2h ago
TSN.ca TradeCentre Blog: One day until the deadline
TSN.ca Staff
With just over 24 hours remaining until Wednesday's NHL trade deadline, follow along with all of the news and rumours before the window slams shut at 3pm.
--
1:07pm - HO-SANG BACK DOWN: So much for Josh Ho-Sang's NHL debut. The Islanders have returned him to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL.
--
1:02pm - WINGS LOADED UP FOR DRAFT: With the trade of Smith to the Rangers, that gives the Red Wings 10 picks in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.
--
12:55pm - WILL SMITH STAY ON BROADWAY?: Brendan Smith is an unrestricted free agent in the summer, but the New York Ranger are interested in having their newly-acquired blueliner stick around.
--
12:54pm - MORE ON KULIKOV: While his name is being bandied about in trade rumours, Dmitry Kulikov doesn't care.
--
12:50pm - SENS AIN'T DONE YET: After the acquisition of Alex Burrows yesterday, Pierre Dorion and the Ottawa Senators are looking to do more, says Bruce Garrioch.
--
12:46pm - BOUDREAU AFRAID OF THE MUMPS: With another outbreak of the mumps rearing its ugly head in the NHL, Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau is terrified of contracting it. Why? He's too fat as is.
--
12:35pm - KULIKOV UP NEXT?: With Brendan Smith off the board, Pierre LeBrun believes that teams might now turn their attention to the Buffalo Sabres and Dmitry Kulikov.
--
12:25pm - OVECHKIN READY TO WIN: On the heels of his team acquiring Kevin Shattenkirk, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin says it's time to put up or shut up for his team.
--
12:18pm - MORE RANGERS NEWS: The team is sending rookie Pavel Buchnevich to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, says Aaron Ward.
In 26 games this season, the 21-year-old Buchnevich has six goals and nine assists.
--
12:15pm - ON RYAN MILLER: Ryan Miller's NTC affords him the luxury of a very short list of teams in which he'd accept a trade. The Calgary Flames are in need of goaltending, but Craig Custance says it's likely not going to come by way of the Vancouver Canucks.
--
12:07pm - TRADE ALERT: This isn't a drill, folks. There's a trade. With the Rangers missing Dan Girardi, they're going out to get Brendan Smith from the Detroit Red Wings.
Bob McKenzie says the deal will be for a pair of picks - including a second rounder. The deal has not yet been finalized.
UPDATE: Darren Dreger says the deal is done and is, in fact, for a pair of picks.
UPDATE #2: Bob McKenzie confirms that it's a second and third-round pick in 2017.
UPDATE #3: McKenzie says the deal remains unofficial and that it's a second in 2018 and not 2017.
UPDATE #4: Our long national nightmare is over and the Brendan Smith trade is complete.
UPDATE #5: The pick in 2018 dealt to the Wings is the Senators' selection.
--
12:04pm - WAIVERS: As expected, today's waivers list is a lengthy one heading up to the deadline.
On waivers today are Joseph Cramarossa (Ducks), Marc-Andre Bergeron (Blue Jackets), Jyrki Jokipakka (Flames), Mike Weber (Wild), Christopher DiDomenico (Senators), Eric Fehr (Penguins) and Gabriel Dumont (Lightning).
--
11:56am - THANK YOU, CBA: It was only with the new CBA in 2013 that teams could retain salaries in trades. Without that proviso, there'd be next to nothing going on tomorrow.
--
11:35am - LEAFS TO USE LTIR?: Bob McKenzie reports the Leafs could look to use one of their favourite tricks to accrue assets - use cap space or LTIR that other teams cannot afford to acquire an ugly contract at a premium.
--
11:32am - ON RADIM VRBATA: Pierre LeBrun breaks down the considerations any team will have to make if they're interested in acquiring Radim Vrbata of the Arizona Coyotes.
In 61 games this season, Vrbata, 35, has 15 goals and 31 assists.
--
11:20am - LEAFS A LOCK FOR THE PLAYOFFS?: An Eastern Conference executive thinks so thanks to the Brian Boyle trade, says Darren Dreger.
--
11:16am - INJURY UPDATE: The New York Rangers will be without the services of defenceman Dan Girardi for up to two weeks with an ankle injury. Will this impact their deadline plans?
--
11:06am - BURROWS SIGNS EXTENSION: Again, not a trade, but it's news. The Ottawa Senators have locked up the newly-acquired Alexandre Burrows to a two-year extension, worth $5 million.
The team also announced that Burrows, 35, will wear his familiar #14.
--
11:02am - NEWS: It's not a trade, but it's a player personnel move. The Chicago Blackhawks have announced one-year extensions for defenceman Michal Rozsival and forward Jordin Tootoo.
In 16 games this season, the 38-year-old Rozsival has a goal and an assist. Tootoo, 34, has appeared in 36 games for Chicago this season. Make no mistake about it, though. These moves obviously are looking ahead to the expansion draft.
UPDATE: TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun has numbers on both. Rozsival will earn $650,000 and Tootoo will receive $700,000.
--
11:00am - Don't worry, there will be a blog tomorrow, but with all of the movement in the last two days, we figured that this is a 48-hour thing and got started today.