever stepped out on a floor” by James Naismith himself, the Edmonton Grads were the most dominant team in basketball history. Originally a high school team, the women went 500-22 in the 522 official games in which they played from 1922 to 1940, good for a winning percentage of .962. Disbanded in 1940 because of the Second World War, the Grads held 108 recognized titles and won four straight Olympic Games tournaments from 1924 to 1936. Kay McBeth, the last surviving member of the group, was on hand for the announcement in April 2017 that the team was to be inducted to the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame.

November 1, 1946 – The Toronto Huskies hosted the New York Knickerbockers at Maple Leaf Gardens in front of a crowd of 7,090 people for the first game of the new Basketball Association of America. The Knickerbockers were victorious in a low-scoring affair, 68-66. New York, Leo Gottlieb led all scorers with 14.

June 28, 1983 – With the 17th pick in the NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Toronto’s Leo Rautins out of Syracuse. This marked the first time a Canadian player was taken in the first round of the NBA Draft. Rautins’ NBA career was a short one, though, appearing in only 36 career NBA games.

November 3, 1995 – The NBA’s first Canadian expansion teams, the Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies, would take to the court for their first ever games in their inaugural season. Led by 30 points from Alvin Robertson, the Raptors defeated the New Jersey Nets 94-79 in front of more than 33,000 at SkyDome. At Portland’s Rose Garden, the Grizzlies were also victorious, topping the Trail Blazers 92-80. The Raptors fared better than the Grizzlies in Year One, notching 21 victories to Vancouver’s 15.

May 8, 2005 – Phoenix Suns point guard Steve Nash of Victoria, BC becomes the first Canadian to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award, edging centre Shaquille O’Neal of the Miami Heat. Nash averaged 15.5 points, a league-leading 11.5 assists and shot .502 from the field as the 62-20 Suns won the Pacific Division. Nash would repeat as MVP a season later, becoming the ninth player in NBA history to achieve the feat.

July 27, 2013 – Brampton, Ontario’s Anthony Bennett becomes the first Canadian selected first overall in the NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers out of UNLV. One year later, the Cavaliers took Vaughan, Ontario’s Andrew Wiggins out of Kansas with the first overall selection, marking the first time that two non-Americans were selected back-to-back with the first picks in the NBA Draft. Less than a month later, both Bennett and Wiggins would be traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a trade that saw the Cavs acquire Kevin Love. Wiggins would go on to win NBA Rookie of the Year in his first season, while Bennett struggled and would find himself out of the NBA by 2017.