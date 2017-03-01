Only a matter of hours remain until the NHL trade deadline, follow along with all of the news and rumours before the window slams shut at 3pm et.

9:32am: Isles call up Ho-Sang... Again

For the second straight day, the New York Islanders have called up Josh Ho-Sang on emergency conditions from the AHL.

Ho-Sang was called up and then sent down again yesterday.

9:22am: More waiting on Vrbata?

Pierre LeBrun noted earlier the market for Thomas Vanek may not form until Radim Vrbata is dealt.

Now, it looks like Winnipeg Jets forward Drew Stafford may be in the same spot. ESPN's Craig Custance reports Stafford may also have to wait for Vrbata to be moved.

Custance notes that there is no current movement on the Ondrej Pavelec trade front.

Can see Drew Stafford getting moved today but may have to wait until after Vrbata trade. Quiet on the Pavelec front. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) March 1, 2017

9:15am: Penguins still looking for defence

LeBrun notes the Pittsburgh Penguins are still in the market for the defence, but nothing is close at the moment.

The Penguins added Ron Hainsey last week to help deal with a rash of injuries to their blue line.

Penguins still looking to add another D-man but nothing close at the moment... — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

9:06am: Senators GM Pierre Dorion speaks on TradeCentre

Dorion said the team will only deal Curtis Lazar if it's a "hockey trade." Dorion said the team has invested a lot in the 2013 first-round pick.

He added the team is still open to making more trades.

Dorion then suggested a trade for TSN... "We'd like to trade Brent Wallace for Sara Orlesky.''

Line of the day so far, Sens GM Pierre Dorion on TSN: ``We'd like to trade Brent Wallace for Sara Orlesky.'' — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

8:56am: What about the West?

Farhan Lalji, Ryan Rishaug, Jermain Franklin and Sara Orlesky shed light on what can be expected on trade deadline day from each of the Canadian teams in the Western Conference.

8:38am: Atlantic Expectations

John Lu, Mark Masters and Brent Wallace set up trade deadline day for the Canadiens, Maple Leafs and Senators and break down what's expected from each of the Eastern Conference Canadian teams.

8:25am: Panthers set to pounce?

Craig Custance of ESPN reports the Florida Panthers were in on Jannik Hansen before he was traded to the San Jose Sharks and remain interested in adding a scoring winger.

Custance believes the Panthers could go after Thomas Vanek or Radim Vrbata, if the price is right.

Panthers were in on Jannik Hansen. Believe there is some interest in either Vanek or Vrbata for the right price. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) March 1, 2017

8:15am: Price for Lazar remains high

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports the Ottawa Senators have received an offer of a second-round pick for Curtis Lazar, but won't move him for that return.

Garrioch believes the team would move the former first-round pick for a first-rounder, while Dreger notes a quality prospect could get a deal done.

@SunGarrioch A quality prospect might also get it done. https://t.co/fonwh5weKa — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 1, 2017

8:05am: Hamonic's staying put

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the New York Islanders will not be trading Travis Hamonic, who pulled his trade request last summer.

Dreger reports that the Islanders are, however, in the market for a forward today. The Islanders sit one point back of the Maple Leafs for the second wild-card spot.

New York Islanders have no intention of trading Travis Hamonic, but remain in the market for a forward. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 1, 2017

8:02am: One domino, then another?

LeBrun notes Thomas Vanek's market will begin to form once Radim Vrbata is traded. Vrbata has 15 goals and 47 point this season to Vanek's 15 goals and 38 points. Both are set to become free agents this summer.

Vanek situation likely depends on Vrbata. Once Vrbata goes, should loosen up market on Vanek. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

8am: Canadiens not done yet

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Habs are looking to more size, despite adding Steve Ott in the early hours on Wednesday.

Habs not done. Trying for size up front. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

7:28am: Leafs looking for defence?

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to add defence ahead of the deadline.