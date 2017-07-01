In honour of Canada's 150th birthday, TSN.ca looks at the iconic moments in Canadian sports history.

Here's a look at memorable times from soccer:

--

June 1, 1986 – Canada competes in its first ever World Cup match, falling 1-0 to France on a goal by Jean-Pierre Papin at Leon, Mexico’s Estadio Nou Camp. The Canadian team – coached by Tony Waiters – would go on to fall 2-0 to Hungary and 2-0 to the Soviet Union in their remaining games, bowing out in the group stage. To this day, Canada has not qualified for the World Cup since.

--

February 27, 2000 – On goals by Jason de Vos and Carlo Corazzin, Canada beats Colombia – a guest entrant - 2-0 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles to capture an improbable Gold Cup. Tied with South Korea – another guest entrant – by every tiebreaking metric, Canada advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament thanks to a coin toss. In the quarters, Canada stunned Mexico with a 92nd-minute golden goal from Richard Hastings. Canada then edged Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 to reach the final. The win was only Canada’s second tournament victory ever, following the 1985 CONCACAF Championship.

--

June 6, 2015 – Canada – on a stoppage time penalty from Christine Sinclair – opened the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Edmonton with a 1-0 win over China. This was the first tournament with the expanded 24-team format. Over the course of the 52-game tournament, won by the United States, more than 1.35 million people were in attendance with games also played in Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, Moncton and Winnipeg.

--

October 29, 2015 – Heated rivals Toronto FC and Montreal Impact met at Stade Saputo in an Eastern Conference knockout round match, marking the first-ever MLS playoff game competed between two Canadian teams. The match got lopsided quickly as goals from Patrice Bernier, Ignacio Piatti and Didier Drogba lifted the Impact to a command lead before the half en route to a 3-0 victory over a TFC side in the postseason for the first time in franchise history. Toronto would get its revenge one year later, though.

--

November 30, 2016 – Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact would meet for a second straight year in the MLS Cup Playoffs, this time in the Eastern Final. The Impact took a 3-2 lead into the second leg at BMO Field in Toronto. Tied 2-2 in the 68th – a result that would see Montreal go through on aggregate – TFC defender Nick Hagglund powered home a header to give Toronto a 3-2 and force extra time. In extra time, Toronto got goals from Benoit Cheyrou (98’) and Tosaint (100’) Ricketts to claim a famous victory and advance to the MLS Cup. Ultimately, though, TFC’s season would end in disappointment on December 7 when they fell in a shootout to the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup Final.