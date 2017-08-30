Welcome to TSN.ca's transfer deadline blog. The transfer windows are closing all over Europe in the coming days, so expect the action to be fast and furious in the next several hours. The window in England closes at 6pm et on Thursday. Keep up with TSN.ca for all of the latest news and rumours.

--

1:30pm - Poland international and Paris Saint-Germain defender Grzegorz Krychowiak is joining West Brom. They're currently having a back-and-forth on Twitter and it's cringeworthy. Click at your own risk. It's a loan, BTW.

Back in the game ⚽️💪 — Grzegorz Krychowiak (@GrzegKrychowiak) August 30, 2017

--

1:07pm - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's deal with Liverpool appears to be for six years.

Oxlade-Chamberlain to sign 6yr deal with #LFC & becomes Arsenal's all-time record departure fee. Unlikely that #AFC will sign a replacement — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 30, 2017

The BBC's David Ornstein also reports that it doesn't appear likely Arsenal has time to replace him.

--

12:34pm - Well, here's a potential big one - Fresh off of the player's rejection of a move to Chelsea, Liverpool has agreed to a £35 million fee with Arsenal for England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The sticking point with the move to Chelsea for the player appeared to be his unwillingness to play as a wing-back.

--

12:19pm - Old Trafford icon Roy Keane weighs in on exorbitant transfer prices and believes that his former teammate, Ruud van Nistelrooy, would be worth £1 billion today.

--

12:07pm - In case you missed it from earlier, England international Kieran Gibbs has joined West Brom from Arsenal for £7 million.

It's hard to believe, but this is Gibbs' ninth EPL campaign. His litany of injuries has kept him from ever making himself indispensible to Arsene Wenger. Joining West Brom could be a way for Gibbs to force himself into Gareth Southgate's plans for Russia next summer.

--

12:05pm - This isn't too much of a shock. Jordy Clasie is leaving Southampton. The Netherlands international wasn't a good fit after Ronald Koeman left St. Mary's, so heading to Club Brugge could be a good way to kickstart Clasie's resurgence.

CONFIRMED by my @hlnsport colleagues: Jordy Clasie is currently undergoing a medical at Club Brugge. #saintsfc https://t.co/B2PUlQ2nNQ https://t.co/Bcq5DwHiaE — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 30, 2017

--

12:00pm - Good afternoon, everybody. We start the day with a bonkers transfer. Portugal international Renato Sanches is joining...Swansea on loan, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

Sanches has found it difficult to break into a deep Bayern team, but the midfielder will have no trouble featuring in a side crying out for some creativity after the departure of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton.