45m ago
TSN.ca's Free Agent Frenzy Live Blog
TSN.ca Staff
LIVE: Free Agent Frenzy
Follow along the madness of Free Agent Frenzy with TSN.ca's blog. Signings won't be made official until 12 noon et.
12:06pm - Habs make their Alzner deal official:
12:04pm - Steve Mason has a two-year deal with Jets.
12:03pm - Dan Girardi is headed to the Bolts.
12:01pm - Matt Hunwick's deal with the Pens is for three years.
12:00pm - THE FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED
11:58am - Stanley Cup champion Trevor Daley is headed to the Motor City.
11:55am - Brian Boyle looks to be an ex-Toronto Maple Leaf. He's headed to the Devils and it seems the Leafs weren't interested in retaining his services.
11:53am - Bob McKenzie believes Dmitry Kulikov is on his way to the 'Peg.
11:50am - Let's check in with our old friend Gary Lawless and the Vegas Golden Knights.
11:45am - Eric Stephens says the Ducks could announce a monster extension for Cam Fowler as soon as today:
11:42am - It's no secret that Kevin Shattenkirk has always been interested in playing for the Blueshirts, but will it happen?
11:38am - Frank Seravalli says the Edmonton Oilers have interest in Jared Cowan.
11:35am - A former Duck, Nate Thompson looks to be on his way to the nation's capital and the Sens.
11:34am - With Hainsey heading to the Leafs, it appears Matt Hunwick is headed out of Toronto and to the champions:
11:33am - More on Hainsey to the Leafs:
11:33am - Remember not to fall for fake Twitter accounts. Look for the verified checkmark and look at the number of followers. Like look at this guy - he's not real. This isn't Bob McKenzie:
Don't be fooled.
11:32am - So what do we know so far? Karl Alzner is expected to head to the Habs, Nick Bonino is joining the enemy with the Predators and Ron Hainsey is heading to the Leafs.
11:30am - T-MINUS 30 MINUTES UNTIL FREE AGENCY