– TSN’s first round coverage begins Monday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. ET on TSN –



– TSN and TSN Digital properties follow Canada’s Genie Bouchard and Vasek Pospisil throughout the US OPEN, and deliver comprehensive coverage of multiple matches airing simultaneously –

TORONTO (August 24, 2017) – TSN is Canada’s home for the culmination of tennis’ Grand Slam season as the network delivers exclusive coverage of the 2017 US OPEN – one of the 60+ iconic championship events that live on Canada’s Sports Leader – live from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. In total, the network’s five national feeds and digital properties deliver more than 500 hours of live multi-court coverage from the first round through the finals, kicking off Monday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. ET on TSN. A complete schedule for TSN’s US OPEN coverage is available online at TSN.ca/USOpen.

With daytime coverage hosted by TSN’s Kelcey Brade and Mark Roe, the network delivers simultaneous live coverage of multiple US OPEN matches, as well as post-match reports, analysis, press conferences, and highlights throughout the day. TSN’s Mark Masters is on-site in New York to deliver reports from the tournament for SPORTSCENTRE and TSN US OPEN CONTROL, and contributes web-exclusive one-on-one interviews for TSN.ca.

TSN’s exclusive coverage follows Canada’s Genie Bouchard and Vasek Pospisil throughout the US OPEN. Bouchard enters the tournament following an encouraging run at the Connecticut Open where she dispatched the 34th ranked Lauren Davis, Bouchard’s best win by ranking since the Madrid Open in May, while Pospisil looks to continue a comeback season that has seen his ascent up the ATP rankings from #133 to #78, highlighted by a win over Andy Murray at Indian Wells.

In advance of the main draw, a roster of budding Canadian tennis stars compete in the qualifying rounds, including Rogers Cup standout Denis Shapovalov and Françoise Abanda. Veteran players Peter Polansky and Frank Dancevic round out the Canadian contingent competing in the US OPEN qualifiers.

The tournament’s women’s field is headlined by defending US OPEN champion Angelique Kerber, who competes against WIMBLEDON champion Garbiñe Muguruza, world #1-ranked Karolina Pliskova, and world #2-ranked Simona Halep. Also featured in the women’s draw will be former world #1 ranked player, Maria Sharapova, who makes her return to Grand Slam competition following a 15-month doping ban.

The men’s field is headlined by newly crowned world #1-ranked player and 15-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, previous US OPEN champions, Andy Murray and Marin Cilic, and 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

TSN subscribers can access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the network’s exclusive live coverage of the US OPEN via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO mobile app, with French-language coverage of the US OPEN available on RDS. TSN Digital platforms also feature an updated daily match schedule at TSN.ca/USOpen, plus up-to-the-minute breaking news, highlights, and recaps. Photos, videos, and viral content appear across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.