With just over 24 hours remaining until Wednesday's NHL trade deadline, follow along with all of the news and rumours before the window slams shut at 3pm.

--

1:07pm - HO-SANG BACK DOWN: So much for Josh Ho-Sang's NHL debut. The Islanders have returned him to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL.

#Isles Transaction: Josh Ho-Sang has been returned on loan to Bridgeport (emergency conditions not terminated). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 28, 2017

--

1:02pm - WINGS LOADED UP FOR DRAFT: With the trade of Smith to the Rangers, that gives the Red Wings 10 picks in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

Detroit is now up to 10 picks in the 2017 NHL draft:

1st

2nd

3rd CHI

3rd NYR

3rd TOR

4th

5th

6th

6th FLA

7thhttps://t.co/950OhwVqcp — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 28, 2017

--

12:55pm - WILL SMITH STAY ON BROADWAY?: Brendan Smith is an unrestricted free agent in the summer, but the New York Ranger are interested in having their newly-acquired blueliner stick around.

NYR are most definitely interested in extending Smith's contract. Not urgent, but something both sides will consider. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 28, 2017

--

12:54pm - MORE ON KULIKOV: While his name is being bandied about in trade rumours, Dmitry Kulikov doesn't care.

Kulikov on trade rumours: 'It's just another distraction' With trade rumours swirling, Sabres defenceman Dmitri Kulikov says he tries to move away from the distraction and he doesn't want it to interfere with his game.

--

12:50pm - SENS AIN'T DONE YET: After the acquisition of Alex Burrows yesterday, Pierre Dorion and the Ottawa Senators are looking to do more, says Bruce Garrioch.

Pierre Dorion isn't done dealing. Trying to make a deal for more depth. Also has a decision on Curtis Lazar to make. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 28, 2017

--

12:46pm - BOUDREAU AFRAID OF THE MUMPS: With another outbreak of the mumps rearing its ugly head in the NHL, Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau is terrified of contracting it. Why? He's too fat as is.

Boudreau, aka quote machine, hopes he doesn't contract the mumps: "I'm already fat enough. I don't need to get lumpy anymore." #mnwild — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) February 28, 2017

--

12:35pm - KULIKOV UP NEXT?: With Brendan Smith off the board, Pierre LeBrun believes that teams might now turn their attention to the Buffalo Sabres and Dmitry Kulikov.

Once Brendan Smith deal to NYR is finalized, much attention will turn to Kulikov. Sabres have gotten calls from multiple teams already. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

--

12:25pm - OVECHKIN READY TO WIN: On the heels of his team acquiring Kevin Shattenkirk, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin says it's time to put up or shut up for his team.

Asked if this *has* to be the year, Ovechkin said: "Every year we talk about 'this is our year.' Enough talk. It's time to do something." — Tarik El-Bashir (@TarikCSN) February 28, 2017

--

12:18pm - MORE RANGERS NEWS: The team is sending rookie Pavel Buchnevich to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, says Aaron Ward.

Hearing NYR sending Pavel Buchnevich to the AHL. #TSN — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) February 28, 2017

In 26 games this season, the 21-year-old Buchnevich has six goals and nine assists.

--

12:15pm - ON RYAN MILLER: Ryan Miller's NTC affords him the luxury of a very short list of teams in which he'd accept a trade. The Calgary Flames are in need of goaltending, but Craig Custance says it's likely not going to come by way of the Vancouver Canucks.

These things are fluid but Flames are not on Ryan Miller's 5-team list in which he'd accept a trade. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) February 28, 2017

--

12:07pm - TRADE ALERT: This isn't a drill, folks. There's a trade. With the Rangers missing Dan Girardi, they're going out to get Brendan Smith from the Detroit Red Wings.

DET/NYR working to finalize trade for Brendan Smith. Not officially done yet but hearing pair of picks, incl 2nd rder, would be included. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 28, 2017

Bob McKenzie says the deal will be for a pair of picks - including a second rounder. The deal has not yet been finalized.

UPDATE: Darren Dreger says the deal is done and is, in fact, for a pair of picks.

Smith has been traded to the New York Rangers for two draft picks. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 28, 2017

UPDATE #2: Bob McKenzie confirms that it's a second and third-round pick in 2017.

Pending a trade call (not official until then), DET will get 2nd rder and 3rd rder, both in 2017, from NYR for Brendan Smith. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 28, 2017

UPDATE #3: McKenzie says the deal remains unofficial and that it's a second in 2018 and not 2017.

