TSN delivers Scotties Tournament of Hearts coverage
TSN.ca Staff
TORONTO – TSN’s Season of Champions curling coverage continues as defending champion Chelsea Carey headlines Canada’s top women’s curlers in St. Catharines, Ont. to compete for the national title at the 2017 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS. Canada’s Sports Leader delivers sweeping coverage of the tournament, one of the 60+ championship events that live on TSN. Coverage begins with Draw 1 on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN (complete broadcast schedule below).
Calling the action from St. Catharines’ Meridian Centre is play-by-play announcer Vic Rauter alongside analyst Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER champion and 2006 Olympic gold medallist, 2010 Olympic silver medallist Cheryl Bernard, and three-time SCOTTIES champion Cathy Gauthier. TSN play-by-play announcer Bryan Mudryk delivers the call for morning draws with Gauthier providing analysis.
TSN’s live SCOTTIES coverage is available live and on-demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. French-language coverage is available on RDS.
Out of the confirmed 11-team field, just three rinks are returning from last year’s championship. Carey’s rink returns as Team Canada in an attempt to re-enact last year’s memorable run in Grande Prairie, Alta. Carey competes against a competitive field that also features two-time SCOTTIES champion Rachel Homan of Ontario, and 2016 SCOTTIES silver medallist Krista McCarville representing Northern Ontario. Saskatchewan’s Penny Barker makes her SCOTTIES debut this year in St. Catharines, while PEI’s Robyn MacPhee makes her first SCOTTIES appearance as skip.
The field at the Scotties Tournament Of Hearts features:
Team Canada – Skip: Chelsea Carey
Team Alberta – Skip: Shannon Kleibrink
Team British Columbia – Skip: Marla Mallett
Team Manitoba – Skip: Michelle Englot
Team Newfoundland & Labrador – Skip: Stacie Curtis
Team Northern Ontario – Skip: Krista McCarville
Team Nova Scotia – Skip: Mary Mattatall
Team Ontario – Skip: Rachel Homan
Team Prince Edward Island – Skip: Robyn MacPhee
Team Québec – Skip: Eve Bélisle
Team Saskatchewan – Skip: Penny Barker
The following four rinks will compete in a pre-qualifying tournament for the remaining spot in the 2017 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS:
Team New Brunswick – Skip: Melissa Adams
Team Northwest Territories – Skip: Kerry Galusha
Team Nunavut – Skip: Geneva Chislett
Team Yukon – Skip: Sarah Koltun
Following the SCOTTIES, TSN heads to St. John’s, N.L. to deliver live coverage of the 2017 TIM HORTONS BRIER, running March 4-12 at Mile One Centre in St. John’s.
Broadcast Schedule*
Saturday, Feb. 18
Draw 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN
Draw 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN2
Sunday, Feb. 19
Draw 3 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN
Draw 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4
Draw 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4
Monday, Feb. 20
Draw 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN
Draw 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Draw 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN
Draw 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4
Draw 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Draw 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN
Draw 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN3
Draw 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN
Thursday, Feb. 23
Draw 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN
Draw 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4
Draw 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN
Friday, Feb. 24
Draw 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN
Tie-Breaker at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN (if necessary)
Page Playoff (1 vs. 2) at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4
Saturday, Feb. 25
Page Playoff (3 vs.4) at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4
Semifinal at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4
Sunday, Feb. 26
Bronze Medal at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN3
Final at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN
*Schedule subject to change