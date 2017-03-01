Only a matter of hours remain until the NHL trade deadline, follow along with all of the news and rumours before the window slams shut at 3pm et.

12:47pm - TRADE ALERT: It's not done, but Jarome Iginla could be on the move to the Kings.

Still pending a trade call, so nothing official, but am told LA Kings and Colorado Avalanche finalizing a Jarome Iginla trade — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

12:41pm - Oilers not finished?: Ryan Rishaug says the Oilers still have some deals in the offing, but let's see what comes to fruition.

Oilers aren't shutting it down just yet, still have a few irons in the fire, we'll see what if anything develops. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 1, 2017

12:28pm - Quiet deadline for the Canucks?: Might the Hansen trade be the most significant deal from the Canucks at the deadline?

As of now, #Canucks unlikely to move a roster player or prospect today. Might be inclined to take on an unwanted contract for a draft pick. — Matthew Sekeres (@mattsekeres) March 1, 2017

12:27pm - Habs are not done: LeBrun says the Habs have other irons in the fire.

Habs still want to do more, not done yet — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

12:20pm - TRADE ALERT: The Habs have landed Dwight King from the Kings for a conditional fourth in 2018.

Canadiens acquire forward Dwight King from the Los Angeles Kings, in return for a conditional 4th round pick in 2018. pic.twitter.com/XXas32sp3i — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 1, 2017

UPDATE: No salary retained in the deal.

No salary retained in the Kings-Habs trade, which is key because LA needed to clear some space to make another move I think — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

12:05pm - Canucks make a waiver claim: Joseph Cramarossa has been claimed by Vancouver.

VAN claims Cramarossa from ANA and all others on waivers cleared. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 1, 2017

12:03pm - Dorion working the phones: Pierre Dorion is still trying to find a new home for Curtis Lazar.

Three hours to the deadline. #Sens GM Pierre Dorion still working the phones and checking the marketplace for Lazar. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 1, 2017

12:02pm - Josh Ho-Sang's week could be about to get weirder?: He got called up, then sent down and called up again. Now Josh Ho-Sang could be about to get traded, reports Joe McDonald.

The New York Islanders are talking with teams about

Joshua Ho-Sang, according to a league source.



The... https://t.co/95eM1IOCK4 — Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) March 1, 2017

12:01pm - Halak staying put?: Arthur Staple reports the likelihood of Jaro Halak going anywhere is fading.

Only way Halak is moved is if a team makes a good offer or agrees to take all/most of the contract. Don't see either of those happening. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) March 1, 2017

12:00pm - THREE HOURS REMAIN UNTIL DEADLINE

11:55am - TRADE ALERT: It's a real one. Thomas Vanek is heading to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Dylan McIlrath and a 2017 third-round pick. The Wings will retain 50 per cent of his salary.

FLA gives up Dylan McIlrath and a third round pick to DET for Thomas Vanek. DET retains 50 per cent of salary. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 1, 2017

11:40am - All Quiet on the Stafford front: Per TSN's Gary Lawless, there is currently no movement in Winnipeg on the Drew Stafford trade front.

At this stage - things real quiet on the Drew Stafford front #nhljets — gary lawless (@garylawless) March 1, 2017

11:15am - Action picking up on Vrbata: Darren Dreger reports that talk around Vrbata is heating up and the Habs are involved. Will this open the floodgates?

Action picking up on Vrbata and the Montreal Canadiens remain in the mix of teams most interested. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 1, 2017

11:14am - Borwiecki back: The Sens' injury crisis was a temporary one. Borwiecki is back on the ice.

Boro back on the ice to finish practice. #tsn1200 — gord wilson (@gordwilson) March 1, 2017

11:08am - Iggy looking west?: Does Jarome Iginla have interest in the Kings?

As per @TSNBobMcKenzie, Kings showing some interest in Jarome Iginla today... — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

11:02am - Sens injury concern: Mark Borowiecki appeared to injure his left shoulder at practice this morning after crashing into the boards.

Borowiecki just crashed into the boards. Left ice. Looks like left shoulder. — Dean Brown (@PxPOttawa) March 1, 2017

11:00am - FOUR HOURS REMAIN UNTIL DEADLINE

10:56am - Burrows gets his linemates: It appears that Alex Burrows will be playing on a line with Kyle Turris and Mike Hoffman, while Viktor Stalberg slots in alongside Tommy Wingels and Chris Kelly.

Alex Burrows getting a shot to play with Kyle Turris & Mike Hoffman in practice today. Stalberg is with Kelly & Wingels on the 4th line. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) March 1, 2017

10:40am - TRADE ALERT: I'm so sorry for this, but a trade is a trade. The Avs have sent Joe Whitney to the Coyotes for Brendan Ranford. I'm told these are real people.

BREAKING: @Avalanche have acquired Brendan Ranford from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Joe Whitney.



👉 https://t.co/ctnEbB9lAB pic.twitter.com/F6EwJ5F7Lq — San Antonio Rampage (@sarampage) March 1, 2017

10:39am - Blackhawks not done: After locking up Jordin Tootoo and Michal Roszival and re-acquiring Johnny Oduya, the Blackhawks are turning their attention to a forward.

Source: #Blackhawks in the market for a forward prior to 2 p.m. trade deadline. — Chris Kuc (@ChrisKuc) March 1, 2017

10:36am - New faces at Sens skate: All three of the Ottawa Senators' new acquisition are on the ice this morning.

Burrows, Stalberg and DiDomenico all on the ice, as is Lazar pic.twitter.com/WXuL09vDf5 — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) March 1, 2017

10:30am - Stamkos at morning skate: It's not a trade, but it's noteworthy - Steven Stamkos is on the ice with the rest of the Bolts at morning skate.

Steven Stamkos is on the ice with the rest of his teammates as the #Bolts are about to begin morning skate. — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) March 1, 2017

10:25am - Neuvirth sticking around?: LeBrun reports that the Flyers are close to signing goaltender Michal Neuvirth to a one-year extension. Likely, this is an expansion draft consideration.

Hearing that the Flyers are close to re-signing goalie Michal Neuvirth (pending UFA July 1) — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

10:20am - A note on Hansen: Pierre LeBrun notes that the Canucks will still be on the hook for 20 per cent of Jannik Hansen's remaining salary for his full contract after their deal with the Sharks. He has one year and a $2.5 million cap hit remaining.

Footnote on the Hansen trade between Vancouver and San Jose: Canucks retained 20 percent of his salary/cap hit for remainder of his contract — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

10:10am: A pair of big signings by TSN

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports TSN has acquired Jay Onrait and Dan O'Toole back after a stint in the USA. The duo are expected to debut in the SportsCentre lineup this fall.

The best of Jay and Dan Check out some of the highlights, and lowlights from Jay Onrait's and Dan O'Toole's first go around with TSN.

9:59am: Who's in on Vrbata?

Once Radim Vrbata is dealt, other trades are expected to follow.

Craig Custance of ESPN reports the Flames, Bruins, Panthers, Penguins and Islanders are all interested in Vrbata.

Flames, Bruins, Panthers, Penguins, Islanders among the interested in Vrbata. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) March 1, 2017

Vrbata, 35, owns 15 goals and 47 points in 62 games this season. He is slated to become a free agent this summer.



9:39am: Winging It?

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports the Edmonton Oilers have shifted their sights to a rental winger for their third or fourth line. He reports cap hit could be an issue, though.

My guess is Oilers shift their sights towards a rental winger, 3rd or 4th line. Money will be an issue, Draisaitl bonuses could be costly. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 1, 2017

9:32am: Isles call up Ho-Sang... Again

For the second straight day, the New York Islanders have called up Josh Ho-Sang on emergency conditions from the AHL.

Ho-Sang was called up and then sent down again yesterday.



9:22am: More waiting on Vrbata?

Pierre LeBrun noted earlier the market for Thomas Vanek may not form until Radim Vrbata is dealt.

Now, it looks like Winnipeg Jets forward Drew Stafford may be in the same spot. ESPN's Craig Custance reports Stafford may also have to wait for Vrbata to be moved.

Custance notes that there is no current movement on the Ondrej Pavelec trade front.

