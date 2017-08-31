Major League Baseball's waiver trade deadline (3:00 p.m. ET) is fast approaching and TSN.ca is keeping tabs on all the rumours and rumblings from around the league as teams make one last push to improve their teams before rosters expand.

Verlander staying put?

Starting pitcher Justin Verlander appears to be staying in Detroit. While there is still a chance the former Cy Young winner gets dealt before the deadline Thursday, David Schoenfield of ESPN is reporting that the chances are "slim."

If he is headed anywhere, it could be to the Houston Astros or the Chicago Cubs. While the Astros are a team that has been connected to Verlander for weeks, Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago said Wednesday that the Cubs have been keeping in touch with the Tigers regarding Verlander. However, a move appears unlikely given the $56 million still left on Verlander's deal, plus a vesting option for 2020 at $22 million.

Rays likely to keep assets

The Tampa Bay Rays sit at just 67-68 but have been on fire of late, winning seven of their last 10 games to vault themselves back into the Wild Card conversation at 3.5 games back.

Because of this, they will likely not look to sell at Thursday's waiver trade deadline according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Source: Chances of #Rays selling today “unlikely.” Playoff odds 14.5%, per @Fangraphs, but run still possible, head-to-head matchups remain. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2017

Per Fangraphs, the Rays have a 14.5 per cent chance at the postseason. As Rosenthal notes, a number of head-to-head matchups remain, keeping the possibility open for a late surge in September.

Stanton deal "not realistic"

A Giancarlo Stanton trade seems hard to fathom given the $295 million left on his mammoth 10-year deal, but it's even more unlikely to happen before the winter.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, a Stanton trade is "not realistic" now, but may be by the start of the 2018 season. He notes that the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers have all checked in on Stanton.

The 27-year-old went through waivers in mid-August.