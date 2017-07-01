Follow along the madness of Free Agent Frenzy with TSN.ca's blog. Signings won't be made official until 12 noon et.

--

12:06pm - Habs make their Alzner deal official:

Canadiens agree to terms on a 5-year contract with free agent defenseman Karl Alzner. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/8c4U7V4QqT — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2017

--

12:04pm - Steve Mason has a two-year deal with Jets.

Steve Mason's terms in WPG: 2 x $4.1M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

--

12:03pm - Dan Girardi is headed to the Bolts.

Dan Girardi's expected terms in TB: 2 x $3M — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

--

12:01pm - Matt Hunwick's deal with the Pens is for three years.

Expected deal for Matt Hunwick with Pittsburgh Penguins is 3 years at $2.25M AAV. #TSN — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) July 1, 2017

--

12:00pm - THE FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED

--

11:58am - Stanley Cup champion Trevor Daley is headed to the Motor City.

Minutes away from being official, Red Wings have agreed to 3 years at $3M AAV for defenseman Trevor Daley. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) July 1, 2017

--

11:55am - Brian Boyle looks to be an ex-Toronto Maple Leaf. He's headed to the Devils and it seems the Leafs weren't interested in retaining his services.

Told that Leafs never made an offer. https://t.co/34khewbXpW — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2017

--

11:53am - Bob McKenzie believes Dmitry Kulikov is on his way to the 'Peg.

We're now upgrading this: Kulikov is expected to go to WPG. https://t.co/X157hu0aKZ — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

--

11:50am - Let's check in with our old friend Gary Lawless and the Vegas Golden Knights.

North of the border, July 1 is Canada Day. In Vegas, it's the end of Development Camp.



And the start of NHL free agency. pic.twitter.com/eGwf25Jlvk — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 1, 2017

--

11:45am - Eric Stephens says the Ducks could announce a monster extension for Cam Fowler as soon as today:

Word now is Fowler could get done today or tomorrow. https://t.co/TRKmg4a16P — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) July 1, 2017

--

11:42am - It's no secret that Kevin Shattenkirk has always been interested in playing for the Blueshirts, but will it happen?

Told that Shattenkirk is in fact willing to leave millions on table to play for Rangers. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 1, 2017

--

11:38am - Frank Seravalli says the Edmonton Oilers have interest in Jared Cowan.

Further to @TSNRyanRishaug, UFA D Jared Cowen visited EDM yesterday + went through full medical. Nothing imminent, but teams are interested. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2017

--

11:35am - A former Duck, Nate Thompson looks to be on his way to the nation's capital and the Sens.

--

11:34am - With Hainsey heading to the Leafs, it appears Matt Hunwick is headed out of Toronto and to the champions:

Sounds like Hunwick headed to Pittsburgh. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 1, 2017

--

11:33am - More on Hainsey to the Leafs:

Maple Leafs sign Ron Hainsey As TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports, the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Ron Hainsey to a two-year deal.

--

11:33am - Remember not to fall for fake Twitter accounts. Look for the verified checkmark and look at the number of followers. Like look at this guy - he's not real. This isn't Bob McKenzie:

here's a blockbuster, Alex Galchenyuk is headed to COL in exchange for Matt Duchene, believe smaller pieces are involved as well as picks — Bob Mckenzie (@ESPNBobMckenzie) June 29, 2017

Don't be fooled.

--

11:32am - So what do we know so far? Karl Alzner is expected to head to the Habs, Nick Bonino is joining the enemy with the Predators and Ron Hainsey is heading to the Leafs.

--

11:30am - T-MINUS 30 MINUTES UNTIL FREE AGENCY