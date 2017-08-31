Welcome to TSN.ca's transfer deadline blog. The transfer windows are closing all over Europe in the coming days, so expect the action to be fast and furious in the next several hours. The window in England closes at 6pm et tonight. Keep up with TSN.ca for all of the latest news and rumours.

12:04pm - Just what the hell is going on over at Selhurst Park?

Niasse has agreed personal terms at Palace and is having a medical now. But it's still not certain he will join. Palace spinning plates! — David Hytner (@DaveHytner) August 31, 2017

Everton wants to sell Oumar Niasse, Palace is keen to buy and the player has agreed to terms, but the deal still might not get done.

12:02pm - Newly signed acquired Renato Sanches will rock the No. 35 for Swansea City, the club announces.

It was all going so well... 🙈



The #PL reject the number 85 for @renatosanches35. He will now wear 3️⃣5️⃣ for the #Swans this season. pic.twitter.com/Lx7qWmkHOF — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017

11:56am - Well, here we go. Duncan Castles is reporting that the Gunners have agreed a fee with Monaco for French winger Thomas Lemar for €95 million.

There is a catch, though: He needs to join the team before a sale of Alexis can be sanctioned. Let's see how this plays out.

11:47am - Is this a message of hope for Arsenal fans from Alexandre Lacazette?

11:16am - And what about Alexis Sanchez?

A £60 million offer from City might be enough to get it done, but Arsenal could be out to prove a point here. They've already rejected a bid of £50 million from City, as well as a reported offer of £20 million plus Raheem Sterling. What's interesting here is that neither Arsenal nor the player has many options when it comes to a potential transfer partner.

11:15am - Where do things stand with Riyad Mahrez?

I am hearing, as things stand, Chelsea are favs to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) August 31, 2017

Well, we know he's been excused from Algeria training to make sure a transfer from Leicester goes through. He's been attached with a move to Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and - surprisingly - Manchester United. One thing looks clear, though: He's set to become an ex-Fox come later this evening.

11:05am - The Ox is coming in, but Divock Origi is heading out of Anfield. Liverpool sends the Belgian striker on a yearlong loan to Wolfsburg.

Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on season long loan from #LFC. — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) August 31, 2017

10:52am - It's another done deal and a confirmation from last night. Portugal winger Nani heads to Lazio from Fenerbahce, the club confirms.

10:35am - It's another Arsenal departure. Striker Donyell Malen is heading to PSV Eindhoven in his native Holland

Donyell Malen is returning to the Netherlandshttps://t.co/j6bJTTtH8D — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 31, 2017

10:28am - Here's an interesting one: Brazilian striker Gabigol is apparently on his way from Inter to Benfica.

10:22am - A big caveat on the Ox deal to Liverpool. Guillem Balague reports that there is an additional £10 million in incentives at play. Considering what Arsenal got for Robin van Persie heading into the final year of his deal, this could be an absolute steal for the Gunners.

One little detail on The Ox deal. It is not just £40 but also £10 for incentives. Great deal for someone with a year left in his contract — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 31, 2017

10:20am - There are several deals in their later stages that are not yet complete. Spurs have agreed a fee with Swansea City for forward Fernando Llorente, but don't count Chelsea out yet.

#THFC shock Llorente offer accepted #SwansFC - Chelsea close for weeks but no bid accepted. #CFC set to counter, outcome too close to call — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 31, 2017

Llorente, of course, played for Antonio Conte at Juve.

10:17am - Good morning and get ready because all sorts of action has come in already overnight. At the bottom of the page, we will list confirmed and completed transfers.

CONFIRMED DEALS

MF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Arsenal to Liverpool (£35M)

D Serge Aurier - PSG to Spurs (£23M)

FW Nahki Wells - Huddersfield Town to Burnley (£5M)

FW Giannelli Imbula - Stoke City to Toulouse (loan)

FW Donyell Malen - Arsenal to PSV Eindhoven (undisclosed)

FW Nani - Fenerbahce to Lazio (undisclosed)

FW Divock Origi - Liverpool to Wolfsburg (loan)

MF Renato Sanches - Bayern to Swansea (loan)