In honour of Canada's 150th birthday, TSN.ca looks at the iconic moments in Canadian sports history.

Here's a look at memorable times from the World Junior Hockey Championship:

--

January 4, 1987 – Canada, looking for a gold medal, faced an already eliminated Soviet Union in the final game of the 1987 World Junior Hockey Championship in Piestany, Czechoslovakia, a round-robin tournament at the time. With Canada leading 4-2 in the second period after a chippy opening frame, a line brawl broke out that eventually led to both teams clearing their respective benches. At its height, there were a dozen fights happening concurrently on the ice with the crowd chanting, “We want hockey, we want hockey.” Among the players on the ice that day were Brendan Shanahan, Theoren Fleury, Vladimir Konstantinov, Alexander Mogilny, Mike Keane and Sergei Fedorov. In the aftermath, the game was declared null and void and both teams received lengthy bans by the IIHF. On top of that, both teams were thrown out of that year’s tournament, meaning the earlier game between Finland and the host Czechs became a de facto gold-medal game with the Finns claiming a 5-3 win. That game is now known as The Punch-Up in Piestany.

--

January 4, 1991 – On the final day of the World Junior Hockey Championship, Canada knew it needed to beat the Soviet Union to claim a second straight gold medal, but topping the undefeated USSR team led by Pavel Bure would be no easy task. With a little over five minutes remaining in the third period of a 2-2 tie, St. John’s native John Slaney would rip a shot from the point past goaltender Sergei Zvyagin to give Canada a 3-2 victory as Saskatoon Place erupted. The ninth overall selection in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft, Slaney would go on to play 268 games in the NHL with the Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Phoenix Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.

--

January 5, 2011 – After two periods of the 2011 World Junior Hockey Championship gold-medal game in Buffalo, Canada appeared to be easily on course for a sixth title in seven years. Goals from Ryan Ellis, Carter Ashton and Brayden Schenn gave Canada a commanding 3-0 over Russia. But it wasn’t to be. Russia exploded in the third period with five goals – including a pair by Artemi Panarin – to stun Canada and capture the gold with an improbable 5-3 victory.

--

January 3, 2007 – The United States jumped out in front of Canada in the semifinals of the 2007 World Junior Hockey Championships in the second period on a goal from Taylor Chorney from Leksand, Sweden. Canadian defenceman Luc Bourdon squared the game on the power-play midway through the third period. In overtime, Canada survived a 12-2 American onslaught as the stalemate continued into the shootout. A marathon, eight-round shootout ensued with Jonathan Toews scoring his third of the round to give Canada a lead. Carey Price shut the door on Peter Mueller and Canada advanced to the gold-medal game where it would defeat Russia, 4-2.

--

January 3, 2009 – Canada trailed Russia 5-4 in the final minute of the 2009 World Junior Hockey Championship semifinal from Ottawa. With Canadian goalkeeper Dustin Tokarski pulled for the extra attacker, Canada ratcheted the pressure up in the Russian end. John Tavares threw a weak backhand on net that was chested down by Dmitry Kulikov. As Kulikov, attempted to smother it and let time expire, Jordan Eberle stripped him of the puck and beat Vadim Zhelobnyuk with a backhand to tie the game with five seconds left on the clock. “Can you believe it?” Gord Miller bellowed in a memorable call. Canada would go on to win the game 6-5 in a shootout and advance to the gold-medal game.