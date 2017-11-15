TORONTO (November 15, 2017) – The final stop on the road to the 105th GREY CUP presented by Shaw kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 19 as TSN delivers exclusive live coverage of the Eastern and Western Finals. The CFL PLAYOFFS doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. ET across TSN, with Ricky Ray and the Toronto Argonauts hosting Kevin Glenn and the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Eastern Final, followed by an all-Alberta clash with Bo Levi Mitchell and the Calgary Stampeders hosting Mike Reilly and the Edmonton Eskimos in the Western Final at 4:30 p.m. ET.

TSN’s Road to the Grey Cup coverage is off to a strong start as CFL ON TSN’s Eastern and Western Semi-Finals broadcasts became the most-watched in three years, averaging 1 million viewers overall. This year’s semi-finals saw an increase of +7% with total viewers over 2016, and made TSN the most-watched network in Canada this past Sunday. Overall, 4.3 million Canadians watched some or all of the Eastern and Western Semi-Final games.

James Duthie hosts TSN’s CFL PLAYOFFS coverage, along with three-time GREY CUP champion and two-time MVP, Henry Burris, on-site at BMO Field in Toronto. Duthie and Burris are joined by the CFL ON TSN panel to kick off the action on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 12 noon ET with a 60-minute pre-game show featuring CFL on TSN host Rod Smith, as well as analysts Milt Stegall, Matt Dunigan, and Jock Climie.

Immediately following the pre-game coverage, TSN delivers the Eastern Final: Saskatchewan @ Toronto at 1 p.m. ET across TSN, with TSN’s Rod Black delivering the call alongside game analyst Duane Forde, with Matthew Scianitti reporting from the sidelines of BMO Field.

Live radio broadcast coverage of the Eastern Final begins at 12 noon ET on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto. Andy McNamara hosts the broadcast along with play-by-play commentator Mike Hogan and analyst Jeff Johnson. TSN 1050’s radio coverage is available for worldwide streaming at TSN1050.ca, and via the TSN GO and iHeartRadio apps.

The action continues at 4 p.m. ET with the Western Final Pre-Game Show, featuring the CFL ON TSN panel breaking down the key storylines ahead of the Western Final: Edmonton @ Calgary. Play-by-play announcer Chris Cuthbert calls the game alongside analyst Glen Suitor, and Sara Orlesky is joined by Dave Naylor to contribute reports from field level at Calgary’s McMahon Stadium.

TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE follows every matchup of the CFL PLAYOFFS with news reports from all four cities ahead of Sunday’s games from the network’s acclaimed team of Football Insiders, analysts, and reporters. Leading up to Sunday, Naylor highlights specifics to watch for in each game, Scianitti delivers updates on Saskatchewan @ Toronto, and Orlesky covers Edmonton @ Calgary.

Coverage of the CFL PLAYOFFS is also available live and on demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app, where fans can also find previews an in-depth analysis, as well as highlights, scores, stats, and more. French-language coverage of the CFL PLAYOFFS is available on RDS.

TSN’s exclusive live coverage of the CFL PLAYOFFS culminates with complete live coverage of the 105th GREY CUP presented by Shaw – one of 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN – live from Ottawa’s TD Place Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Schedule*

Sunday, Nov. 19

12 noon ET – Eastern Final Pre-Game Show on TSN

1 p.m. ET – Eastern Final: Saskatchewan @ Toronto on TSN

4 p.m. ET – Western Final Pre-Game Show on TSN

4:30 p.m. ET – Western Final: Edmonton @ Calgary on TSN

Saturday, Nov. 25

12 noon ET – GREY CUP Saturday on TSN

Sunday, Nov. 26

1 p.m. ET – GREY CUP Sunday on TSN

6 p.m. ET – GREY CUP Sunday: Countdown to Kickoff on TSN

6:30 p.m. ET – The 105th GREY CUP Presented by Shaw on TSN

*Schedule subject to change