TORONTO (March 14, 2017) – Canada’s Sports Leader is once again expanding its lineup of 60+ championship events that live on TSN as the network announced today it has added live coverage of both legs of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal between Canada’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Mexican club Tigres UANL.

TSN’s live coverage kicks off today with Leg #1 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on TSN1 and TSN 1410 Vancouver – live from Monterrey, Mexico. Led by MLS All-Stars Kendall Waston and David Ousted, Vancouver Whitecaps FC competes to become only the second Canadian club to vie for the CONCACAF Champions League title. The action returns home on April 5 with Leg #2, live from Vancouver’s BC Place.

“Advancing to the semifinals of this multinational competition is a major accomplishment for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and we’re thrilled to deliver this series to Canadian soccer fans nationwide,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President Content Strategy and Business Operations, TSN. “It’s an exciting time for soccer in Canada, and we look forward to showcasing and cheering on Vancouver Whitecaps FC as they progress in the tournament.”

Coverage of both legs from the CONCACAF Champions League Semifinal: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Tigres UANL will be available to TSN subscribers for live streaming and on-demand viewing via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. Live radio coverage is available for live streaming from TSN 1410 Vancouver via the TSN GO and iHeartRadio mobile apps.