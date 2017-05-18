TORONTO (May 18, 2017) – Following Tuesday’s announcement naming TSN the official broadcaster of the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL), the network unveiled broadcast details for its exclusive live coverage of the 2017 Canadian Championship – yet another of the 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN. The action kicks off with a semifinal doubleheader on Tuesday, May 23 as Ottawa Fury FC host Toronto FC at 7pm et/4pm pt on TSN, followed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Montreal Impact at 10pm et/7pm pt.

Live streaming and on-demand viewing of the 2017 Canadian Championship is available to TSN subscribers via the TSN GO mobile app and on TSN.ca/Live. French-language coverage of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Montreal Impact semifinal series is available on RDS.

“We’re excited to once again partner with Canada Soccer to deliver exclusive coverage of the Canadian Championship, as teams compete to earn their spot in the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Content Strategy and Business, TSN.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with TSN and RDS to bring the Battle of the North to fans from coast to coast to coast on television and digital platforms,” said Peter Montopoli, Canada Soccer General Secretary. “We’re calling this competition The Battle of the North because it really is the pinnacle of Canadian club soccer, and the only competition that gives Canadian professional clubs an opportunity to advance to the international stage, including the CONCACAF Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup. Fans can expect to see some world-class soccer in each of these upcoming Canadian Championship matches available on TSN and RDS.”

TSN’s coverage of the Ottawa Fury FC vs. Toronto FC series is led by MLS ON TSN play-by-play commentator Luke Wileman and analyst Steven Caldwell. Peter Schaad delivers the call for Leg #1 of Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Montreal Impact with analysts Nick Dasovic and Perry Solkowski, while TSN’s Vic Rauter hosts coverage for Leg #2 alongside analyst Greg Sutton.

The 2017 Canadian Championship is the 10th annual iteration of the tournament, which features five Canadian professional soccer clubs battling for the Voyageurs Cup and a spot in the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League – the most prestigious tournament in North American soccer. Ottawa Fury FC advanced out of the Qualifying round on a 4-2 aggregate score over Edmonton FC. With the restructuring of the CONCACAF Champions League for the 2018 season, this year’s tournament winner will compete against last year’s champion Toronto FC in a single-game elimination playoff match to determine Canada’s entrant into the CONCACAF Champions League. Toronto FC will automatically qualify by defending their title in this year’s tournament.