Can see Drew Stafford getting moved today but may have to wait until after Vrbata trade. Quiet on the Pavelec front. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) March 1, 2017

9:15am: Penguins still looking for defence

LeBrun notes the Pittsburgh Penguins are still in the market for the defence, but nothing is close at the moment.

The Penguins added Ron Hainsey last week to help deal with a rash of injuries to their blue line.

Penguins still looking to add another D-man but nothing close at the moment... — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

9:06am: Senators GM Pierre Dorion speaks on TradeCentre

Dorion said the team will only deal Curtis Lazar if it's a "hockey trade." Dorion said the team has invested a lot in the 2013 first-round pick.

He added the team is still open to making more trades.

Dorion then suggested a trade for TSN... "We'd like to trade Brent Wallace for Sara Orlesky.''

Line of the day so far, Sens GM Pierre Dorion on TSN: ``We'd like to trade Brent Wallace for Sara Orlesky.'' — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

8:56am: What about the West?

Farhan Lalji, Ryan Rishaug, Jermain Franklin and Sara Orlesky shed light on what can be expected on trade deadline day from each of the Canadian teams in the Western Conference.

8:56am: What about the West?

Farhan Lalji, Ryan Rishaug, Jermain Franklin and Sara Orlesky shed light on what can be expected on trade deadline day from each of the Canadian teams in the Western Conference.

8:38am: Atlantic Expectations

John Lu, Mark Masters and Brent Wallace set up trade deadline day for the Canadiens, Maple Leafs and Senators and break down what's expected from each of the Eastern Conference Canadian teams.



8:38am: Atlantic Expectations

John Lu, Mark Masters and Brent Wallace set up trade deadline day for the Canadiens, Maple Leafs and Senators and break down what's expected from each of the Eastern Conference Canadian teams.

8:15am: Price for Lazar remains high

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports the Ottawa Senators have received an offer of a second-round pick for Curtis Lazar, but won't move him for that return.

Garrioch believes the team would move the former first-round pick for a first-rounder, while Dreger notes a quality prospect could get a deal done.

8:25am: Panthers set to pounce?

Craig Custance of ESPN reports the Florida Panthers were in on Jannik Hansen before he was traded to the San Jose Sharks and remain interested in adding a scoring winger.

Custance believes the Panthers could go after Thomas Vanek or Radim Vrbata, if the price is right.

Panthers were in on Jannik Hansen. Believe there is some interest in either Vanek or Vrbata for the right price. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) March 1, 2017

8:15am: Price for Lazar remains high

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports the Ottawa Senators have received an offer of a second-round pick for Curtis Lazar, but won't move him for that return.

Garrioch believes the team would move the former first-round pick for a first-rounder, while Dreger notes a quality prospect could get a deal done.

@SunGarrioch A quality prospect might also get it done. https://t.co/fonwh5weKa — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 1, 2017

8:05am: Hamonic's staying put

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the New York Islanders will not be trading Travis Hamonic, who pulled his trade request last summer.

Dreger reports that the Islanders are, however, in the market for a forward today. The Islanders sit one point back of the Maple Leafs for the second wild-card spot.

8:05am: Hamonic's staying put

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the New York Islanders will not be trading Travis Hamonic, who pulled his trade request last summer.

Dreger reports that the Islanders are, however, in the market for a forward today. The Islanders sit one point back of the Maple Leafs for the second wild-card spot.

New York Islanders have no intention of trading Travis Hamonic, but remain in the market for a forward. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 1, 2017

8:02am: One domino, then another?

LeBrun notes Thomas Vanek's market will begin to form once Radim Vrbata is traded. Vrbata has 15 goals and 47 point this season to Vanek's 15 goals and 38 points. Both are set to become free agents this summer.

Vanek situation likely depends on Vrbata. Once Vrbata goes, should loosen up market on Vanek. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

8am: Canadiens not done yet

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Habs are looking to more size, despite adding Steve Ott in the early hours on Wednesday.

Habs not done. Trying for size up front. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

8am: Canadiens not done yet

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Habs are looking to more size, despite adding Steve Ott in the early hours on Wednesday.

7:28am: Leafs looking for defence?

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to add defence ahead of the deadline.