Couple of things on DET-NYR Smith trade. 1. Trade call not yet done. Coming soon. 2. My mistake on 2nd rd pick, 2018, not 2017. Doh. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 28, 2017

UPDATE #4: Our long national nightmare is over and the Brendan Smith trade is complete.

And now the Smith trade call is done. So it's official. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 28, 2017

UPDATE #5: The pick in 2018 dealt to the Wings is the Senators' selection.

That 2nd-RD pick in 2018 the Wings got from the Rangers is Ottawa's pick sent to NYR in the Zibanejad trade — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

--

12:04pm - WAIVERS: As expected, today's waivers list is a lengthy one heading up to the deadline.

Big waiver list today: Cramarossa (Ana), M-A Bergeron (CBJ), Jokipakka (Cgy), M. Weber (Min), Didomenico (Ott), E. Fehr (Pit), Dumont (TB) — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

On waivers today are Joseph Cramarossa (Ducks), Marc-Andre Bergeron (Blue Jackets), Jyrki Jokipakka (Flames), Mike Weber (Wild), Christopher DiDomenico (Senators), Eric Fehr (Penguins) and Gabriel Dumont (Lightning).

--

11:56am - THANK YOU, CBA: It was only with the new CBA in 2013 that teams could retain salaries in trades. Without that proviso, there'd be next to nothing going on tomorrow.

Imagine how many fewer deals there would be if teams couldn't retain salary in trades. That rule came into effect in 2013 CBA. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

--

11:35am - LEAFS TO USE LTIR?: Bob McKenzie reports the Leafs could look to use one of their favourite tricks to accrue assets - use cap space or LTIR that other teams cannot afford to acquire an ugly contract at a premium.

Hearing TOR would like to do more. Curious to see if TOR can use cap space/LTIR cushion to take on contract and get premium for doing so. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 28, 2017

--

11:32am - ON RADIM VRBATA: Pierre LeBrun breaks down the considerations any team will have to make if they're interested in acquiring Radim Vrbata of the Arizona Coyotes.

Radim Vrbata has $1-M base salary plus has already earned $500k in GP bonuses and another $500k bonus for eclipsing 40 pts. ( con't)... — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

Vrbata can earn another $250k bonus if his team makes the playoffs plus another $250k for each playoff round reached after that... — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

Something to consider, I suppose, for teams thinking of trading for Vrbata... I'm told Calgary is among teams with interest — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

In 61 games this season, Vrbata, 35, has 15 goals and 31 assists.

--

11:20am - LEAFS A LOCK FOR THE PLAYOFFS?: An Eastern Conference executive thinks so thanks to the Brian Boyle trade, says Darren Dreger.

Here's click bait. A longtime eastern conference exec thinks the Boyle trade makes the Leafs a near lock to make the playoffs. As you were. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 28, 2017

--

11:16am - INJURY UPDATE: The New York Rangers will be without the services of defenceman Dan Girardi for up to two weeks with an ankle injury. Will this impact their deadline plans?

OFFICIAL: #NYR Dan Girardi is expected to be sidelined 10 days to 2 weeks (ankle). — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 28, 2017

--

11:06am - BURROWS SIGNS EXTENSION: Again, not a trade, but it's news. The Ottawa Senators have locked up the newly-acquired Alexandre Burrows to a two-year extension, worth $5 million.

The Burrows extension, which runs through the 2018-19 NHL season is for $2.5M each year. The extension includes a 10-team no-trade list. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 28, 2017

The team also announced that Burrows, 35, will wear his familiar #14.

--

11:02am - NEWS: It's not a trade, but it's a player personnel move. The Chicago Blackhawks have announced one-year extensions for defenceman Michal Rozsival and forward Jordin Tootoo.

Defenseman Michal Rozsival and forward Jordin Tootoo sign 1-year extensions running through the 2017-18 season. https://t.co/WcqKLYCKCL — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 28, 2017

In 16 games this season, the 38-year-old Rozsival has a goal and an assist. Tootoo, 34, has appeared in 36 games for Chicago this season. Make no mistake about it, though. These moves obviously are looking ahead to the expansion draft.

UPDATE: TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun has numbers on both. Rozsival will earn $650,000 and Tootoo will receive $700,000.

Rozsival's deal is for $650,000; Tootoo for $700,000 https://t.co/PwLeASjjD4 — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

--

11:00am - Don't worry, there will be a blog tomorrow, but with all of the movement in the last two days, we figured that this is a 48-hour thing and got started today.