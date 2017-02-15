TORONTO – TSN’s Season of Champions curling coverage continues as defending champion Chelsea Carey headlines Canada’s top women’s curlers in St. Catharines, Ont. to compete for the national title at the 2017 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS. Canada’s Sports Leader delivers sweeping coverage of the tournament, one of the 60+ championship events that live on TSN. Coverage begins with Draw 1 on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN (complete broadcast schedule below).

Calling the action from St. Catharines’ Meridian Centre is play-by-play announcer Vic Rauter alongside analyst Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER champion and 2006 Olympic gold medallist, 2010 Olympic silver medallist Cheryl Bernard, and three-time SCOTTIES champion Cathy Gauthier. TSN play-by-play announcer Bryan Mudryk delivers the call for morning draws with Gauthier providing analysis.

TSN’s live SCOTTIES coverage is available live and on-demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. French-language coverage is available on RDS.

Out of the confirmed 11-team field, just three rinks are returning from last year’s championship. Carey’s rink returns as Team Canada in an attempt to re-enact last year’s memorable run in Grande Prairie, Alta. Carey competes against a competitive field that also features two-time SCOTTIES champion Rachel Homan of Ontario, and 2016 SCOTTIES silver medallist Krista McCarville representing Northern Ontario. Saskatchewan’s Penny Barker makes her SCOTTIES debut this year in St. Catharines, while PEI’s Robyn MacPhee makes her first SCOTTIES appearance as skip.

The field at the Scotties Tournament Of Hearts features:

Team Canada – Skip: Chelsea Carey

Team Alberta – Skip: Shannon Kleibrink

Team British Columbia – Skip: Marla Mallett

Team Manitoba – Skip: Michelle Englot

Team Newfoundland & Labrador – Skip: Stacie Curtis

Team Northern Ontario – Skip: Krista McCarville

Team Nova Scotia – Skip: Mary Mattatall

Team Ontario – Skip: Rachel Homan

Team Prince Edward Island – Skip: Robyn MacPhee

Team Québec – Skip: Eve Bélisle

Team Saskatchewan – Skip: Penny Barker

The following four rinks will compete in a pre-qualifying tournament for the remaining spot in the 2017 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS:

Team New Brunswick – Skip: Melissa Adams

Team Northwest Territories – Skip: Kerry Galusha

Team Nunavut – Skip: Geneva Chislett

Team Yukon – Skip: Sarah Koltun

Following the SCOTTIES, TSN heads to St. John’s, N.L. to deliver live coverage of the 2017 TIM HORTONS BRIER, running March 4-12 at Mile One Centre in St. John’s.

Broadcast Schedule*

Saturday, Feb. 18

Draw 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Draw 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN2

Sunday, Feb. 19

Draw 3 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN

Draw 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4

Draw 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4

Monday, Feb. 20

Draw 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Draw 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Draw 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN

Draw 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4

Draw 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Draw 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN

Draw 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN3

Draw 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Thursday, Feb. 23

Draw 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN

Draw 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4

Draw 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, Feb. 24

Draw 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN

Tie-Breaker at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN (if necessary)

Page Playoff (1 vs. 2) at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4

Saturday, Feb. 25

Page Playoff (3 vs.4) at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4

Semifinal at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4

Sunday, Feb. 26

Bronze Medal at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN3

Final at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

*Schedule subject to change